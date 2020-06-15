Co-produced with PendragonY

We are pleased to provide an update on John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI), a preferred stock CEF that we hold in our Core Portfolio. While most preferred stock CEFs have had a huge run, HPI is still attractive at the current price with a yield of 7.9%. HPI did not recover nearly as much as other preferred stock CEFs mainly because there's not a lot of analyst coverage on it. HPI remains a strong buy as preferred shares are one of the best ways to get high yield with lower price volatility.

At High Dividend Opportunities, we like to focus on stocks that pay a high level of income. Would you go to a job without getting paid? Of course not. At its core, buying stock is buying a little piece of ownership in a company. For most of us, that little piece isn't nearly enough for us to have a real impact on the ownership activities like voting.

What's the point of owning a business? Some might buy stocks with the hope that at some point in the future somebody else might be willing to pay them a higher price. Sometimes that works, sometimes it doesn't. When we own a business, we own part of the cash flow and we want some of that cash flow being used to pay us! We can decide for ourselves if we wish to reinvest more into the company. We own a portion of the business, and we want to get paid for it!

As John D. Rockefeller put it:

When it comes to getting dividends, preferred shares are the best place to be. Preferred shares pay fixed dividends and get priority over the common shares. The common equity cannot be paid a penny of the dividends until the preferred shares are paid. This means that at times when companies are hit hard by liquidity issues, the preferred shares are more likely to continue paying their dividend. Furthermore, preferred stocks offer a high level of income with lower price volatility. So they make a good investment for more conservative income investors.

About the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

What's better than collecting dividends quarterly? Collecting them monthly! This is where John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) steps in. This CEF specializes in preferred equity and provides investors with monthly dividends, with a current yield of 7.9% (on June 11).

HPI, like nearly everything, took a big price hit in March, and it still has not recovered as much as other preferred stock CEFs. This means that for those who didn't load up in the middle of the dip, there's still time to get a great price before it fully recovers. The current yield is very attractive and is the highest of the preferred share CEFs we recommend.

In uncertain economic times, preferred shares (as well as other fixed-income investments) provide relatively safe income streams and usually low price volatility. In early to mid-March, we saw massive volumes from institutions looking to raise cash in a hurry. Preferred shares were hit hard due to their lower trading volume and large bid/ask spreads. The big drop in prices made many investors uncomfortable and we saw preferred shares go on sale regardless of the underlying fundamentals.

It has been open season, and we have been picking up great deals on preferred shares left and right. One benefit of CEFs is that they provide instant diversification, and HPI was one of those funds we recommended to take advantage of the dip in March. Today, it has nearly doubled off of lows. Despite this, HPI is still at a very attractive price and a great fund to be added to a high-dividend portfolio.

Let’s Review HPI’s Performance

HPI is one of three preferred stock CEFs we have been recommending to our investors. Preferred shares usually are characterized by relatively low volatility. They are fixed-income investments, so the attraction is a stable recurring dividend, more than attempting to have significant capital gains. We can see this reflected by HPI over the past 10 years as HPI traded in a band from $18-$24.

Data by YCharts

The big COVID-19 drop is clearly visible, but we see a strong recovery starting almost immediately, and the price has now recovered back to its previous range. Absent another liquidity crisis, we expect that HPI will go back to trading in the $20-$24 range and investors can continue to collect their dividends with relatively little volatility.

Here's a look at the current premium:

Source: CEFConnect

In this chart from CEFConnect, we can see the highs and lows of both share price and NAV. Currently, the NAV is about two-thirds of the way between the high and low premium to NAV. The 7.4% distribution rate is still attractive and we expect that NAV will continue to climb, and likely exceed the $22 peak. The reason is that interest rates have declined considerably, and that will make yield from preferred shares relatively more attractive and therefore valuable.

Source: Semi-Annual Report

In the chart above, we see that over a 10-year, five-year, three-year, and one-year period that HPI has beaten its benchmark in both total returns at market price and on total return on NAV. For the last six months, total return on NAV is nearly double that of the benchmark, although total return at market price has not fared so well and is slightly negative. With the market share price lagging NAV, there's a good opportunity that it catches back up and resumes trading at a larger premium, especially in the very low interest environment that we are in today.

Let’s Look Inside HPI

When you buy a fund, you buy a basket of securities. Let’s see what we get when we buy HPI.

Source: Semi-Annual Report

Looking at the fund's semi-annual report, HPI presents us with several charts to illustrate its holdings. In the chart above we can see that some 77.5% of its portfolio is composed of preferred securities. Interestingly enough the fund also devotes just under 18% of its portfolio to corporate bonds. Since we are selecting this CEF as a defensive pick, exposure to bonds makes it a little more defensive. We love collecting dividends, but we certainly are not opposed to collecting interest too!

Since financial companies dominate the preferred share market, that's the dominant sector for most preferred CEFs. HPI is different, it's a pleasant surprise that the preferred shares of utility companies are the largest sector owned. While financial companies are moderately defensive they are also complex and volatile. Being invested in their preferred stocks is a much better way to get exposure to the sector.

Utilities are historically a very defensive sector that provides a necessary product. In general, utilities are recession-resilient investments because they provide us with our daily necessities such as electricity, water, heating, communication lines and Internet. They usually enjoy a very large moat thanks to government regulation. This means that they produce very stable cash flows that mean even the common dividends tend to be safer than most equity stocks. Since the preferred dividends have priority over the common, they are even more defensive and provide a higher level of safety.

Source: JH Investor Fact Sheet March 31, 2020

Nearly 90% of HPI's portfolio is rated B or better. Preferred shares are considered equity, not debt, so it's common for them to be rated a step or two below the corporate family rating or the corporations bonds.

Source: John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

DTE Energy (DTE), US Cellular (USM) and Duke Energy (DUK) are all well-regarded utility companies. Even CenterPoint (CNP), while less well known, is a solid company. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS.PK) is one of the premier financial companies in the world. With just over a third of the portfolio taken up by the 10 largest holdings, HPI has good exposure to solid companies while not being overly concentrated on just a few.

Preferred Shares Heading For A Premium

At their core, preferred shares are fixed-income style investments. They are issued at a par value, pay a fixed dividend, and when the company redeems them, they bought back at par. It's possible for preferred shares to trade above par, and that happens when the market is searching for yield.

As interest rates fall, that tends to increase the value of fixed-income investments across the board. In March, the COVID-19 crisis brought a host of other economic concerns that ruled price action of equities. However as the market adjusts to the new reality, it will take note of the Federal Reserve cutting their target rate to near zero. Demand for preferred shares is set to increase steadily throughout the year, and that will be very bullish for HPI.

What about HPF and HPS?

Source: John Hancock Investments Fund comparison

John Hancock has three nearly identical funds, JH Preferred Income (HPI), JH Preferred Income II (HPF), and JH Preferred Income III (HPS). All three CEFs are very similar, with the same management team. Therefore picking the fund that has the best yield at the time of purchase is perfectly acceptable. HPS seems to lag the other two at this time, but the differences are small and even smaller between HPI and HPF.

Final Thoughts

HPI's price was certainly hit hard by the recent crisis in what has proven to be a fantastic buying opportunity. While it has recovered a lot of that price, HPI still has an attractive yield and we believe that NAV will continue to grow thanks to very low interest rates.

In the near term, we can expect HPI to resume trading in their historical $20-$24 range. So buying today is buying at the bottom of that range. As demand for yield increases, thanks to the low-interest reality we are likely going to be in for many years, we can expect HPI's premium to increase.

Preferred equity provides investors with a more stable dividend, and in normal times, less price volatility. As we saw in 2009, and again the last few months, prices can spike down, but they also recover very quickly. Preferred shares also provide higher yields than you will usually see with debt. This makes preferred equity a great portion of the capital structure for those focused on income generation.

The current yield of 7.9% yield from HPI makes for a very good opportunity to add a steady income stream that will pay you every month. Preferred stocks are one of the most defensive type for investors who are looking for a solid and steady income, and HPI will help you achieve your income objectives.

