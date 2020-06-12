On the positive side of things, BAT Malaysia continues to execute on its cost savings initiatives, and there could be upside from the legalization of vaping in the medium term.

Illegal cigarettes and consumer down-trading have been headwinds for BAT Malaysia in the past few years, and the coronavirus pandemic has made things worse.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Bearish rating on Malaysia-listed cigarette manufacturer and distributor British American Tobacco Malaysia (OTC:BATMF) [ROTH:MK], or BAT Malaysia.

This is an update of my prior article on BAT Malaysia published on March 3, 2020. BAT Malaysia's share price has declined by -11% from RM12.36 as of March 2, 2020 to RM10.94 as of June 11, 2020 since my last update. BAT Malaysia trades at 9.1 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a discount to its historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 16.3 times and 17.2 times, respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 7.6%.

Illegal cigarettes and consumer down-trading have been headwinds for BAT Malaysia in the past few years, and the coronavirus pandemic has made things worse. On the flip side, BAT Malaysia continues to execute on its cost savings initiatives, and there could be upside from the legalization of vaping in the medium term. Nevertheless, I still maintain my Bearish rating on the stock, as I don't see any significant positive catalysts for the company in the near term.

Readers have the option of trading in BAT Malaysia shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker BATMF, or on the stock exchange of Malaysia with the ticker ROTH:MK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For shares listed in Malaysia, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the stock exchange of Malaysia is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $3.5 million and market capitalization is above $700 million, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own BAT Malaysia shares listed in Malaysia include Lazard Asset Management, The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, and First Eagle Investment Management among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Illegal Cigarettes Benefit From Disruptions To Supply Of Legal Cigarettes

BAT Malaysia's 1Q2020 revenue and sales volume (excluding duty-free) declined -23% YoY and -18% YoY, respectively, as the market share of illegal cigarettes in Malaysia increased from 66% in 1Q2019 to 69% in 1Q2020. This is a structural issue in the country resulting from ineffective enforcement actions and the price disparity between illegal and legal cigarettes (36% excise tax imposed in 2015). Notably, the market share of illegal cigarettes in Malaysia was low as 34% in 2014.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Malaysia implemented a partial lockdown in the country starting from March 18, 2020, referred to as the Movement Control Order or MCO. Subsequently, the country transitioned into Conditional Movement Control Order/CMCO and Recovery Movement Control Order/RMCO, starting from May 3, 2020, and June 10, 2020, which represented a gradual relaxation of lock-down measures in Malaysia.

The coronavirus pandemic and lock-down measures in Malaysia have likely led to illegal cigarettes gaining further market share from their legal counterparts.

In the company's 1Q2020 financial results presentation, BAT Malaysia highlighted that the supply of legal cigarettes in Malaysia was disrupted due to the MCO. The company noted that approximately "30% of retail outlets (were) closed during MCO" and its factory in Johor Bahru, Malaysia was also shut down.

To make things worse, illegal cigarette syndicates were relatively less affected by the MCO, and doubled down on efforts to sell their products to Malaysian consumers. In an interview with local media publication The Edge published on April 26, 2020, BAT Malaysia's managing director Jonathan Darlow Reed highlighted that "consumers are being forced to turn to cheap, contraband cigarettes" because of "the supply restrictions imposed upon legitimate tobacco manufacturers." Furthermore, enforcement actions against illegal cigarette syndicates are likely to have taken a backseat in recent months, as the government agencies' attention and resources have been diverted towards containing the coronavirus pandemic.

Actions Taken By Illegal Cigarette Syndicates To Profit From Partial Lock-down In Malaysia

Source: BAT Malaysia's 1Q2020 financial results presentation

Notably, Heath Michael, managing director of non-governmental organization Retail and Trade Brand Advocacy acknowledged in the same interview with The Edge published on April 26, 2020 that "demand for illicit cigarettes has increased during the MCO," according to the organization's internal research.

Down-Trading Trend Made Worse By Coronavirus Pandemic Due To Affordability Issues

The coronavirus pandemic and the partial lock-down in Malaysia are expected to have a negative impact on the country's economy in 2020. Fitch Solutions expects Malaysia's GDP to contract -2.8% in 2020, compared with a +4.3% GDP growth in 2019.

As Malaysian consumers' purchasing power declines, they are more likely to buy cheaper illegal cigarettes due to affordability issues. Even for Malaysian consumers willingly to stick with legal cigarettes, they will be expected to trade down from premium brands to value-for-money brands to save costs. This suggests that BAT Malaysia's profitability will also take a hit, on top of declining revenue.

BAT Malaysia, best known for its premium brand Dunhill, first introduced its own value-for-money brand, Rothmans, to the Malaysian market in October 2017. The company had to launch Rothmans in view of the consumer down-trading trend in the Malaysian cigarette industry, as sales of its premium brand Dunhill were decreasing over time.

BAT Malaysia's gross margin fell by -350 basis points from 29.1% in 1Q2019 to 25.6% in 1Q2020. This is likely attributable to a less-than-favorable sales mix, as the sales contribution of its lower margin, value-for-money brand, Rothmans increases. Given the economic headwinds ahead, the trend of consumer down-trading in the Malaysian cigarette industry is expected to continue, and lead to lower profit margins for BAT Malaysia. Market consensus expects BAT Malaysia's gross margin to decline from 28.6% in FY2019 to 26.8% in FY2020.

Bright Spots Amidst The Gloom

Amidst the gloom, bright spots for BAT Malaysia include cost savings from restructuring and other initiatives, and the introduction of the company's vaping products in Malaysia once vaping is legalized.

BAT Malaysia's operating expenses decreased by -18% YoY or -RM13 million from RM65 million in 1Q2019 to RM52 million in 1Q2020. Of the RM13 million in operating cost savings, RM5 million came from restructuring (mainly headcount rationalization), while the remaining RM8 million was derived from "cost base optimization." Notably, BAT Malaysia highlighted in its 1Q2020 financial results presentation that the company has only completed 60% of its cost restructuring as of March 31, 2020, which implies further cost savings going forward.

Separately, a medium-term catalyst for BAT Malaysia is the company's launch of vaping products in the Malaysian market in the future, if and when vaping is legalized in the country. Vaping products, which are still illegal in Malaysia now, account for approximately 9% of the country's cigarette market. The consensus is that vaping should be legalized in Malaysia, as opposed to an outright ban (the status quo) which simply pushes consumers towards unregulated, illegal vaping products.

Valuation

BAT Malaysia trades at 10.2 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 9.1 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of RM10.94 as of June 11, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 16.3 times and 17.2 times, respectively.

BAT Malaysia offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 10.7%, and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 7.6%. Market consensus expects BAT Malaysia's dividends per share to decline by -29% YoY from RM1.18 in FY2019 to RM0.84 in FY2020, and this is supported by the fact that the company's 1Q2020 quarterly dividend of RM0.17 per share represented a YoY decrease of -43% from 1Q2019 dividends per share of RM0.30.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for BAT Malaysia include legal cigarettes losing market share to their illegal counterparts at a faster-than-expected pace, weaker-than-expected profitability as a result of consumer down-trading, cost savings falling short of expectations, a delay in the legalization of vaping in Malaysia, and lower-than-expected dividends in the future.

Note that readers who choose to trade in BAT Malaysia shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Malaysia) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

