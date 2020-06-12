The 2.5 homes/ day sold by TMHC did not factor in the market time spent before sale. This measure is inadequate to correctly predict sales into the FY 2020/2021.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE: TMHC) plummeted 2.58% in post-market trading on June 8, 2020. There has been uncertainty among investors and analysts on whether the Federal Reserve will maintain the interest rate to zero or in the negative range on June 10, 2020. With the rates, now at historic lows, home-buyers have a good purchasing opportunity. As it turned out, the Fed's range of the funds rates were maintained at 0-0.25%.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the month of May had seen an increase in construction employment by 464,000 after losing 995,000 in April. The biggest earners were the specialty trade contractors at 325,000 while the job growth was equally split between residential and non-residential sectors. However, the residential buildings took a larger share of +105,000 units showing the positive outlook among home builders in the US. However, while builders are predicting a booming business, the outlook in terms of capital availability, mortgages are indicative of a gloomy environment. In fact, the FOMC predicted a further contraction of the economy by 6.5% in 2020.

Thesis

Despite the share price soaring more than 23% at the beginning of June, TMHC's build-to-rent rent strategy may not realize benefits this year. Also, the growth in net sales is a mirage that may not be sustained by the current fiscal outlook.

Affordability Crisis

Approximately a third of the 44 million renting households in the United States could not pay their April-May rents on time. The much anticipated one-off payout of $1,200 included in the Federal stimulus could not pay off monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment anywhere in the country. The funds were inadequate to also pay rent for a one-bedroom house in an expensive neighborhood. Additionally, the government is yet to pass legislation to protect tenants in the long term just in case the effects of the pandemic do not fade away sooner.

Online lodging company Airbnb, recently announced that it would be converting most of its rental facilities into long-term housing projects. There has been an increase in inventory listings not just in the US but in Canada as well. For example in Canada, the strong listing in rental facilities has led to a decline of 5% in the price of downtown rental residential apartments. Towards the beginning of June 2020, demand for rental apartments has decreased in the most profitable cities.

Source: City Metric

Low-Cost Housing

There has also been a cutback in low-cost housing projects over the years. Build-to-rent home builders have concentrated on high-income clients with the supply of housing dwindling. In a research conducted by the Joint Center for Housing Studies, there was a decline of 418,000 units renting at $600 in the year 2018, for households earning an annual income of $24,000. The number has been decreasing continuously till 2020. With the current situation, projections indicate that the high-cost houses may have diminishing demand into 2021.

Source: Joint Center for Housing Studies

From 2014 to 2018 the number of housing units renting at $400 also decreased by 904,000 units while those renting at $400-599 declined by 1.8 million units. The one-year bump in 2015 made the housing units rented for $800-999 to increase by 198,000 units.

An increase in rent prices and new premium constructions acted as chief motivators for the upsurge in housing units renting for $1000 by 4.6 million in 2014-2018.

Source: Joint Center for Housing Studies

Further, at the time there was upward filtering where income rose concurrently with demand for new housing units. While demand was high, the supply was struggling. To keep up with demand, supply for units above $1000 increased by 19.4 million (from 33% to 43% of the total rental units in the US).

With the unemployment rate tipped to rise to almost 16.3% in June 2020, the upward filtering situation that raised demand for high-cost housing will be reversed into the FY 2020/2021.

Recent economic data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics suggests that while there was an increase in employment levels by 2.5 million in May 2020, the number declined by 19.6 million since February 2020. Non-farm employment levels were still down by 13% from February despite the gains in May.

The following table is an extract from a Journal showing how low-income earners in the US have been affected by the current economic situation.

Low-Income Earners High-Income Earners 44% are food insecure 20% have marginal food security 36% are food secure Most are unable to meet all their bills 41% have insufficient food to feed themselves and families 36% have inadequate funds to pay their rents/ mortgage 50% (Half) are not able to meet all their bills

Source: University of Michigan

Both low-income and high-income earners had problems meeting all their basic needs towards June 2020. Also, 36% of the low-income earners had inadequate financial resources to pay the rents as well as mortgages. Additionally, the unemployment rate for 2020 was set by the FOMC at 9.3% for this year.

Net-sales Mirage

Sales and pace performance report by Taylor Morrison released on June 2, 2020, showed that the company averaged 2.5 sales/ day over the last 2 months. Of special note is the fact that the sales were conducted virtually. This fact is important considering the ravaging impact of COVID-19 and the state lockdowns that restricted movements including site visits.

Current Federal Research shows that there has been a decrease in the sale of existing homes.

Source: FRED

The number of existing home sales has contracted 24.83% from 5,760,000 units in February 2020 to 4,330,000 units in April 2020. Historical evidence also shows that there is a strong negative correlation between the sale of homes and time spent in the market. This conclusion means that with the drop in sales from February till June 2020, there has been an increase in time for homes in the markets.

Evidently, the 2.5 homes/ day sold by TMHC had been existing for a long time in the market. This measure is inadequate to correctly identify sales into the FY 2020/2021. The decline in housing demand, low supply of low-cost housing (as the current economic situation shows) and a drop in sales indicate that the housing market is shrinking.

Analysts from Credit Suisse maintained their opinion of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) at Outperform (slightly below a strong buy rating). In comparison to TMHC, the company has a stronger financial backing with a market cap of $20.19 billion and a cash position of $1.477 billion going into Q2 2020. Another competitor, PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) dropped 2.26% to trade at $35.84 on June 10, 2020 owing to negative stock rating that indicated the share may not rebound after COVID-19.

Mortgage Applications

The number of new applications for mortgages increased 13% year-to-year with a 5% increase as compared to the week ending June 5, 2020. There has been an increase in demand among buyers that had previously been constrained by stay-at-home orders from the government that restricted movement.

Additionally, there has been a decrease in the number of borrowers that wanted relief from paying outstanding mortgage bills. Data from Black Knight showed that as of June 2nd, 2020, there were 4.7 million home loans still in forbearance since March 2020. The number had declined by 34,000 from the last week of May 2020.

With the financial crisis of 2007/08 still fresh, banks will be more careful now before increasing the share of home loans. Further, the legislation of the Dodd-Frank Act means that banks will be required to borrow less to finance long-bet (sub-prime) projects. Collateralized Debt Obligations (CDOs) that helped in issuance of mortgages in the 2007/08 financial crisis are now uncommon. To maintain its credit standing and reduce bad debts even for business loans, Bank of America (BAC) purchased small layers of Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) in May 2020 for approximately 20 cents/ dollar.

Bottom Line

Demand for rental facilities has declined sharply in the US. There has also been a cutback in low-cost housing projects over the years. Build-to-rent home builders have concentrated on high-income clients with the dwindling supply of housing on the rise. Recent increase in employment levels in May 2020 with the 13% decline in non-farm employment is inadequate to reverse upward filtering that motivated high-cost housing demand between 2014-2018. Additionally, 36% of low-income earners in the US have inadequate funds to pay their rents/ mortgages. The sales record of 2.5 homes/ day indicated in Taylor Morrison's performance report does not factor in market time and overall drop in sales. Finally, the increase in mortgage applications will only serve to lower issuance of home loans as banks will seek to avoid a repeat of 2007/2008 financial crisis. The current financial situation may not support the build-to-rent strategy as envisioned by Taylor Morrison at least for a year.

