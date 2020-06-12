Picking Through The Carnage

Yesterday the S&P 500 benchmark index fell by 5.89% in its biggest single day fall since March 2020. This completed a 3 day streak of market falls where the S&P 500 fell 7.1% from 3232 to 3002. Whilst it is hard to call this three day fall "carnage" in light of what we witnessed only 3 months ago, judging by sentiment many investors had forgotten what a red day looked like. In this article I look at the performance of the S&P 500 constituents over those three days to pick out stocks and themes of interest.

Source: Alon Zieve analysis

Most notably, the sectors with the largest movement over the 3 day rout are also furthest up from their 52 week lows. Energy was down 20% in three days, and yet still 111% up on average from the 52 week low. A similar story is Consumer Discretionary that was down 13% in three days, but up 80% off the average 52 week lows. This sector contains the cruise companies, travel and casinos and also retailers such as Gap and Tiffany's.

Consumer Staples and Utilities held up most strongly on an equal weighted basis, at falls of around 7%. Each of these sectors is up on average only 35% and 37% off their average 52 week lows.

A look at the 50 worst performers throws out the usual suspects of Cruise liners, Airlines, Energy, Retail and a little Commercial Real Estate. The Financials also make a strong appearance towards the top of the worst 50 list. Alliance Data Systems (ADS) makes the list as it provides the technology behind the reward schemes for bother retailers and airlines. There are extremely few stocks in the 50 worst performers that do not fit these categories but it is worth calling them out.

DXC Technologies (DXC) is in the middle of a challenging turnaround and had experienced selling pressure of late irrespective of the market slide. JP Morgan had downgraded the stock just two weeks ago on May 29.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) whilst technically an industrial company, has exposure to the energy sector through it's Oil & Gas customers.

Worst 50 S&P 500 performers 3 days ending June 11, 2020

Source: Alon Zieve analysis

There are a number of companies that shrugged off the market rout, and these are also worth looking at potentially as a hedge against the market. This list included many Stay at Home stocks including Clorox, Netflix and Domino's Pizza. It did however include some stocks that had got hurt during the March crash. Apple is one such clear stand out.

Healthcare stocks also make a strong show on the list, as the only sector to have previously beat it's market highs of February 19.

Best 50 S&P 500 performers 3 days ending June 11, 2020

Source: Alon Zieve analysis

The market is still extremely volatile, and it is worth understanding where the pockets of stability are in the sea of volatility. The constituents that are being driven up or down in this selloff very much fit the previous patterns of impact of Covid-19. The virus (and the Fed) are likely to dominate market behavior for some time to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.