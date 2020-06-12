While the company seeks to calm investors, certain claims made by management need closer scrutiny.

Recently, I couldn't research and write fast enough to take advantage of the bargain bin stocks available. Now, I spend hours combing through data to uncover a company worthy of a due diligence survey.

In a search for value, airlines, hotels, cruise lines, and retail stand out. In the past, I might have pounced on shares of Delta (DAL) or Carnival (CCL); however, years of gains and losses in similar situations stay my hand. While investing in beaten-down names could result in a future multibagger, I perceive the risk as too great.

Years of investing led me to the following minimal tests for prospective investments:

I seek companies with a competitive advantage, a firm financial foundation, and preferably with exemplary management. I buy and hold dividend-bearing stocks with either a high current yield or a rapidly growing well-funded dividend.

Realty Income (O) passes those tests. I believe the management team is exemplary. The company has a debt profile few in the REIT space can match, and the company's business model provides intrinsic advantages.

Unfortunately, significant headwinds persist.

A Short Term But Significant Threat

Realty Income (hereafter known as Realty) collected 84% of May and 82% of April rent. By contrast, in April, Washington Prime Group (WPG) brought in 30% of its rent while Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) collected 12% of its rent receipts.

To understand the impact of retail woes on Realty, investors must analyze the company's tenant mix.

(The following figures represent the percentage of tenant mix. The rents derived from differing categories do not match the percentage of the businesses in that tenant mix. However, the numbers are close enough to not constitute a concern. For example, drug stores represent 8.8% of tenants but provide 9% of rents. Dollar stores are 7.9% of tenants and provide 8% of rents.)

Realty breaks down its tenants into 20 categories. In April, 11 of those paid 100% of owed rents. Two, Automotive Services and Automotive Tire Services, paid 96% and 71% of rents, respectively. Those categories comprise 4.6% of total tenants.

I think it is likely those categories will experience minimal long-term impact from the COVID-19 crisis. The same holds true of the Convenience Store and Drug Store categories. Together, they constitute 20.7% of the company's tenants and paid 99% of their April rents.

That leaves Health and Fitness (7.2% of tenants), Theaters (6%), Quick Service Restaurants (5.7%), Casual Dining (3.1%), and Child Care (2.2%) as categories that owed rent. These represent nearly a quarter of Realty's tenants, and some face a bleak future.

In the Health and Fitness category, LA Fitness provides nearly half of rent revenues, and Lifetime Fitness contributes the bulk of the remainder.

Source: Q1 Earnings Call Presentation

LA Fitness and Lifetime Fitness are private companies. Consequently, I cannot provide insight into those businesses. However, I will note Gold's Gym filed for bankruptcy last month, and Planet Fitness (PLNT) reported 60% of customers returned to reopened gyms.

The Gold's bankruptcy is especially alarming as the company recorded its best year of growth in 2019.

Despite the poor outlook on gyms, the picture for theaters is even bleaker. Whereas health and fitness businesses paid 35% of rents in April, Realty did not receive a cent from the movie businesses.

Theaters normally provide 6.3% of total rental income, nearly half of which came from AMC Entertainment (AMC), with an equal sum flowing from Regal Cinemas. Once again, Regal is private, but AMC is a publicly-traded firm.

AMC has the largest chain of movie theaters in the world. Unfortunately, most theaters in the US are closed. However, consider the reaction of consumers when China reopened theaters. Movies averaged a person per showing, and the entire national box office take was in the thousands of dollars.

AMC's Q1 earnings revealed revenues dropped by 21.5% and a net loss for the company of $2.176 billion. Attendance fell by 24.2%.

Once AMC and Regal are back in business, they will not be allowed to operate at full capacity. For example, the state of California is expected to allow reopenings in the middle of this month, but capacity will be limited to 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

You Can't Handle The Truth?

Realty touts the essential services provided by many of the company's clients; however, LA Fitness, AMC, and Regal are the company's 6th, 7th, and 8th largest tenants, respectively, and provide over 9% of the company's rental revenues.

Realty also heralds tenants who have investment-grade debt ratings. Once again, LA Fitness, AMC, and Regal are not among those companies.

Another instance of management stretching the truth is the somewhat misleading claim that 96% of its tenants are protected from e-commerce. While that is technically accurate, 13.5% of rent is derived from gyms and theaters.

Yes, Amazon (AMZN) will not deliver a theater or personal trainer to your home, but the revenue flows from movies and gyms are in peril.

When Good Can Be Bad

Realty is the largest triple-net REIT in the US. For those unfamiliar with the term, triple-net leases require the tenant to bear the financial costs to maintain the property. This includes real estate taxes, utilities, maintenance costs, and building insurance. Consequently, only 0.6% of the company's annual income is devoted to recurring capex.

Most of Realty's leases are 15 years in length, resulting in a reliable income stream. Tenants' coverage ratios are also high, providing another degree of safety for the company's revenues. Unfortunately, for investors, this comes with a degree of opportunity cost.

Realty's lease terms have very low annual rent increases, usually around 1%. With 15-year leases, this results in a very stable income stream but also in anemic internal growth. Consequently, Realty relies on acquisitions to increase revenues. While the company has been able to fuel growth over the years, any increase in interest rates results in increased acquisition costs.

Source: Q1 Earnings Call Presentation

Why It Is Named Realty Income

Realty is a Dividend Aristocrat and pays a monthly dividend. Since 1994, the firm increased the dividend over 100 times, notching up a CAGR of 4.5%. During the Great Recession, the firm continued to increase the dividend, experienced positive earnings growth, and recorded a double-digit total shareholder return. In fact, from 2017 through 2019, Realty's total return was 43% higher than the average for S&P 500 REITs.

The following charts testify to the company's history of strong growth over the years as well as to the stock's performance relative to the major indexes.

Source: Q1 Earnings Call Presentation

Source: Q1 Earnings Call Presentation

I will argue the company's record of dividend and earnings growth, coupled with Realty's outperformance during the Great Recession and the stock's outpacing of the indexes, is proof of an exemplary management team.

Dividend, Valuation, And Financial Position

The current yield is a bit below 4.5% and the payout ratio a hair below 85%. Analysts project FFO will decline by 2% in 2020 and increase by 5% in 2021. Consequently, I completely rule out a cut in the dividend. In fact, the company raised the dividend as I was proofreading this piece.

Realty's debt is rated A3 by Moody's, A- by S&P, and BBB+ by Fitch. The company has more than $4 billion in available liquidity. The chart below provides a picture of the firm's debt ladder.

Source: Q1 Earnings Call Presentation

As I type these words, Realty shares trade for $58.44. The average 12-month target price of 14 analysts is $71.08. The average price target of the 3 analysts that rated the company over the last month is $64.66.

My Perspective

When I began my due diligence investigation, I was biased against Realty due to my perception the company is trading near fair value. I am a bargain hunter, and I, generally, require prospective investments to trade below FV to be considered.

However, Realty provides a safe and robust yield. The company has a strong financial foundation and can boast of long-term market-beating performance. There is no reason to believe the company will not perform in the foreseeable future as well as it has in the past.

I also recognize there are high-quality businesses that trade at a premium, and I count Realty in that elite group. While it is unfortunate that I missed my opportunity to buy the shares at a lower level, I believe the stock still has a reasonable risk/reward profile.

Consequently, I made an entry level in Realty Income, and I rate the stock as a BUY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised, and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decisions. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and contemplate seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.