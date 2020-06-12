Breaking Down Earnings Calls For Top Canadian Cannabis Producers

The Canadian cannabis industry has been nothing short of a disaster for investors and companies alike. The two largest Canadian provinces, Ontario and Quebec, limited the rollout of retail outlets and severely curtailed the ability of cannabis companies to get its product into the hands of consumers. This has resulted in an oversupply of cannabis in the market, driving down prices and forcing companies to close facilities and halt construction of partially completed projects. Certain companies have felt this negative pressure more than others, and it's been reflected in their earnings and share price.

Over the last month, the four largest Canadian licensed producers (LP's) reported their most recent quarterly financial results. Below are highlights from the financial statements and earnings calls of Canopy Growth (CGC), Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Cronos Group (CRON) and Aphria (APHA).

Aphria

Q3 2020 Earnings Highlights

Net revenue of $144.4 million, up 96% Q3 2019 and 20% from the prior quarter

Net income of $5.7 million, or $0.02 per share

Operating income of $8.7 million, compared to a loss of $9.6 million in the prior quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 million

A fourth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA

Cannabis-related EBITDA increased by 78%

German distribution subsidiary sales increased by 50%

Raised $100 million in January

Both Aphria One and Aphria Diamond growing facilities are in full operation

Cultivation cost per gram fell below $1; the all-in cost of sales per gram fell 14.6%

77% vape market share in Ontario; three of the top five brands

Edibles, beverages and topicals to be released in the coming months

"We are proud of our sustained growth in Canada and continued expansion of our international capabilities. During this unprecedented time, the well-being of our employees, patients, consumers, partners and the communities we operate in is our primary focus. Our facilities, offices and patient care teams remain open and operational to continue to provide our patients and consumers with what we believe is best-in-class care and service with appropriate measures in place to protect the health and safety of employees. As we face uncertain times, I am proud of how the Aphria team has come together to navigate these uncharted waters. Going forward, we believe Aphria continues to be differentiated in the cannabis industry through our brands, cultivation expertise, high-quality standards, cash position and balance sheet. We continue to focus on the highest return opportunities for growth and long-term value creation," stated Aphria Chairman and CEO Irwin D. Simon.

Learn more about Aphria: Website | IR Website | Investor Deck

Aurora Cannabis

Q3 2020 Earnings Highlights

Net revenue of $78.4 million, excluding provisions of $2.9 million, up 18% over the prior quarter

Consumer cannabis net revenue of $41.5 million, excluding provisions, up 24% increase over the previous quarter

Reduced SG&A + R&D expenses by 24%; reduced SG&A + R&D expense run rate by 45%

CapEx spending under $100 million for the second half of 2020

Cash cost to produce per gram of dried cannabis sold at $0.85, down from $0.88 last quarter

German sales resumed; international revenue more than doubled

Cash position of $230 million; $155 million in cash outflow during the quarter

Projecting positive EBITDA by Q1 2021

"I am incredibly proud of the Aurora team for working through these challenging times in order to maintain uninterrupted operations at all of our production facilities and ensure we continue to meet the needs of our patients and consumers. I am also pleased that our third quarter 2020 financial results were in-line with our expectations and that we remain firmly on track with the cost-savings and capex goals we detailed during our business transformation plan in February 2020," Aurora Chairman and CEO Michael Singer.

Learn more about Aurora Cannabis: Website | IR Website | Investor Deck

Canopy Growth

Q4 & FY 2020 Earnings Highlights

FY 2020 net revenue of $399 million, up 76% over FY 2019

FY 2020 net loss of $1.39 billion and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $442.8 million

Q4 2020 net revenue of $107.9 million, down 13% from last quarter and up 15% from Q4 2019

Q4 2020 net loss of $1.33 billion and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $102 million

$743 million in restructuring costs and asset impairments; wrote off $132 million in obsolete inventory

Closed two Canadian production facilities, reducing capacity by 40%; closed New York hemp facility; sold off African and Colombian assets

Launched CBD cream in the U.S. under First & Free brand; released CBD Booster skincare line and hand sanitizer under This Works brand

Reduced number of available SKUs by one third

"Through the COVID-19 pandemic, we have worked hard to ensure the health and well-being of our teams and customers and the continuity of our business. During this time, our team has rolled out our exciting new cannabis-infused beverages and vape products in Canada and a portfolio of CBD products in the US. True to key priorities that I have outlined for Canopy, we have taken steps to align our capacity with the current market demand and focus our resources against the core markets with the largest and most tangible near-term profit opportunity," said Canopy Growth CEO David Klein.

Learn more about Canopy Growth: Website | IR Website | Investor Deck

Cronos Group

Q1 2020 Earnings Highlights

Q1 net revenue of $8.4 million, up by $5.4 million from Q1 2019

Q1 gross profit (loss) of $(6.5) million, decreased by $8.0 million from Q1 2019

Q1 operating loss of $45.1 million, increased by $34.9 million from Q1 2019

Released Lord Jones branded facial moisturizer in the U.S.; released Peace Naturals vaporizers in Canada

Wrote off $8 million in inventory

Colombian JV extraction facility completed; CBD formulations in development for export to the U.S

Completed first dried flower shipment to Israel

"Cronos Group started 2020 energized and determined to continue to see through our core strategic initiatives to drive long-term and sustainable growth. This quarter, we moved closer to officially entering the Israeli medical cannabis market with our Cronos Israel operations preparing to sell PEACE NATURALS™ branded dried flower products to medical patients. The Israeli medical market is a growing channel, and we look forward to serving this market in 2020 and beyond," stated Mike Gorenstein, CEO of Cronos Group.

Learn more about Cronos Group: Website | IR Website | Investor Deck

Conclusion

For most investors in Canadian cannabis stocks, it has been a rough year. The inept rollout of retail outlets in Canada's most populous provinces has hamstrung the industry. After writing off a large amount of the extra capacity that was acquired over the last few years and rightsizing their operations, the largest Canadian cannabis companies are beginning to take meaningful steps to become leaner and more profitable. The next few quarters will tell if their efforts have been successful. Without more clarity, I would stick to U.S. cannabis companies and avoid Canada for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.