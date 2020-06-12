The stock has risen 242% within 9 months and looks overpriced. In my opinion, it is a stock to avoid.

Its user base is growing exponentially year over year, but it has to keep investing in content to hold on to it.

Going viral is not an outcome; it's a happening. Sometimes it happens; sometimes it doesn't. Just remember, fans are vanity and sales are sanity. - Lori Taylor

Chinese vlogging site Bilibili (BILI) looks terrific on paper - in Q1 2020, its users grew at a fast clip and generated 4.9 billion interactions each month. The site's Monthly Paid Users (MPU) grew 134% year-over-year, its top-line expanded to RMB2.3 billion, and gross profit margin jumped to 23% from 14% year over year.

BILI, which creates content and pays creative users to generate quality viral content, also has forayed into science content. In June 2020, it launched a remote-sensing satellite for its science channel and within 2 hours 111,000 subscribers had signed up.

I too was gung-ho on Chinese tech companies before the COVID-19 disruption landed. On Jan 27, 2020, I had published a post about the Chinese tech sector in The Lead-Lag Report and tweeted about it.

Image Source: Twitter

Things have changed since my tweet, and as of today, I am neutral on BILI. It is an expensive stock that can be avoided. Yes, it does have the potential to grow exponentially in China, but the current valuation is not attractive. Here are the reasons why my rating is neutral.

Content & Cash Flows

Generating sticky and viral content (including mobile games) is a tricky business and companies have to stay at the top of their own as well as their competitors' game. To stay relevant, companies must pour money into adding or creating new content while monitoring what their competitors are up to. BILI is no exception and the company has been majorly pouring money into content generation, acquisitions, and capital assets since 2018.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

In the TTM report as of March 31, 2020, BILI invested $580 million in cash acquisitions, capital assets, intangible assets, and marketable securities.

It generated operating cash of just $65 million in the same period and bridged the shortfall by issuing $496 million debt and $234 million common stock. The leftover cash was carried over.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

Though the number of vlog viewers is expected to rise exponentially from 368 million in 2021 to 488 million in 2021, the growth percentage will keep dropping as time flies by. However, the company will have to keep investing in content to retain its existing users, while tussling with emerging competitors.

Image Source: eMarketer

Pricing of Senior Notes

On May 29, 2020, BILI announced that a new offering of US$700 million convertible senior notes due 2027 would mature on June 15, 2027. Every principal amount of US$1,000 worth of notes would be converted to 24.5516 ADSs, and that values the company's stock at US$40.73 per ADS on conversion.

The company is piling on more debt to excel in the content game, at a conversion price that drags down the current bullish sentiment around the stock. FYI: The stock was priced at $33.87 as of June 9, 2020.

Peer Comparison

For those not in the loop, BILI is regarded as the Chinese YouTube. It also does not have any peers. TikTok is into casual stuff, while Youku (BABA - owned by Alibaba), iQiyi (IQ - owned by Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)), and QQ Video (TME - owned by Tencent) are into content streaming like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). BILI is into a variety of self- and user-generated content; there simply is no comparison with the others.

For the record, BILI has outperformed its so-called peers by a mile by rocketing from a low of about $14 in Sep 2019 to $33.87 as of June 9, 2020 - massively rising by 242% within 9 months.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

Summing Up

The content game is long, hard, and very vicious. It's going to take BILI a long time to generate blockbuster profits. I am neutral on it and investors can consider avoiding it because of the following reasons:

1. The company has to issue debt or stock and continue investing heavily in publishing sticky and meaningful content. The operational cash flows are too insignificant to cover such investments.

2. The senior notes conversion at $40.73 per ADS in 2027 is a sentiment dampener.

3. BILI's price has risen 242% in a space of 9 months. That kind of movement is too fast, and a time correction may set in.

4. There's a lot of talk these days about delisting Chinese shares. Though it doesn't seem practical, politicians are capable of anything. If it were to happen, it will inflict losses on Americans who have poured money into Chinese stocks.

5. The stock looks overpriced from all angles - (that said, this is the season of irrationally overpriced stocks).

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!

Subscribers told of COVID Bubble March 31. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it's too late. That's why it's important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.