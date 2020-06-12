Comparing how AT&T's debt profile has changed from its record debt levels provides us with insight as to how AT&T is managing its debt.

An in-depth analysis of AT&T's debt helps us to truly understand what matters and what level of risk that high level of debt poses.

AT&T's debt reached a record high of $190B. Ever since the company has paid back tens of billions of debt but the current pandemic raises questions.

The impact of COVID-19 on the economy and company financials cannot be overstated. While the stock markets have been rallying tremendously since bottoming in March, fundamentals and the near-term outlook certainly do not justify this "happiness" trade. Tech stocks have been setting new highs with the NASDAQ eclipsing a 10K points finish this week. Value stocks, especially those with big dividends like financials and telecommunications, not on the radar of Robinhood traders, are still priced relatively close to their bottoms.

The pandemic is putting tremendous stress on liquidity and earnings and especially for one the most indebted companies in the world, at least on an absolute basis, like AT&T (T), such a situation requires intense monitoring and thorough analysis.

On a personal level, this is even more important as AT&T is one of my largest positions and while I don't expect any capital appreciation soon, I certainly want to sleep well as far as dividend and debt safety are concerned.

The company unsurprisingly pulled its guidance amid the extreme uncertainty but assured investors it remains committed to paying the dividend and maintaining high-quality debt metrics.

Still, rather than just taking management's words at face value, I wanted to investigate the following two fundamental questions on my own:

- What level of risk does AT&T's debt load pose amid the pandemic?

- How secure is its dividend?

Additionally, as I conducted the analysis I also became increasingly interest in the role of exchange rates given that a sizable chunk of AT&T's debt load is denominated in a different currency than the U.S. dollar.

I have been doing a similar analysis a year ago and thus by dissecting the different debt schedules at different points of time can draw conclusion as regards AT&T's debt management over that period.

Debt overview and current business metrics

Since the closing of the Time Warner transaction AT&T has made tremendous progress in reducing its debt load. By end of Q1 2019, total debt declined to $175.5B of which $173.8B are long-term notes and debentures with the remaining $2B being predominantly commercial paper and capitalized leases.

Fast forward a year later and AT&T's debt load currently stands at a still whopping $164B. However, just looking at this number in isolation is meaningless given that what really counts is how AT&T can service its debt and how much can be repaid out of its free cash flow after dividends. Moreover, we also need to consider the overall impact on AT&T's interest expenses.

Interest expenses have increased from $2,023M in Q2/2018 to as high as $2,149M in Q2/2019 before having fallen to $2,018M as of Q1/2020. What this means is likely that a year ago with interest rates being higher and debt levels being higher AT&T had to roll over portions of its debt at higher interest rates. Ever since, and especially this year, declining interest rates and debt levels have notably reduced interest expenses. Overall though the impact of this in either direction is negligible as of today.

In terms of cash flow, 2019 has been a banner year for AT&T. Its cash flow situation was extraordinary with a FCF dividend payout ratio of just 51% for the full year following multiple upward free cash flow guidance updates and record asset sales. The dividend was safer than ever with the best payout ratio since at least 2012 and down a full 9pp from a year ago.

Source: AT&T earnings releases; author's illustration

Challenging business conditions in Q1/2020 have notably impacted AT&T's operating cash flow. While net income was actually higher than Q1/2019, various cash flow adjustments surrounding production costs (investments into HBO Max and higher Warner Bros. production spend), working capital pressures and vendor payments has seen cash flow drop to $8.86B vs. $11.05B a year ago. Free Cash Flow declined to $3.9B barely covering the dividend and resulting in a FCF dividend payout ratio of 95.8%.

Source: AT&T Investor Relations

While this level cannot be deemed safe on a quarterly basis it is likely to substantially improve in the upcoming quarters given that Q1 is traditionally affected by seasonality impacts although that was not the case in Q1/2019 which makes comparisons even more difficult.

We don't know how far off its initial $30B free cash flow guidance actual results will come in, but with at least $20B in available liquidity on top of whatever free cash flow AT&T will generate in 2020, the dividend, which amounts to roughly $15B, seems more than safe unless FCF will be sustainably reduced for years. As far as its ability to service its debt load is concerned we need to dig deeper and analyze its debt schedule.

AT&T's Debt Schedule

AT&T provides a lot of detail on its debt but in a very unusable format. Having transformed that data, put it into proper structure and excluding data which is simply not usable allows us to venture into an in-depth analysis of its debt. On top of that, by having done that exercise in the past already, we can also make some insightful comparisons. However, before doing so, we'll have to make a number of key assumptions:

1) By end of Q1/2020, we're only focusing on $161.2B of $164.3B of total debt as we have detailed information on these debt issues only.

2) Debt issues with floating interest rates are hypothetically assumed to carry a coupon of 3.5% which in light of the current interest rate environment is a very conservative assumption in light of a 10 Year Treasury Rate of 0.75% and a BBB bond risk premium of 200bps.

Data by YCharts

3) We're assuming that whatever free cash flow is left after deducting expected dividend payments is used to repay debt at maturity. Any excess cash will remain in the company. Any cash shortage will be funded with new debt carrying the same 3.5% coupon. As share repurchases have been stopped indefinitely those won't be modeled or considered at this stage.

For AT&T's fixed-rate debt, we can get a first impression of its composition by drawing a tree map where the size of the rectangle indicates the share in total debt by year.

Source: AT&T Debt Details; author's illustration

We can easily see that the biggest portions of fixed-rate debt maturing are located over the next 7 years and that 7 out of 10 of the highest yearly maturing debt portions are within that time period. Plotting that same data using a running total computation, we'll see that from 2020 to 2027, 40.7% of AT&T's fixed-rate long-term debt will mature with the remaining 59.1% stretched over another 40 years (the remaining share is related to some very long-term debt redeemable in 2095-2097 of which the fixed-rate component carries a 7% coupon!).

Source: AT&T Debt Details; author's illustration

While AT&T's fixed-rate debt will have to be repaid over a very long time period, its floating-rate debt matures between 2020 and 2024, commanding a share of 8.6% of overall debt and 28% over that time period.

Source: AT&T Debt Details; author's illustration

Compared to a year ago AT&T repaid some $9B in debt and pushed around $4.1B into the period of 2026 to 2030 and a further $5.1B as far away as 2050. Included in that $9B repayments is around $12.3B floating rate debt mostly set to mature between 2019 to 2024.

Source: AT&T Debt Details; author's illustration

It made sense for AT&T to do that in the pre COVID-19 world as interest rates were rising and the economy was booming. Also, from a risk management perspective and given the uncertainty surrounding how its HBO Max offer will really perform it is prudent to remove and manage as much risk as possible.

AT&T continues to manage its debt and announced several de-risking moves in May 2020 by which it will prepay around $12B in debt (including its $5.5B Term Loan Credit Agreement) in exchange for issuing $12.5B worth of dollar bonds with maturities in 2027, 2031, 2041, 2051 and 2060. Those new bond issuances are not part of the analysis though.

Year of Maturity Principal Amount Coupon Rate Principal Share 2027 U.S.$ 2,500,000,000 2.3% 20% 2031 3,000,000,000 2.75% 24% 2041 2,500,000,000 3.5% 20% 2051 3,000,000,000 3.65% 24% 2060 1,500,000,000 3.85% 12% Total:12,500,000,000 Avg: 3.16%

Source: AT&T May 2020 8K-Filing

However, as it is next to impossible to make a sound model for a time period stretching over decades, we'll concentrate on that relatively short 5-year period from 2020 to 2025 which covers 36.6% of total debt in order to address the two central questions raised initially.

1) What level of risk does AT&T's debt level pose?

From 2020 to 2025, AT&T will have to pay back debt of $59B. To model what level of risk that debt level poses to AT&T over the next 5 years, we'll assume that earnings and free cash flow will grow at a 2% annual clip, which I personally consider a very conservative estimate. The dividend will be grown by 2%. New debt is assumed to carry a 3.5% coupon with a maturity of 10 years, representing around 275bps on top of the 10-year Treasury yield, i.e. a further 75bps above the US Corporate BBB bond risk premium to factor in existing uncertainty.

Also, free cash flow estimates for 2020 and 2021 have been scaled down significantly amid the lack of guidance and unprecedented uncertainty. A substantial recovery is expected in 2021 but it is modeled that it will at least take until 2022 before AT&T's free cash flow can eclipse its 2019 levels.

Data by YCharts

Generally, over the next 5 full years (in addition to the running financial year 2019), we'll see that total debt will decline from $164B to $91B. A total of $59B in debt will mature and be paid back while around $3.2B in new debt carrying a 3.5% coupon will be issued.

Source: model by author

This assumes no additional asset sales, no stock buybacks and no further acquisitions. It does account for ongoing investments into HBO Max of around $3B in 2021. This is likely too high but I wanted to be on the conservative side here.

Compared to the $29B in FCF AT&T generated in 2019 the model only predicts around $20.4B (=$16.5B from Q2-Q4 + $3.9B Q1 actuals). For 2020 this would result in a sharp increase in the FCF dividend payout ratio reaching the upper 60% area. This is-line with AT&T's recent comment from May 28, 2020 while again being conservative and targeting the upper rather than the lower area:

For 2020, it expects its dividend payout of free cash flow ratio will be in the 60% range, and is targeting the low end

Source: SeekingAlpha

For 2021 FCF is expected to remain materially below its 2019 levels given ongoing investments into HBO Max and lasting COVID-19 headwinds. For 2022 assuming there will be an effective vaccine FCF is expected to pick up strongly and grow at the assumed 2% annual clip thereafter. During all these years the dividend is expected to grow at 2% per year.

In total the model predicts total FCF generation over that 5.75 years period of $159B of which $90.5B will be channeled towards dividend payments. This leaves up $68.5B for debt repayments vs. maturing debt amounting to $59B over that same period. Excess cash of around $9.5B will be retained and can be considered as a further risk cushion to stay on the conservative side.

Additionally, the net impact of reduced debt levels will roughly result in interest savings of up to $1.8B by end of 2024. These savings are not modeled into the 2% FCF growth and thus represent further cash ready to be used to repay debt or stored as a safety cushion.

Projecting an ultra conservative $61B annual adjusted EBITDA metric over the entire period results in the following calculated adjusted net debt EBITDA multiples at year-end:

2020: 2.6

2021: 2.3

2022: 2.0

2023: 1.8

2024: 1.6

2025: 1.4

It is very unrealistic that AT&T is going to push debt multiples that low in a zero-interest rate environment. Instead if things pan out nicely they will probably roll over portions of maturing debt even if they could easily service it and instead keep that cash as additional liquidity buffer, buy back stock and invest into the company. I personally consider a sub 2.0x net debt EBITDA multiple sufficient for AT&T as a 2023 target. A lot of this will depend as to how well its HBO Max service is performing and how expensive content production and licensing is actually going to be with more and more streaming platforms fighting for subscribers.

The HBO Max launch itself has been a disaster in my view but that does not mean that the service itself won't be a success. In any case it is reassuring to see that unless something really dramatic happens AT&T will have enough cash to substantially reduce its debt position, pay and grow its dividend and maintain a healthy liquidity buffer for various purposes. And remember, all these results are based on scenario which I consider conservative.

In an optimistic scenario where FCF will reach more than $32B by 2025 and adjusted EBITDA hitting over $65B debt and payout metrics will look substantially better with a dividend payout ratio below 50%. Even that scenario would be more conservative than AT&T's previously announced 3-year plan but in light of the unknown impact of the pandemic I am refraining from focusing on this scenario to assess the two fundamental questions.

Source: AT&T 2019/Q4 Earnings Slides

2) How safe is the dividend?

The base scenario modeled above projects an average FCF payout ratio of 58% from 2020 to 2025 with the dividend growing in line with FCF by 2% annually.

The remaining balance of FCF after dividends would be more than sufficient for AT&T to redeem a substantial part of long-term debt maturing in that time period.

If these FCF metrics materialize the dividend looks extremely safe. However, the reality is obviously not static and does not just depend on variable like debt. Certainly, other risks like competitors taking sales away from AT&T, ongoing cord cutting and the unknown success of its HBO Max endeavor as well as the whole 5G business will determine how FCF develops and what that means in terms of dividend safety.

Rewind 10 years and I would have easily said that AT&T is a defensive stock with reliable and slowly growing free cash flow generated by its telecommunications segment. However, following ongoing vertical integration with the costly DirecTV acquisition and the even more expensive Time Warner merger, the defensive nature of the stock has been lost. So far AT&T has not been able to truly leverage this potential and post real growth. DirectTV has been losing subscribers at an alarming clip for many quarters and it took more than 3 years for AT&T to finally launch its HBO Max streaming service.

So far the latter has been a pure disaster given no cooperation with the two leading streaming platforms Roku (ROKU) and Amazon (AMZN), confusing branding with HBO GO, HBO NOW and HBO Max as well as a shocking lack of any exciting buzz on launch day and beyond. Right now the service is not expected to have any meaningful impact on AT&T's business and FCF but as the years go by with AT&T losing more and more of its high-margin video subscribers the risk of material earnings and FCF declines is real.

Still, a lot of would have to happen for the dividend to be in jeopardy on a short or medium-term basis given that even in the conservative scenario modeled above AT&T could retain almost $10B after paying for dividends and all maturing debt. Losing $10B in FCF over a 5.75 years period would require some fundamental mismanagement in many areas or an unprecedented collapse in traditional video subscribers. As COVID-19 has shown that even the most unthinkable tail risks can materialize, I also cannot rule this out but also do not put any value into it right now. What I will do is thoroughly monitor how AT&T's business develops on a quarterly basis and continually reassess my investment thesis.

Investor Takeaway

While it's impossible to predict the length and depth of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact on AT&T's business an in-depth assessment of AT&T's debt schedule using a conservative scenario shows that AT&T is well equipped to pay its dividend and service ALL its debt at maturity until end of year 2025.

The underlying assumption is that AT&T will continue to generate strong free cash flow in the years to come despite a massive decline projected for 2020. Resiliency of its wireless, broadband and to lesser extent its enterprise business will fuel this cash generation. The uncertainty surrounding HBO Max and ongoing cord-cutting cannot be stressed enough but baring a sudden collapse or utter failure it poses no meaningful risk to the debt schedule and dividend safety.

The question to invest into AT&T should not be answered by looking at AT&T's debt but rather at how its business is performing. As long as AT&T remains the cash generator we are used to, debt won't be the problem.

Following this week's sell-off the stock is yielding over close to 7% once again. In this fickle and highly volatile stock market that 7% yield window of opportunity could close any time although it does not appear that likely at this stage.

Instead, I will continue to buy AT&T via biweekly investment plans and look forward to the upcoming ex-dividend date which hasn't been declared yet. AT&T is expected to go ex-dividend around July 9 with dividend payment due on August 2. The snapshots below are taken from my newly and free-for-all released Dividend Calendar (make sure to follow instructions in the video) and show the next expected ex-dividend dates and payouts for the AT&T in my portfolio.

Source: My Dividend Calendar

What's your opinion on AT&T? Are you surprised by the results of this debt overview? Do you agree with my conclusion or do you believe that its debt load will drive the company to eventually freeze or cut its dividend?

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, AMZN, ROKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

If you like this content and want to read more about this and/or other dividend-related topics, please hit the "Follow" button on top of the screen and you will be notified of new releases.

