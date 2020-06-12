Brazil Vs. Russia: Fragility Vs. Resilience

However, the opposite happened. Why? What happens next?

Brazil and Russia were both hit by this. One would expect Russia to have gotten hit harder since its exposure to energy and commodity exports was much larger.

In the past, I compared Brazilian, Russian, and Chinese economic fundamentals and stock market valuations. My conclusion was that Russian stocks were much cheaper than Brazilian stocks, and at the same time, Brazil had incredibly worse economic fundamentals, when compared to Russia.

Following that article, I also wrote on how Brazil's "Nova Previdência" plan was not enough to take it off the unsustainable fiscal path it was on.

Since then, of course, the coronavirus epidemic hit. The epidemic had several immediate consequences the world over:

A large drop in worldwide economic activity, trade, and travel.

A large drop in commodity prices, due to the above. This included large drops in energy prices.

A large local economic activity drop due to social distancing and, depending on the place, lockdowns.

A large increase in unemployment due to the drop in economic activity and lockdowns.

A large decrease in fiscal revenues and a large increase in social transfers due to the increase in unemployment, as well as stimulus programs.

What Did This Mean For Brazil and Russia?

Russia was hit directly in this crisis. After all, its exports and fiscal revenues are very reliant on energy (and commodities in general) sales. Speculatively, it was not surprising that both the Russian economy and the Russian ruble got hit hard.

Source: Observatory of Economic Complexity, Russia Exports, 2018

Brazil, though also highly exposed to commodities, has more reliance on things like agricultural products and less reliance on energy sales. Thus, arguably, Brazil should have been hit less by the coronavirus situation.

Source: Observatory of Economic Complexity, Brazil Exports, 2018

Yet, if we look at what happened to both currencies and stock markets, Brazil was hit much harder:

Source: Yahoo Finance, iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ) and VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) as proxies for the Brazilian and Russian markets (though also affected by currency)

In terms of currency alone, the Brazilian real fell ~19.2% year to date, while the Russian Ruble fell ~11.5% year to date.

So, why was that? Why was Brazil hit harder? It all came down to Brazil's fragility versus Russia's resiliency.

Brazil Is Fragile

Brazil's market and economy were and are much more fragile than Russia's. The reasons were already known:

Brazil's market was much more expensive.

Brazil ran a large and structural fiscal deficit (-5.9% even before the coronavirus situation hit).

Due to ongoing fiscal deficit, Brazil has accumulated a large public debt versus its GDP (75.8% before the coronavirus situation).

All of these were known beforehand. So, ultimately, it's not a surprise that both Brazil's market and currency fared worse.

Russia Is Resilient

In spite of its greater exposure to commodities and energy, in particular, Russian equities and the Russian Ruble fared better. This is why:

Russia had the cheapest market in the world, going into the coronavirus crisis.

Russia had a fiscal surplus going into the crisis (+1.8% before the coronavirus crisis hit).

Russia had very low public debt/GDP (arguably, even zero, if we exclude cash held by the Russian government and Russia's sovereign wealth fund).

In light of these realities, Russia was and is more resilient than Brazil. Its stocks fared better, and so did its currency.

What To Expect Now

The most likely outcome of this crisis is for Brazil's fiscal problem, which already looked unsustainable, to become worse still. There will be a large drop in state revenues, along with a large increase in state social outlays. The fiscal deficit will widen again, and debt/GDP will take another jump.

While the general public thinks Bolsonaro would always choose to avoid shutdowns because of his ideology, the fact is that Brazil could not afford a shutdown. And indeed, Brazil might not even be able to afford not shutting down.

It's my view that the current coronavirus situation brought forward a likely Brazilian default. That's the main large event we can expect from the current situation: A Brazil default and further currency erosion (after the current aggressive rebound).

As for Russia, the economic hit will be large, but given the good fundamental starting point, it won't be anywhere near fatal. Indeed, the current oil price recovery nearly took crude to the level where the Russian government would break even ($40/bbl). Of course, the economic impact, drop in revenues from other sources, and increase in social outlays should also throw Russia into a significant fiscal deficit.

However, that fiscal deficit will be temporary and the low debt/GDP (arguably zero if we net out state assets like its sovereign fund and cash held) mean that this temporary dip is easy to overcome by Russia.

The current crisis also led Russia to cut its interest rates faster (from 6.25% before the crisis hit, to 5.50% right now, with possibly further cuts to come). With Russia having one of the cheapest stock markets in the world as well as one of the highest (dividend) yielding markets in the world, a drop in interest can be a large factor in driving Russian equities higher.

Given the above, I expect that Russia's stock market and currency should do well in the next year, though the energy sector can remain challenged.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.