Companies like Curis (CRIS) attract speculators, traders and pumpers because of the relatively easy way the stock price can be temporarily manipulated to give it a big boost, or in some cases, respond to press releases issued to generate a quick boost in the share price.

Many of these companies then enter into a capital raise in order to pay back founding and early shareholders, or at times, to provide operating capital to a cash-starved company.

In this article, we'll take a look at Curis and why it fits this bill, and whether or not it has the capacity to survive until the end of the year with its extremely weak balance sheet, and little in the way of revenue to offset its spending.

Latest earnings

In the first quarter, Curis reported revenue of $2.7 million, slightly up from the $1.8 million in revenue generated in the first quarter of 2019. Almost all the revenue came from royalties associated with net sales of Erivedge by Genentech and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY).

For the reporting period, Curis had a net loss of $9.7 million, or $0.28 per share, against the $9.9 million or $0.30 per share loss in the same reporting period in 2019.

Operating expenses climbed from $7.3 million last year to $11.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. R&D expenses were $7.5 million, up from $4.1 million year-over-year, and General and Administrative expenses were $3.6 million, up from $3.1 million last year in the first quarter.

As the end of the quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $12.5 million, and including accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and investments, total assets came to $16.5 million as of March 31, 2020.

The company expects that to allow it to maintain planned operations into the second half of 2020. That, of course, will become a huge issue if it can't find other sources of financing.

Its best chance to me is when it occasionally gets a boost in share price from a pump or press release, which it may leverage to raise capital. But even if it does that, its cash burn would require much more than that option could provide it.

What the company is working on

The company has focused primarily on two major programs: CA-4948 and fimepinostat. The program with easily the most potential is CA-4948.

In its latest earnings report, the company said this about CA-4948:

Curis is evaluating its IRAK4 inhibitor, CA-4948 in an ongoing Phase 1 dose escalation study for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) NHL, including patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM) and oncogenic MYD88 mutations. The Phase 1 study is on track and the Company expects to report updated efficacy data from the study and declare the recommended Phase 2 dose in 2020.

In November 2019, Curis published an abstract that reported 5 patients receiving doses experienced anti-tumor results, as measured by plus or minus 20 percent reduction from the tumor baseline. Two of the patients achieved the results a BID dose level of 200 mg, while the remaining three did so at lower dose levels.

On its last earnings call, the company stated that even at 400 mg dose level, the Maximum Tolerated Dose (MTD) has at this time not been reached. That's significant because it's the equivalent of the 75 mg/kg BID dose used to test mice. If the higher 400 mg BID dose further reduces tumors, it could be a significant advancement for CA-4948 and the future growth of the company.

This is far from a given, but if all goes as hoped, that is the best-case scenario for Curis. But since an interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitor is one of the major goals of companies researching and testing in the oncology field.

This may look impressive, but the reality is studies are either pre-clinical or Phase 1. There are a lot of hurdles ahead to leap over before CA-4948 can be counted on to generate revenue for Curis.

As for fimepinostat, the company states that it has previously "been shown to induce durable single-agent responses in difficult-to-treat lymphomas, including MYC-driven and double-hit disease."

Curis is working with DarwinHealth to do research "to characterize biomarkers and tumor subtype alignments, which may help guide future clinical development opportunities with fimepinostat."

Both of these key programs represent unrealized potential, with the strong possibility neither will work out. With its relatively small amount of capital that will struggle to maintain operations through the end of 2020 or early 2021, a lot of things will have to go right for Curis to survive, let alone reward shareholders.

Conclusion

Companies like Curis attract a number of investors because they start to believe in the potential of the various programs being researched and developed. Yet as most of us know, the majority of these small biotechs fail.

Just because a company is engaged in a worthwhile activity doesn't mean it has a decent chance to survive, let along be profitable.

As I've been writing this article, the share price of Curis skyrocketed, and I traded the stock for a modest profit. This is the only way someone should take a position in a company like Curis. We can't start to believe in the narrative associated with research and possibilities because the vast majority of the time it doesn't work out as spun.

I've seen some investors talk about taking a long-term position in Curis, and I think that's a mistake. Why sit on a stock for a long time when you can wait for moments like a temporary spike to make some real money?

And if the stock eventually does successfully develop its programs, it's easy to take a quick position and hold for the longer term. There's very little value in holding Curis at this time as an investment.

What can it give you by taking a position in it now, that it can't give you if you wait until it proves it has successfully developed a solution in the oncology segment of the health market? There's no reason to treat Curis as anything more than an occasional trading opportunity to enter and exit quickly.

