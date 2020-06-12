What Is The PDO And Why Chances Are Low For A Major Summer Rally In Grains

The PDO index. What is it and why its negative phase may be needed to see a bull market in natural gas and grains this summer.

The Collapse in Grain Prices

Three commodities that have been in the "dog house" for years are wheat (NYSEARCA:WEAT), corn (CORN), and soybeans (SOYB). The collapse in grains has, of course, been because of record global grain crops and, mostly, ideal weather in several countries including the Midwest grain belt and in Brazil and Argentina.

Global wheat weather has been mostly ideal with drought easing rains in Australia three months ago and a big improvement in the important European and Ukraine wheat crops, two of the top exporters in the world.

For corn, Midwest soil moisture is presently ideal and there are no signs of any hot weather that would stress crops for a while.

Soybean prices may get a short-term boost in potential exports to China, but I cannot say by any means we are going into a major bull market.

The Trade War with China has certainly been an added heartache for farmers and global grain traders.

The all-grain commodity ETF (DBA) has been in a tail-spin since the 2012 Midwest drought which resulted in the last true bear market in grains.

Following the herd in trading often does not work

Very often in markets, following the "herd" is often not advisable. I am a contrarian by nature, but this does not mean I would blindly give a buy recommendation in corn, wheat, or soybeans just because everyone seems to be short these markets right now (especially corn).

Take the stock market rally the last couple weeks. Everyone and their dog (or should I say sheep) were buying on ideas that the US economy is reopening and from an apparent bullish job report number last week. However, I have been of the opinion that this was indeed "herd mentality" and the world is still in a state of hurt with no guarantee that COVID-19 will end anytime soon.

Following the herd in trading is often not advisable. Unfortunately, in the case of grains in the last few years, it has been.

What will it take to see a Midwest summer grain rally?

La Nina is presently forming in the Pacific ending the El Nino event, which inspired back to back droughts to Australia, incessant snows to the western United States, 2 winters ago (replenishing water supplies) and generally, ideal global grain crops. This cooling (La Nina) in the equatorial Pacific can sometimes bring hot weather for Midwest grain crops and also for some natural gas regions. However, this weather scenario is much more common when we simultaneously have a negative (cool) Pacific Decadal Index (PDO).

When I say PDO, I'm not talking about prescription drug overdoses or about past due financial obligations. In climatology, PDO refers to Pacific Decadal Oscillation. What does that have to do with commodity markets? Specifically: the Midwest corn belt weather can be adversely impacted by PDO.

We are entering the most important time of the year for the domestic corn crop. If you are a farmer, you are trying to figure out how low corn prices may go. Should you be hedging at these cheap levels or is there a chance for a Midwest hot, dry spell? If you are a trader, you are looking for opportunities to ride the coattails of a potential bull market in agricultural commodities. Will there be any?

The Pacific Decadal Oscillation is a pattern of change in the ocean's climate. The PDO is detected as warm or cool surface waters in latitudes above 20 degrees North. During a warm, or positive, phase, the west Pacific becomes cool and part of the eastern ocean warms. During a cool or negative phase, the opposite pattern occurs. It shifts phases on at least inter-decadal time scale, usually about 20 to 30 years. However, there can be some short-term variations in this index that can drive Midwest corn belt weather.

There are several weather criteria that can affect Midwestern grain markets this coming summer. The PDO is a very critical teleconnection. When it is in its negative phase (cool in eastern Pacific near California), this yields the greatest chances for Midwest summer dryness that can hurt crops. There are some signs that PDO is turning slightly negative, as ocean temperatures east of Asia are warmer than normal. However, we generally have to see the eastern Pacific cool near California to classify the PDO as in its negative phase.

The other climatic teleconnections in the hopper are La Nina (which is slowly forming) and the NAO/AO relationship and what happens with the weakened summer Polar Vortex. The weakened vortex I predicted last December was very responsible for the winter and spring collapse in natural gas prices (UNG).

A really good definition and video of the PDO can be found here.

The Key Point of this article is that buying the commodity ETF (DBA) just because it looks oversold and could be a "bargain hunting" play is not advisable at this point. While being a contrarian can often work in certain markets, unfortunately, following the herd has made the most sense in grains, for years. If and when the PDO turns more negative and ocean temperatures cool in the eastern Pacific near California, then the potential may occur for late summer heat and dryness that could lift both natural gas and grains out of the doldrums.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.