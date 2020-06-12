Evofem (EVFM) recently doubled overnight after gaining approval for Phexxi, a contraceptive device for women. The stock was discussed in the TPT chatroom, where it was brought to my attention by a TPT subscriber. I suggested that he sell out to escape the post-approval doldrums. As I expected, the company has now announced a secondary offering, on pretty pessimistic terms, I must say, and the stock has fallen sharply, going back below where it was before the approval. Now is a good time to buy into EVFM again, for the following reasons.

Update: Since I wrote the above around 10 days ago, the stock rose suddenly one pre-market session, and I took profits on my position. The stock has since fallen sharply, along with much of the market, on no specific news.

Launch of Phexxi in September

Phexxi is the only FDA-approved hormone-free, female-controlled, on-demand prescription treatment contraceptive for women. The company has guided that Phexxi will be launched in September. Phexxi “is a non-hormonal birth control indicated for the prevention of pregnancy in females of reproductive potential for use as an on‑demand method of contraception.” According to the company, Phexxi is a potential $1bn blockbuster. By the company’s count, there are 47 million American women at risk for pregnancy. 17 million of these are potential customers. 5% of these, or around 885,000, is the company’s target market. Taking a per woman number of 7 refills a year, at $200 per box, and $1200 per year, the market potential for Phexxi comes to just a little north of $1bn. Assuming all goes well.

Phexxi is fully owned by the company and is patent protected until 2033 in the US. If the company can make 5% of its 5% target in the first year, it will do a third of its current market cap in sales. I would say, doable, and not bad... but we have to be sure of the target number first.

So, overall, once Phexxi gets launched, and keeping in mind how companies usually disappoint after launch, I think the market is eager to see the September launch happen smoothly, and this will be a likely booster for the stock.

STI (sexually transmitted infections) programs

EV100 is the company’s candidate targeting certain STIs including chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. From the company’s presentation of the Phase 2b trial:

Source

EV100 has a fast track and a QIDP designation, which may give it an additional 5-year exclusivity. If approved, sometime in 2022, it could be the first and only FDA-approved prescription product for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea.

Minor catalysts

The company will announce earnings for the first quarter after launch in December. Although we don’t expect to understand the sales trend until well into next year, a good launch followed by solid earnings will surely help the stock.

The other minor catalyst will be as the company announces updates on coverage status. According to the company, as of current data, ~80-90% of Phexxi prescriptions will be covered at $0 copay through ACA. The company is working towards getting this done, so any positive news here will help the stock.

The other area is licensing and partnering deals. Although the company mentions “strong interest” in partnering opportunities, there are no details available.

Cash position

The company has around $100mn in cash as of now, taking the offering into consideration. That means it was just about out of cash at the time of approval. So, the secondary was a necessary move - indeed without it, the company could not have survived. The company has debt of around $14mn, so there’s that. It also has a burn rate of around $19mn, so there’s cash for around 4 to 5 quarters. I consider the burn rate too high. The cash position is not enviable - but this is true for most emerging biotech, that many of them fail to actually emerge.

Risks and bottom line

ACA-covered contraceptive may be inaccessible to the poorer section of American society, a sector which probably needs contraception more than any other. The company’s cash position is - or was - precarious, and despite going up to $8 after approval, they had to do an offering at a very low price, or $3.5, drastically devaluing the stock. These are some of the negatives.

On the positive side, these prices are quite low compared to the potential and the approved product, and there’s another in the pipeline which has already provided solid proof of concept. There is really nothing negative that can take the stock down any further than it already is. Therefore, at these prices, I think this presents a cautious opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVFM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.