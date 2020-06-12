Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) is still waiting for a rebound back to former levels even though it has no significant overhangs to worry investors. Here's a look at Arrowhead's performance over 2020 compared to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) and the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB).

The Biotech ETF IBB has even outperformed the market which would be more in line with a time of crisis like the world has been in due to the effects of Covid-19.

Here's a short list of some of Arrowhead's accomplishments year to date: Completed enrollment in its Phase 2 ARO-AAT study began in December of 2019. Started dosing for its ARO-HSD program for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis in March. Completed enrollment in Phase 1 ARO-ANG3 for mixed dyslipidemia. Arrowhead has even announced that it has started a program to potentially address Covid-19, and other pulmonary-borne pathogens, while opening a second R&D center in San Diego. Finally, 2020 is the year that Arrowhead officially takes RNAi outside of the liver with proof-of-concept studies in both the lung and solid tumors.

RNA Interference graphic from Arrowhead's website

Until Arrowhead starts earning actual commercial revenues from its wholly-owned candidates though, market enthusiasm looks to be primarily centered around its lucrative partnerships. Arrowhead's $673.5M collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. (AMGN) for cardiovascular candidates in 2016 continues to progress nicely. Arrowhead received its first $10M milestone payment in August of 2018 for AMG 890 (formerly ARO-LPA). Amgen has since then announced that it plans to progress its Phase II program for AMG 890 in the second half of 2020, triggering additional milestone payments for Arrowhead.

Slide From Amgen's Q1, 2020 Earnings Call

However, this partnership pales in comparison to Arrowhead's $3.7B license and collaboration deal with Janssen, a division of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), in 2018. The target in this deal specifically is JNJ-3989 (formerly ARO-HBV) which has already triggered a $25M milestone payment in early 2019. Arrowhead received a more recent $25M milestone payment after the initiation of Janssen's Reef-1 Phase 2b combination study in August of 2019. Arrowheads CEO and President Christopher Anzalone spoke at a Goldman Sachs's 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference fireside chat on June 10 to give an update on the companies pipeline of candidates. He spoke critical words about JNJ 3898, in combination with in-house JNJ compounds, and hepatitas B which I paraphrase loosely as:

I think that Johnson and Johnson will find the recipe to reach a functional cure in a large percentage of the population.

These words alone, if they come true, could justify an almost doubling of Arrowhead's current ~$3.5B market cap back up to levels that it saw right before the start of 2020.

Arrowhead's original deal with JNJ also included three additional potential targets outside of HBV for the companies to collaborate on. Arrowhead's CEO Anzalone confirmed in his most recent fireside chat that the two companies are currently working together on exploring all three of these potential candidates. Advancement of any one of these potential candidates should lead to additional milestone payments for Arrowhead.

Arrowhead's CEO also made it pretty clear that the company is now back on the hunt for another lucrative partnership deal. A deal would most likely center around either its ARO-APOC3 or ARO-ANG3 cardiometabolic candidate. This is also potentially huge news for the company as Arrowhead had effectively taken itself off the partnership market after its Janssen deal in order to fully concentrate on its wholly-owned candidates. Arrowhead currently sports a cash balance sheet of ~$498.2M with a near-term cash burn expected to average around ~$30M-$35M a quarter according to its latest conference call.

Arrowhead's cash horde means that it has plenty of funds to develop and progress its wholly-owned candidates for years, but not enough to effectively commercialize them all at this time as a small-cap biotechnology company. This is becoming more and more apparent as the company uses 2020 to expand its base of expertise outside of the liver and into additional cell types including the lung and solid tumors. It is also expected to expand into skeletal muscle cell types by early 2021 at the latest with multiple opportunities apparent in each additional cell-type for the company to cherry pick from. Arrowhead's rapid pipeline expansion to multiple opportunities across multiple cell types means that half a billion dollars in cash is not enough of a cushion to accomplish these goals even with potential milestone payments coming from Amgen and JNJ later this year.

However, Arrowhead is in no way pressured to get a deal done now as its cash position is ~15% of its market cap. This means that Arrowhead can figure out the most lucrative commercialization strategy for its wholly-owned candidates. This includes how best to build an in-house sales team to sell its future potential range of products while keeping those candidates specifically in-house. Arrowhead is still early in its commercialization plans though, so it still is open to any exceptional collaboration deals that are too good to pass up, even for a candidate they would rather retain.

Arrowhead continues to flounder while many stocks in the market, particularly biotech, regain levels at or near where they started 2020. I believe that it is only a matter of time for Arrowhead to regain its mojo as potential significant catalysts should be coming in the back half of the year. Arrowhead's switch back into opportunistic partnership mode should not be discounted considering the value of previous partnerships in regard to its small-cap size. I continue to be long Arrowhead, and have recently added even more shares to my portfolio, after adding shares back around the lows in March. I hope to potentially add additional shares in the upcoming weeks and months, when funds free up from other stock sales, as my overly large position in Arrowhead stock continues to grow. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARWR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.