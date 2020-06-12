With the price of oil very likely to rise in the long run and the megaproject fiasco behind it, Sasol is a great buying opportunity.

Megaproject development today is not a field of what has been called ‘honest numbers’. – Bent Flyvberg

On October 27, 2014, things were going well for Sasol. Its share price was hovering at a price just below its all-time highs of 2008, the price of Brent Crude, while dropping below the $100 mark, was still well above production costs at $87/barrel and the company reported yet another strong first half of the year. And on October 28th, confident in their strong economic position, they approved an $8.1 billion ethane cracker and derivatives facility at Lake Charles, Louisiana. It turned out that in approving this megaproject, their confidence was, in fact, overconfidence; overconfidence that still haunts the company 6 years later.

Like most megaprojects, both the cost and the length to completion were understated. The final cost came in at $12.9 billion, 50% higher than planned and is still not fully operational despite a 2019 completion estimate. This jump in costs was not marginal in terms of the value of the company; the $4.8 billion increase amounted to 18.2% of Sasol’s book value of total assets and 25% of total revenue at the time the decision was made.

While the ramifications of the decision to start with this megaproject would hurt most, if not all, companies, its complications came at one of the worst possible times. The price of oil dropped dramatically and, after a period of recovery, the price was hit again as the worldwide economy contracted dramatically in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Saudi Arabia entering a pricing war with Russia. As such, the price of oil was, at one stage, less than 20% of the $120 high.

As a result of this, Sasol’s share price has collapsed entirely, from being slightly above $60 to, at one stage, being below $2. The initial decline can be attributed to the depressed oil prices, but the drops in 2019 were mostly due to announcements about the cost overruns and delays with the Lake Charles megaproject, while the large drop in 2020 was directly linked to the collapsed oil price.

The question then is why should one invest in Sasol? Firstly, the price of oil has increased from just above $20 to $35, a 60% gain. However, this has been mostly priced into the recent run the share is having. However, even at $35, it is unlikely that most oil production facilities in the world will not be breaking even. Oil production is one of those industries where it is relatively easy to turn the taps on and off, so we should expect to see production and oil reserves drop and the price of oil slowly rising. The second, and more important, component is that it looks like the worst of Lake Charles is behind us. The project is nearly completed, so it is unlikely that it will further detriment the company, and it has significant economic value. As such, it should soon be generating solid revenue for the company, which will increase in time as the global economy restarts.

