Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) is a $1.5bn company with $421mn in cash reserves and very little debt. The company is a spin-off from the lipid pipeline of the much bigger Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), which owns 76% of the outstanding AKCA stock. It has two approved drugs with a steady small stream of revenue, two others in pivotal phase and a long-tailed pipeline of drugs using mRNA-targeted antisense therapeutics. Akcea has licensing deals with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) as well as a 50-50 revenue breakup with Ionis, so the company is pretty well-leveraged. It has access to Ionis's sales and marketing expertise, and although AKCA is not a volatile - therefore uninteresting - stock, it can provide investors with a steady source of capital appreciation if a rinse and repeat model is used. In this shaky post-apocalyptic coronavirus market, AKCA looks like just the kind of stock to buy and hold.

Akcea's parent company Ionis is the world leader in antisense technology. This technology uses synthetic nucleic acid sequences to interrupt the production of a specified protein by targeting the specific corresponding messenger RNA, or mRNA, that encodes that protein. The therapeutic angle is that antisense drugs can reduce disease-causing or disease-enabling proteins. Unlike small molecule or antibody medicines, antisense can target almost any protein in the body and can potentially have broad applications. AKCA, recently, underwent a major management overhaul, with a new CEO helming the company.

Current approved drugs

The company has two approved products, Tegsedi (inotersen) and WAYLIVRA (volanesorsen). Tegsedi is a once-weekly injection that you can give yourself for the treatment of stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy in adult patients with hereditary transthyretin (hATTR) amyloidosis. WAYLIVRA is approved in the EU but received a CRL in the US and also got rejected in the UK. In the US, the FDA said about the CRL:

In its briefing rejecting the drug's application, the FDA flagged several concerns, including the risk of serious bleeding and low blood platelet count. The agency questioned whether the drug needed a risk evaluation and mitigation strategy and whether FCS was a specific enough diagnosis for the drug's approval.

In the EU, it is the first and only approved therapy for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS). It is approved as an adjunct to diet in adult patients with genetically confirmed FCS and at high risk for pancreatitis, in whom the response to diet and triglyceride lowering therapy has been inadequate.

Pipeline

Akcea is advancing a mature pipeline using antisense technology, with diverse collaborations.

Source: company presentation

These products are either developed by Ionis or co-developed by Ionis and Akcea and other collaborators. Here's a synopsis of these products with current updates:

Source

Volanesorsen for the treatment of FPL

Volanesorsen is also in development for rare metabolic disorders including familial partial lipodystrophy (FPL). There's a phase 3 study that met its primary end demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in triglyceride levels. It also achieved a key secondary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in liver fat. Akcea is currently assessing the next steps.

AKCEA-TTR-LRx for the treatment of ATTR

AKCEA-TTR-LRx is being co-developed with Ionis Pharmaceuticals to inhibit the production of transthyretin (TTR). Two phase 3 studies are underway. This potentially important treatment option is being developed for patients with both the hereditary and the wild-type forms of ATTR. These trials will be completed by 2024.

AKCEA-APO(A)-LRx for the treatment of CVD driven by hyperlipoproteinemia

AKCEA-APO(A)-LRx is being developed in multiple indications for patients who are at a significant risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) because of their elevated levels of Lp(A). This drug inhibits the production of apolipoprotein(A), or Apo(A). This reduces Lp(A), which otherwise forms plaques in the arteries and may also cause blood clots. The drug has a fast track designation from the FDA. There's a phase 3 study ongoing, with the initial set of patients having been treated.

Following a successful phase 2 study, Novartis licensed AKCEA-APO(A)-LRx from Akcea. Novartis has initiated a Phase 3 CVD outcomes study and refers to AKCEA-APO(A)-LRx as TQJ230. It is responsible for all development costs. AKCA received a $150mn license fee, out of which $75mn goes to IONS owing to a sublicense fee. The company is "eligible to receive up to $675.0 million in additional milestone payments, including $25.0 million for the achievement of a development milestone, up to $290.0 million for the achievement of regulatory milestones and up to $360.0 million for the achievement of commercialization milestones." AKCA is also eligible to receive tiered royalties in the mid-teens to low twenty percent range on net sales of AKCEA-APO(A)-LRx.

Vupanorsen for the treatment of certain cardiovascular and metabolic diseases

Vupanorsen is an antisense drug designed to reduce the production of ANGPTL3. This is a protein that is a key regulator of triglycerides, cholesterol, glucose, and energy metabolism.

A recently completed phase 2 study met the primary endpoint of TG lowering as well as significant reduction in additional lipid parameters and ANGPTL3. This was a study in patients with Type 2 diabetes, hypertriglyceridemia, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Pfizer holds the license to the drug, against which AKCA received $250mn upfront, of which half went to IONS for sublicensing fees.

In addition, we are eligible to receive up to $1.3 billion in milestone payments, including up to $205.0 million for the achievement of development milestones, up to $250.0 million for the achievement of regulatory milestones and up to $850.0 million for the achievement of commercialization milestones."

Tiered royalties in the mid-teens to low twenty percent range on net sales of vupanorsen are also part of the deal.

AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx for the treatment of CVD driven by high triglycerides

The final drug candidate, AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, is designed to reduce ApoC-III in patients who have cardiometabolic disease due to their elevated triglyceride levels and ApoC-III, a genetically validated target for lowering triglycerides and cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk reduction. The drug recently posted positive phase 2 top-line data, with 0% of patients at the highest monthly dose reaching TG levels below the recognized threshold for CV risk. Development is jointly with Ionis. Recently, Novartis declined to take it up for development.

Antisense advantage overview (quoted from 10-K dated 2/20/2020)

The company lists many advantages of antisense medicines:

Precise specificity. Our antisense medicines are created using Ionis's advanced screening processes to bind specifically to the mRNAs they were designed to target, which minimizes or eliminates the possibility of our medicines binding to unintended genetic targets and causing unwanted side effects.

Favorable dosing properties. We believe our medicines have predictable safety, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties based on Ionis's research and development experience. Further, our medicines have a relatively long half-life of two to four weeks, which enables second-generation medicines such as WAYLIVRA to be dosed once weekly and other medicines in our pipeline, which incorporates Ionis's LICA technology, to potentially be dosed once monthly or less frequently. Upon dosing, our medicines distribute well throughout the body, eliminating the need for special formulations or delivery vehicles.

Direct intervention in the disease process at the genetic level by targeting RNA: Antisense technology represents a direct route from gene to medicine. The explosion in genomic information and RNA biology has led to the discovery of many new disease-causing proteins and RNAs and has created new opportunities that are uniquely accessible to antisense technology.

Ability to combine with other medicines: Because antisense medicines do not interact with the enzymes that metabolize or break down other medicines, physicians can use our medicines in combination with other medicines.

Good medicine properties: Antisense medicines distribute well throughout the body without the need for special formulations or vehicles. They also have a relatively long half-life in the range of two to four weeks, which means patients and/or healthcare providers can dose our medicines weekly, monthly or even less frequently depending on the medicine and target tissue.

Broad applications to multiple disease targets, multiple tissues, and multiple mechanisms. There are virtually no "undruggable" targets with antisense technology.

Efficient discovery and early development. Because of the efficiency of antisense technology, drug discovery, and early development costs and success rates compare favorably to small molecule or antibody drug discovery and development.

Competition

The company's various medicines, both approved and pipeline ones, face competition from various angles.

Tegsedi has competition from two approved medicines, ONPATTRO from Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) for hATTR amyloidosis patients with polyneuropathy, and VYNDAQEL and VYNDAMAX, from Pfizer, available in the U.S. for patients with both hereditary and wild type ATTR cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM, and available in the E.U. for stage 1 hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy.

ONPATTRO, which requires intravenous administration and pre-conditioning with steroids, is an RNAi therapy; it does not have a boxed warning unlike Tegsedi, which does, for thrombocytopenia and glomerulonephritis, requiring periodic blood and urine monitoring. Besides these approved meds, there are a number of pipeline drugs in similar indications.

WAYLIVRA is approved in the EU for FCS but has a CRL in the US. Per the company itself, WAYLIVRA's nearest competition is Gemcabene from NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:NRBO). However, its clinical trial is under a partial clinical hold.

AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx has a potential competitor in early-stage ARO-APOC3, an RNAi-based drug targeting apoC-III for treatment of hypertriglyceridemia and FCS. There are no other direct competitors for lowering apoC-III in clinical development.

AKCEA-APO(A)-LRx does not have a competitor currently in clinical development specifically for the treatment of hyperlipoproteinemia and associated cardiovascular disease. AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx may compete with Evinacumab, a monoclonal antibody that binds to ANGPTL3 that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is developing in a phase 3 trial, with a possible NDA in 2020.

Risks

Some of the diseases targeted by AKCA's drugs are ultrarare; for example, there are only 1000 eligible patients for WAYLIVRA at present. WAYLIVRA also received a CRL in the US, and we have no information from Akcea about the fate of this medicine in the US. Both Tegsedi and WAYLIVRA have strong competition; especially the former, and patirisan's earlier launch has not helped.

Benefits and bottom line

Akcea is a spin-off of Ionis, and Ionis is a leader in antisense medicines with one approved drug, SPINRAZA, which is licensed to Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and is a blockbuster drug. Besides that, AKCA is, currently, pretty well funded, and while its currently approved products leave much to be desired, its pipeline and platform are what makes the value for the company. It is also a slow burning, low volatility, and low interesting stock, which makes it a perfect candidate for investments in these volatile markets.

