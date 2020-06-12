It has one of the longest mine lives in the world.

Investment Thesis

Polyus (OTCPK:OPYGY) [PLZL:LI] is one of the largest gold producers in the world. It is at the lowest cost of the cost curve and has a large reserve base. Its management team is disciplined and continues to improve its operational efficiency and grow its production allowing it to exploit the company's reserves and resources. In a world where central banks will continue to use monetary stimulus at any signs of economic problems, Polyus is an undervalued hedge deserving a place in any long-term investor's portfolio. The base case fair value per share is USD111.76, 42% above the current share price of (USD78.60).

Key Stats

Key Value Drivers

Gold price

With governments and central banks stimulating at any sign of economic weakness, the gold price should be supported as people look for alternatives to fiat currencies, which are no longer stores of value.

Over the last year, US M2 grew by 10.5%. Over the last five, ten, and twenty years, M2 grew at an annualized rate of 6.5%.

In the economic environment of policymakers trying to stimulate their way out of problems, gold's annualized returns over the last year, five years, ten years, and twenty years are +36.6%, +8.2%, +4.0%, and +9.7%.

With debt and deflation being a major concern, gold should still perform. For a few decades, Japan has been facing the economic scenario that the US and Europe are now facing. Despite deflation concerns, gold in JPY's annualized returns over the last year, five years, ten years, and twenty years are +33.0%, +6.1%, +5.6%, and +9.8%.

The base case assumes annual gold price growth of 4.0%.

Production

Polyus has significant reserves and resources. It also has a management team that is active in trying to exploit reserves. The company's pipeline of projects could increase the company's production by 1 million ounces per year over the next ten years.

Over the last five years, production grew at a CAGR of 10.9%.

The base case assumes no production increases.

Total cash cost

Polyus has decreased total cash costs by 12.4% per year. While continued declines are not sustainable, it has shown it can keep cash costs under control.

The base case assumes a slight increase in TCC to USD500 per ounce from USD465 per ounce in 2019.

Capex

Over the last five years with production growing, capex per ounce of production averaged USD266. Over the same period, depreciation per ounce of production averaged USD94.

The base case assumes capex remains well above maintenance capex (USD218/oz) without a corresponding increase in production.

Company Description

Polyus PJSC is a Russian gold producer. It is the low cost producer in the gold industry.

In addition to being the low-cost producer, it has a large reserve base with 64.4 million ounces of reserves.

In 2019, it produced 2.8 million ounces of gold meaning its large reserve base gives it a 23-year life of mine (LoM), one of the longest mine lives in the industry.

Polyus also has 191.5 million ounces of resources spread across several open-pit mines in Russia.

Current Mine Operations

The company's largest and most productive mine is Olimpiada accounting for 49% of 2019 production and 52% of 2019 EBITDA. In 2019, Polyus produced 1.4 million ounces up from 0.8 million ounces in 2013. Olimpiada's total cash cost per ounce (TCC) was USD293 in 2019, down from USD706 in 2013.

The Olimpiada mine began production in 1996. It currently has three mills with a combined processing capacity of 13.4 million tons per annum (mtpa). In 2019, Polyus processed 13.9 million tons of ore, which was a one-off due to lower maintenance, softer ore, and increased mill capacity. Olimpiada had 26 million ounces of proven and probable reserves and 41.5 million ounces of resources. Olimpiada's LoM is 19 years. The grade or gram per ton (g/t) of processed ore was 3.10 in 2019. The grade of Olimpiada's reserves and resources are 2.88 g/t and 2.93 g/t, respectively.

Polyus's next largest mine by production is Blagodatnoye. In 2019, it generated 15% of 2019 production and 16% of 2019 EBITDA. From the Blagodatnoye mine, the company produced 421 thousand ounces in 2019, up from 396 thousand ounces in 2013. Its TCC declined from USD479 per ounce in 2013 to USD398 per ounce in 2018.

The Blagodatnoye mine started in 2010. The company is currently conducting a feasibility study for the Blagodatnoye mine to increase its processing capacity from the current 9 mtpa to 15 mtpa and increase gold production by 250 thousand ounces per year. It has 9.1 million ounces of reserves and 17.9 million ounces of resources. Blagodatnoye's LoM is 21 years. The grade or gram per ton (g/t) of processed ore was 1.45 in 2019. Blagodatnoye's reserves and resources have a grade of 1.36 g/t and 1.38 g/t, respectively.

At 14% of 2019 gold production and 2019 EBITDA, Natalka is the company's third-largest mine. In 2019, it produced 405 thousand ounces, up from 132 thousand ounces in 2018. Polyus acquired Natalka in 2008 and started mining in 2012. It has a design capacity of 10 mtpa and 450 thousand ounces, which it only started to reach in 2019. Natalka has 15.4 million ounces of reserves and 33.2 million of resources. Natalka's LoM is 38 years. The grade or gram per ton (g/t) of processed ore was 1.10 in 2019. Natalka's reserves and resources have a grade of 1.67 g/t and 1.87 g/t, respectively.

In 2019, the Verninskoye mine generated 9% of Polyus's total gold production and total EBITDA. It produced 256 thousand ounces, up from 89 thousand ounces in 2013. The TCC at the mined decreased from USD479 per ounce in 2013 to USD398 per ounce in 2019.

Commissioned in 2011, Verninskoye's current processing capacity is 2.9 mtpa. Polyus is spending USD60 million over the next few years to upgrade the capacity at Verninskoye by 600 thousand tons per year, which is expected to increase gold production by 40 thousand ounces per year. 2021 is the expected completion date for the Verninskoye expansion project. The mine's reserves are 4.8 million ounces and its resources are 11.7 million ounces giving an estimated LoM of 19 years. The grade or gram per ton (g/t) of processed ore was 2.65 in 2019. Verninskoye's reserves and resources have a grade of 1.65 g/t and 1.58 g/t, respectively.

Polyus's Kuranakh mine produced 225 thousand ounces of gold in 2019, up from 89 thousand ounces in 2013 and 199 thousand ounces in 2018. Its production was 8% of Polyus's total 2019 production and its EBITDA was 7% of the 2019 total. Kuranakh's TCC in 2019 was USD523 per ounce, down from USD1,085 per ounce in 2013.

Kuranakh has been producing gold for decades and, currently, has a capacity of 5.8 mtpa. Due to the low grade at the mine, this translates to a production capacity of 255 thousand ounces of gold per year. The mine has 4.3 million ounces of reserves and 8.7 million ounces of resources. Its LoM is 17.2 years. The grade or gram per ton (g/t) of processed ore was 1.2 in 2019. Kuranakh's reserves and resources have a grade of 0.97 g/t and 1.12 g/t, respectively.

Alluvials is the smallest operating mine with 2019 production of 145 thousand ounces. In 2019, Alluvials accounted for 5% of production and 3% of EBITDA. Alluvials is reaching the end of its life with only 0.08 million ounces of reserves.

Development Projects

Polyus's biggest development project is Sukhoi Log with 63 million ounces of reserves. Sukhoi Log has a higher-grade ore with a grade of 2.1 g/t on its resources. It is close to Polyus's other assets allowing for the potential to use other infrastructure.

Polyus's development project that is nearest to completion is Chertovo Koryto (CHK), which is located approximately 170 kilometers away from Verninskoye. It is currently in the pre-feasibility stage, which will be completed in 2020. It has 3.6 million ounces of reserves and 3.1 million ounces of resources. In the initial phase, CHK is expected to reach a capacity of 3.5-5.0 million tons per annum of processed ore and gold production of 120-130 thousand ounces per year. CHK has a lower grade ore with a reserve grade of 1.53 g/t and a resource grade of 1.50 g/t.

Management

Polyus is operationally efficient. Management did a great job getting the company's cost structure towards the low end of the industry. It decreased the TCC from USD707 per ounce in 2013 to USD365 in 2019. The fall in the RUB vs. the USD helped with 65% of cash costs in RUB.

The company is also developing projects to exploit its reserves. In 2017, it acquired Sukhoi Log through a series of transactions that valued the mine at USD600 million. Polyus acquired a 100% stake in Natalka in purchases between 2004 and 2008. The company commissioned the project in 2012 and it fully ramped in 2019 towards its capacity of 450 thousand ounces per year.

The company is disciplined and targets an IRR of 20% based on a gold price of USD1,050 and a USDRUB FX rate of 60. The discipline is illustrated by a five-year average ROIC of 33.5%. Over the same period, the ROIC of its largest peers averaged 9.2%.

There are no corporate governance issues. Over the past two years, there have been no related party transactions other than management compensation of USD104 million, equal to 3.7% of operating profit.

Management is credible. It consistently meets or beats its guidance.

Management keeps the company in a good financial position. At the end of 2019, net debt to EBITDA was 1.2 times. The rating agencies rate the company's debt as junk, but this seems a little disconnected for reality. The company is at the low end of the cost curve and has projects to boost production. With the way governments around the world are printing money in an attempt to solve their economic problems, the gold price will have support.

Polyus also pays 30% of EBITDA out in the form of a dividend as long as net debt is below 2.5 times EBITDA. Given its potential to increase production via Sukhoi Log, the dividend policy is appropriate.

Shareholder Structure

Polyus's largest shareholder is Said Kerimov, he is the 24-year-old son of Suleyman Kerimov. The elder Kerimov acquired Polyus from Vladimir Potanin in 2009 and listed the company on London Stock Exchange (LSE) in 2012. Suleyman Kerimov has previous experience with gold operations. He bought Polymetal in 2005, listed it on the LSE in 2007, and then sold his stake in the following year.

Polyus's free float is 20.44%. Over the past month, Polyus's London listing's average daily volume was USD16.1 million.

Valuation

The duration and impact of COVID-19 are uncertain, therefore, Polyus's valuation is adjusted by eliminating all cash flow in 2020 before prevailing trends continue in 2021. Eliminating 2020, cash flow (USD1.1 billion) decreases the base case fair value per share from USD120.33 to USD111.76.

Polyus is valued under three scenarios using a DCF. All scenarios assume only Polyus's reserves at existing mines are processed and nothing further (59.6 million ounces). Under all scenarios, the discount rate is 10% and the tax rate is 30%. In 2019, all taxes were roughly 20.7% of profit before tax, so there is an added bit of conservatism in the 30% tax rate.

The table above illustrates the key value assumptions under each scenario along with fair value per share and upside to the fair value per share. The base-case fair value per share is USD111.76, 42% above the current share price. The bear-case fair value per share is USD53.88, 31% below the current share price, and the bull-case fair value per share is USD177.52, 126% above the current share price.

Under the base case, gold production declines slightly from the 2,841 thousand ounces in 2019 to 2,750 thousand ounces until current reserves are exhausted. Polyus has several expansion projects underway to increase production. Based on the grade of each mine's reserves, these expansion projects will lead to the production of 2,815 thousand ounces of gold production every year.

The base case of 2,750 thousand ounces per year is slightly below the expected production of 2,815 thousand ounces per year. Alluvials is not included to increase the margin of safety. It is small and has a short remaining LoM (5.5 years).

From the base case, a 10% increase in production (2,750-3,025) leads to a 6.9% increase in the fair value per share. Gold production is the second most sensitive assumption behind gold price growth.

Under the base case, the gold price is expected to increase by 4.0% per year from the average selling price of USD1,408 per ounce in 2019.

Governments and central banks have shown they are willing to provide stimulus at any sign of economic weakness. We saw it around the world in 2008 and we are seeing it again in 2020. Stimulus and money printing are now acceptable solutions to any economic pain as governments and central banks try to eliminate any business cycle and prop up over-indebted economies. Japan has been struggling with the same problem for decades and economies in the United States and Europe are following their path of too much debt, anemic growth, low interest rates, and low inflation.

Stimulus at every sign of economic pain causes currency debasement and strengthens the case for holding gold. Given the United States and European economies are following Japan, the performance of gold in Japanese Yen (JPY) is a good indicator of where gold will go in USD. Japanese 5-year bond yields first breached 1% in May 1998. Over the next ten and twenty years, the gold price increased by 8.7% and 6.4% in JPY, respectively, despite continued deflation concerns. Over the same periods, the gold price increased by 11.7% and 7.7% in USD. There is no reason to believe that trend in the gold price will change particularly when government stimulus and money printing have become normalized.

The JPY does not have the reserve currency status that USD does so USD may hold up a bit more or it may hit a breaking point due to a complete loss of confidence and the performance of gold in USD may be much greater. Nevertheless, the performance of gold in JPY is a good road map for gold pricing in USD going forward as policymakers around the world follow the same path as Japan.

The 4.0% annual growth rate in the gold price seems conservative relative to historical norms.

From the base case, a 10% increase in price growth (4.0%-4.4%) leads to a 7.5% increase in the fair value per share making gold price growth the most sensitive assumption.

Total cash cost used is different than the TCC reported by the company because I assume all operating expenses between ASP and EBITDA are included. Under the base case, TCC is stable at USD500 per ounce. Since 2013, the company's average cash cost (ASP-EBITDA) per ounce averaged USD519, but Polyus was able to reduce its costs from USD734 in 2013 to USD465 in 2019. Despite, the company's success in improving operational efficiencies, the base case assumes a slight increase in TCC from 2019 level as Polyus is unable to extract any additional cost reductions. A driver of the USD TCC is USDRUB exchange rate at 65% of costs are in RUB. Since 2013, TCC declined at an average rate of 9.8%, while the RUB declined at an average rate of 9.6%, with significant correlation along the way. From the base case, a 10% increase in TCC (500-550) leads to a 5.2% decline in the fair value per share.

Under the base case, capital expenditures are expected to continue at USD600 million per year until all existing reserves are mined. In 2019, depreciation reached a high USD367 million. If depreciation is equivalent to the maintenance capex number, any capex above maintenance capex should lead to growth in production or increased efficiency. Despite capex continuing well above maintenance capex in all scenarios, production growth is stable throughout the remaining LoM illustrating the conservativeness of the capex figure. From the base case, a 10% increase in capex (600-660) leads to a 3.3% decline in the fair value per share.

Not included in the DCF are the Chertovo Koryto's 3.1 million ounces of reserves and Polyus's 191.5 million ounces of resources. If the thesis is correct and gold prices increase, the resources become more economically viable to produce and may move to reserves creating additional upside.

If Chertovo Koryto's 3.1 million ounces in reserves can be extracted at similar assumptions to the base case then it adds USD8.60 to the fair value per share equal to 7% upside.

If the Sukhoi Log mine has a similar reserve to resource ratio as the Olimpiada mine, its 63.3 million ounces in resources would convert to roughly 20 million ounces of reserves and 43 million ounces in resources. Given its resource grade, if Polyus can get the mine to a similar processing capacity (10 mtpa) to Natalka, which is below Olimpiada's and Blagodatnoye's processing capacities, it could produce 677 thousand ounces per year. Using similar assumptions to the base case, the gold price increase of 4.0% per year, TCC of USD500 per oz, and capex of USD218 per ounce, the Sukhoi Log would add USD43.10 per share to the value or 36.4% upside.

There is unaccounted upside in the form of new mines and resources being converted to reserves.

Risks

The biggest risk to the investment thesis is the gold price. The gold price is being supported by inflation expectations based on continued monetary stimulus. If central banks and governments no longer support economies, the gold price may decline. Also, a deflationary environment from a wave of bankruptcies and defaults without government support would be negative for the gold price.

My valuation includes no cash flow in 2020 due to shutdowns related to the current pandemic. If the pandemic were to continue into 2021, adjustments to my fair value per share may be required.

If management were unable to maintain operational efficiency or capital efficiency, TCC and/or capex may increase leading to a decrease in the fair value per share.

There is always a risk of nationalization within Russia. As long as the major shareholders remain out of politics, this is not a major concern.

Despite the risk, Polyus is worthy of a position in a long-term investor's portfolio as a hedge against the desires of central bankers and governments to stimulate their way out of macroeconomic troubles.

