Data center REITs have shown more resilience vs. the market in 2020.

QTS pays dividends on its common and on two preferred shares, yielding from 3% to 6.6%.

We've been on a bit of a tech tear in our recent articles, covering tech income vehicles, which isn't quite the oxymoron that you may think it is.

Data center REITs have been one of the few resilient places to hide in the market swoon of 2020. In a way, the economic lockdowns play into the strength of these REITs - most workers and the rest of the world have had to connect digitally instead of in person.

That's where QTS Realty Trust (QTS) comes in. Its data centers are located in 14 of the top US markets:

(QTS site)

Like other data center firms, QTS already had been riding many tailwinds, such as the cloud, which is expected to grow by 51% by 2023, while data growth is forecast to grow by 27% by 2025.

Add in the proliferation of connected devices and 5G introduction, and we get a tsunami of digital demand. The COVID-19 pandemic has now accelerated these tailwinds, forcing office workers to operate from home, and most likely, many companies will continue to have an increasing amount of workers telecommute.

(QTS site)

QTS earns 33% of its revenue from mega data center infrastructure for large players on lower margin, long-term contracts. The remaining 67% comes from a more diverse customer base for its hybrid colocation services. Outsourced IT infrastructure is expected to double to 66% of a rapidly expanding market by 2023:

(QTS site)

Q1 2020 Earnings:

QTS had a good Q1 '20: Net operating income, NOI, rose 11.9% year over year in Q1 '20, and also rose slightly vs. Q4 '19. It was similar for Adjusted EBITDA, which grew 13.48% vs. Q1 '19, and was up .07% vs. Q4 '19. FFO rose 15.46% vs. Q1 '19, and was up .03% vs. Q4 '19. ($ figures in millions.)

(QTS site)

Common Distribution:

QTS's common dividend currently yields just over 3%, with ~69% FFO payout ratio and a five-year dividend growth rate of 8.70%. The $.47/share payout is consistent with QTS's Q1 '20 distribution. It goes ex-dividend this coming week, on 6/18/20.

Preferred Distributions:

QTS also has two preferred stocks, the QTS Realty Trust, 7.125% Series A Cumulative Red Perpetual Preferred Stock (QTS.PA), and the QTS Realty Trust, 6.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock (QTS.PB).

As detailed in the Earnings section, QTS covered its preferred distributions with FFO by a 7.21X factor in Q1 '20, which was consistent with its Q4 '19 preferred coverage.

The reason that the B shares are so much higher than their $100.00 call value is that they are convertible after the 7/20/2023 call date, with a conversion rate of 2.1264 common shares at $47.03/common share, which equals $100.00. QTS can force a conversion of these preferreds into the common, if the common price exceeds $47.03 by 150%, ($79.55) for 20 of 30 days.

Both preferreds should go ex-dividend hear the end of June with a pay date on 7/15/20. The A shares yield 6.61% and the B shares yield 4.66%.

Although the A shares are above their $25.00 call value, they're not callable until 3/15/2023, which could allow income investors to collect some dividends and still have the potential to sell them at a profit before the call date. Their 52-week high was $28.42 in February, but they hit a low of $17.50 briefly during the March panic. Conversely, you could wait for another potential pullback panic and jump in at that point - there's always the watchlist option:

Valuations:

We compared QTS's valuations to a small group of the other major data REIT'. Its common yield is similar, while its valuations are all cheaper, particularly price/book and EV/EBITDA. Its price/FFO, funds from operations, is a bit cheaper than the group average.

Financials:

Not as much joy here though, except for a lower debt/equity leverage factor. QTS's trailing net debt/EBITDA leverage looks much higher than the group average, but management has a lower forward metric, which includes undrawn equity proceeds.

Debt and Liquidity:

On 6/1/20, QTS "announced the upsize and pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,400,000 shares of its Class A common stock, all of which were offered, by the forward purchasers or their affiliates in connection with the forward sale agreements described below, at a public offering price of $64.90/share.

The Company estimates that net proceeds to it, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, will be approximately $273.6M."

This offering enables QTS to fund its capital plan for 2020 and early 2021 and reduces its leverage to a much lower 4.5X Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA.

(QTS site)

QTS has no big debt maturities until 2023:

(QTS site)

Analysts' Price Target:

At $61.54, QTS is 15.5% below analysts' $71.08 average price target.

Performance:

Since it's a data center REIT, we compared how QTS has performed vs. the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, in addition to the S&P 500.

So far in 2020, QTS has outperformed all three, rising 13.4%, in addition to outperforming them by a wide margin over the past year. It has been more resilient over the past week, but has lagged over the past month. It's up nearly 20% over the past quarter, much better than XLRE, and nearly in line with the S&P, but trailing XLK:

Options:

Although QTS's common only yields 3.05%, you can goose that yield via selling covered calls. This September trade uses the $65.00 call strike, which pays $2.75, and also includes the upcoming $.47 quarterly dividend. The nominal yield is 5.23% in just over three months, or 19.49% annualized:

If you're angling for a lower entry point, selling puts below QTS's price/share can help. The September $60.00 put strike pays $4.00, giving you a breakeven of $56.00, which is 9% below QTS's current price.

NOTE: Pus sellers don't receive dividends. We use annualized yields on our options tables so that subscribers can compare trades of varying lengths.

You can see more details on these trades on our Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts Tables.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in QTS.PA over the next 72 hours.

