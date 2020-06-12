Although I believe iRobot is a good investment in the long run, the current elevated price levels will likely depress returns in the near future.

This extreme bounce, greater than the market and even COVID beneficiaries like Amazon, shows a disconnect between the stock price and a deteriorating outlook.

iRobot is now sitting more than 60% higher than its pre-COVID levels and more than 120% up from its March lows.

Investment Thesis

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) is a fundamentally strong company in a leading position to benefit from the long-term growth of robotic vacuum cleaners and lawn mowers. However, the stock price has skyrocketed -- even higher than notable COVID winner Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) -- despite a long list of risks posed by a rapidly deteriorating economy.





The near future should create no shortage of growth struggles as the company relies heavily on discretionary spending by consumers. Despite my long-term optimism, iRobot's current rich valuation will likely put a damper on near-term returns, and I will wait for another substantial drop before creating a full position.

Brief Company Description

iRobot is the leading consumer robotics company worldwide. It designs, builds, and sells robotic cleaners, most notably its Roomba vacuums and Braava mops. Recently, it has set its sights on releasing an automated lawn mower, named the Terra, but as I will discuss later, the release plans have been suspended indefinitely.

The company's extensive intellectual property, the result of it being the first-mover in the consumer robotics space, provides a solid advantage against competitors. It currently holds over 500 patents in the US and over 1,000 internationally, with another 1,500 pending worldwide. For FY 2019, the company reported ~$85.3 million in net income on revenues totaling ~$1.2 billion.

The Bull Case: Market Opportunity, Product Development, and Customer Growth

iRobot has a list of long-term positives that I believe make it a solid long-term investment -- at a better price.

First, the total addressable market for only robotic vacuum cleaners ("RVC") is substantially larger than the current household penetration. The company's immediately addressable market is ~1.5x the number of already-installed households, providing a solid embedded growth opportunity even before considering the future market growth and the potential in robotic lawn mowers.

From 2012-2019, the RVC market grew at a 22% clip annually, almost double the total vacuum cleaner market's 11.5% CAGR. Further, RVCs expanded from 13% of the overall market to over 24%. Looking ahead, I see no reason for this pace to slow over the long run as smart, connected homes become more common and people begin to trust and recognize the power of new and improved in-home technology.

With regards to the long-term potential of the Terra, Grandview Research projects the robotic lawn mower market will grow at a 22% CAGR from 2019-2025. That results in a 2025 market size approaching $1.2 billion, a huge opportunity for a $1.2-billion-revenue company that very likely could claim a lion's share of the market, as they already do in RVCs.

Source: June 2020 Investor Presentation

In addition to iRobot's excellent positioning for future market growth, the company's enhanced focus on the software behind the product should allow for a more differentiated product experience and faster product development. Already, customers can tell Roomba to clean specific messes in the house immediately, set a time to clean certain areas, or tell it to avoid certain spaces at specific times. Over time, as the software develops and improves, the robot will become more embedded in daily household operations, resulting in strong brand loyalty by existing customers. iRobot's unique experience will also likely attract new users looking to experience the same level of convenience.

Additionally, in practice, software is much easier to develop than the physical hardware. Rather than having to contract manufacturers overseas to produce the physical hardware, iRobot has assembled a team of software engineers to create upgrades to the capability of existing hardware. This should result in faster product enhancements and the ability to sell upgrades to existing satisfied customers.

As a catalyst for customer growth, iRobot has developed an effective direct-to-consumer online sales channel, which allows it to diversify away from brick-and-mortar and also creates higher margins per sale. Recently, DTC sales growth has been very impressive. Online sales accounted for only mid-single digits of 2019 sales, yet they grew 47% YoY and 30% YoY in 2018. This channel has also already resulted in excellent engaged user growth -- from less than 2 million in 2018 to over 5 million thus far in 2020. From YE 2019 to Q1 2020, the connected user base grew 18%, which reflects ongoing success of the company's expansion efforts in this regard. Over the long run, I expect the full deployment of the DTC channel to contribute to enhanced profitability, revenue growth, and customer expansion.

At its core, my bullishness on iRobot stems from its leadership position in a fast-growing market. Investors may have to look five-to-ten years down the road, but RVCs and robotic lawn mowers will almost certainly become much more commonplace as we move into a new "smart" future, and iRobot currently has a firm hold on the market.

The Risks: A Softening Economy and More

As the global economy continues its free-fall, iRobot's near-term growth will, in effect, be stunted. After posting four straight years of double-digit revenue growth, Q1 2020 revenue declined a sharp 19% YoY. The US was hit particularly hard, with revenue falling 28%, followed by a 14% contraction in Japan, and an 11% decline in EMEA. Earnings also swung negative ~$40 million to an ~$18 million loss.

Even after the addition of 2.5 million jobs in the month of May, the US unemployment rate currently sits at 13.3%, substantially higher than the 2008 recession peak. Globally, the economy is expected to contract around 3% in 2020. This poor outlook does not bode well for iRobot, which relies heavily on discretionary spending from consumers' excess of disposable income.

With hundreds of millions of people worldwide lacking a job and a very uncertain overall economic outlook, I very much doubt that people will be lining up to buy a robotic vacuum cleaner with a hefty price tag. In fact, iRobot consistently derives more than half of its revenue from vacuum cleaners costing more than $500. The negative pressure on revenues and earnings will likely continue for the foreseeable future, until the economy clears and people begin to return to work en masse.

As a result of the cloudy outlook, iRobot has followed many other companies in pulling its full-year guidance and initiating cost reductions. For 2020, it expects to realize ~$30 million of cost savings. However, for the upcoming quarter, it expects revenue to be lower even than Q1, which will almost certainly be very detrimental to the bottom line. Even if an unprecedented surge in spending occurs in 2H 2020 due to pent-up demand, I doubt iRobot's numbers for the year will look pretty.

iRobot has also run into some significant supply-chain issues that were exacerbated by coronavirus. First, design and manufacturing issues created an inability to completely fill expected demand in Q1, which in turn contributed to the steep revenue decline for the quarter. Second, the expectation of future manufacturing complications as well as the large cash investment necessary for the commercial launch has led the company to postpone its go-to-market plans for Terra indefinitely. While Terra remains a long-term growth catalyst, management avoided definitively stating when there would be any sales from the new product. We may not see sales until 2023, which again, contributes to the near-term growth struggles for the company.

The Balance Sheet: Weathering the Storm

Although iRobot faces no shortage of struggles over the next year or two, its balance sheet should be able to see it through the short-term headwinds and resume its growth thereafter.

The company holds ~$263.5 million in cash/short-term investments as well as a $150 million revolver that can be extended to $225 million. iRobot also expects to receive a $57 million cash refund from backdated tariff exclusions; these payments will be spread out over the coming months. It has zero debt on the balance sheet, a current ratio of 3.5, and a quick ratio of 2.5. Operating cash flows, which totaled $40.7 million in Q1, easily cover current capital expenditures.

Although the company does expect to utilize its credit facility due to increased cash burn in the upcoming quarter, it is not a significant detriment given the overall strength of the balance sheet. iRobot is cash-generative, holds zero debt, and remains in a very strong position to weather the storm and capitalize on the long-term growth of consumer robotics.

The Valuation: Too Expensive

iRobot trades at a steep 52x TTM earnings, and TTM EV/EBITDA stands at 26. For a company that is likely to experience steep earnings and revenue losses this year and potentially into next, those figures seem to be much too high.

The consensus analyst estimate for FY 2020 earnings is $0.18 per share, which would mean at $81 (price taken from Wed. June 10), it is trading at an astounding 450x forward P/E. While I do not place too much emphasis on analysts' estimates as they can be extremely incorrect, the 2020 picture does not look pretty, yet the price has only risen higher and higher. This does not incorporate any near-term uncertainty into the price and creates an added layer of risk, even if there is strong potential for growth in the long run.

Conclusion: Invest at the Right Price

iRobot's leadership position in the market combined with the sustained long-term growth in consumer robotics positions it well for continued growth in the long run. However, macroeconomic uncertainty cannot be ignored when the product is a very expensive discretionary item, and I expect iRobot will have some severe sales and profitability struggles in the near-term. Additionally, the delayed commercial launch of Terra will contribute to a lack of growth in the next year or two.

After an explosive start to 2020, the stock is trading near levels seen only during the best economy in history. The current valuation prices in unforeseen growth and leaves little room for 2020 and 2021's possible struggles.

In March, the stock dropped as low as the low-$30s before it began its rapid rise upwards. I nibbled on the way up and will once again wait for a return to the $50ish price level before adding once again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRBT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.