VC Deals: Chinese Chip Startup Snags $283M

Lenovo’s (OTCPK:LNVGY,OTCPK:LNVGF) Legend Capital and IDG Capital co-led the $283M round for Chinese startup Beijing Eswin Computing Technology, which supplies semiconductor designs and solutions. Eswin’s integrated chips and solutions focus on displays and videos, AI data processing, and wireless connection. The funding comes as China works to reduce its chip dependence on the US and UK.

Instacart (ICART) raised $225M at a nearly $14B valuation in a round led by DST Global and General Catalyst. Instacart’s share of the grocery delivery market grew 55% in the third week of May due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to research firm Second Measure. The company will use the new funds to support its shoppers and partners and expand further into advertising and enterprise initiatives.

GV (GOOG,GOOGL) joined the $100M Series G for DNAnexus, a cloud platform for governments, universities, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare providers. DNAnexus connects users with DNA and other clinical data sets to collaborate on scientific research. Perceptive Advisors and Northpond Ventures co-led the round.

Johnson & Johnson Innovation (NYSE:JNJ) joined the $100M Series C for portable testing company Cue Health. In March, Cue received a contract from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to develop a coronavirus test that could provide results from a nasal swab in under 25 minutes. The funding will support the development and commercialization of a cartridge-based coronavirus test, which is currently under emergency authorization review by the FDA.

GV participated in the $63M round for Verve Therapeutics, which creates treatments that edit the human genome to permanently lower a patient’s coronary artery disease risk. The funds will help move Verve’s lead candidate towards a phase 1 study within the next couple of years. Verve will choose that lead candidate by the end of 2020.

