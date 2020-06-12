Hydroxychloroquine And COVID-19 Looks Like No Go

The scandal has not changed the need for proper trials on whether or not hydroxychloroquine works. Large RECOVERY trial in the UK concludes no clinical benefit.

Some results indicated hydroxychloroquine could be dangerous for COVID-19 treatment, but a scandal erupted around the publication of this work. The scandal was about cavalier construction of patient databases.

Source: European Pharmaceutical Review

I recently wrote a high level overview of the status of treatments for COVID-19. In that article I dismissed hydroxychloroquine and related drugs (and their combinations with antibiotics) based on WHO suspending major trials because of reports of increased deaths caused by the treatment itself. Shortly after my article was published a major scandal erupted around the hydroxychloroquine and COVID-19 story. A number of commenters on my article urged me to clarify the situation. My feeling was that there have been too many knee jerk reactions in the COVID-19 pandemic commentary for a facile retraction. So I've done some research on the hydroxychloroquine story. Here I report on what sense I have made of the situation. I conclude that there are no quick answers, but on balance it looks not to be the miracle cure that some ignorant public figures have suggested. This means that the many new drugs under development have clear air to take part as treatment solutions (if they can be shown to be effective).

The explanations in this article are unusual for Seeking Alpha audience as I do give some insight into hydroxychloroquine and why it has been tested for use against COVID-19. While I've tried to keep it simple, it does get a bit technical in places. This has made me reflect on whether this kind of information is relevant to investors. The question goes beyond drugs for treating COVID-19 to a more general question about biotech investing. The point is that biology is complex and even the language used is often foreign to non-biologists. However, my thoughts are that if you want to bet on a horse race, it is wise to bet on one of the horses actually running in the race, and not on a horse that has been put out to pasture, or worse a cow in the field nearby that hasn't ever been a candidate for being saddled and raced… but then again what if the cow is actually a winner?

What is hydroxychloroquine?

Hydroxychloroquine is a small molecule drug that has been used to treat malaria for 60 years. More recently it has been used to treat autoimmune diseases, such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

How does it work?

Hydroxychloroquine works in many ways, but primarily by changing the acidity (pH) of particles (lysosomes) inside cells. This feature of hydroxychloroquine prevents replication of malarial parasites, which explains the very long-term use of this drug to treat and prevent malarial attack.

While it isn't clear exactly how hydroxychloroquine causes the pH change in intracellular lysosomes, this feature affects the ability of a number of viruses (including SARS-CoV-2) to replicate in human cells. Hydroxychloroquine can also change the nature of the protein (ACE2) to which the virus binds to cells prior to entry into cells. Hence it prevents the SARS-CoV-2 virus attachment to cells. A further feature that has attracted clinicians is that hydroxychloroquine also modulates some of the proteins which are involved with inflammation (notably IL-6).

So there are some interesting features of hydroxychloroquine that suggest it might have a role in treating COVID-19. Nevertheless hydroxychloroquine also has some side effects of concern to COVID-19 patients. In particular, its effect on heart rhythms is of concern, since COVID-19 causes serious heart problems in some patients.

Above I've given an indication that hydroxychloroquine has a number of features that suggest it might be a drug that has multiple actions both against the virus causing COVID-19, as well as on the consequences of viral infection. On the other hand, there is a considerable evidence that while in the test tube hydroxychloroquine is an effective anti-viral agent, tests using hydroxychloroquine on other viral diseases (ebola, zika, chikungunya) have so far in the main failed to indicate effectiveness on real animal or human infections.

There are a huge number of drugs that block SARS-CoV-2 infection of human cells in the test tube, but to date the evidence for any of them being effective treatments is lacking. As regards hydroxychloroquine, a recently unblinded randomized clinical trial of 4674 COVID-19 patients treated with either hydroxychloroquine or standard care, demonstrated no effect of the hydroxychloroquine treatment.

The scandal

A group that collects data without paying attention to its provenience. What could go wrong? A small private company Surgisphere did what no professional database organizers have been able to achieve… representing to have assembled and collated a huge amount of real time data from hospitals all over the world.

A scandal broke out around scientific papers in two very high profile medical science journals, one in The Lancet ("Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide for treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis"), the other in the New England Journal of Medicine ("Cardiovascular disease, drug therapy and mortality in COVID-19").

The first paper described analysis of aggregated data on use of chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine from many sources around the world. The Lancet study found no evidence of effect of chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine, but more controversially it found evidence of harm in terms of increased mortality and heart problems. The New England Journal of Medicine paper focused on heart disease and mortality in hospitalized COVID-19 patients and concluded there was increased risk of death by hospitalized COVID-19 patients with heart problems. This second study did not address hydroxychloroquine, but the same sloppy data analysis was used, when led to the scandal being called out.

My take home on the scandal is that it looks like an attempt to collect and organize global data on COVID-19 has proven that in science going too fast always leads to mistakes. When reports on results from a country include more deaths than have been observed, you know that things have gone off course. However, from what I can gather, there seems not to have been a deliberate attempt to misconstrue the results or alter the data towards a specific outcome, although amateurish assumptions seem to have been made in calculating for example odds of death in young versus old patients. In short, a faulty database was assembled and hence the results from relying on the database turned out to be in question. In science when errors are found, it leads to the whole study being called into question. So the actual outcome is left hanging. This retraction does not have anything to say about whether or not chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine is effective or not effective, as some ill-informed commentary seeks to suggest.

The principals of Surgisphere seem to have seen an opportunity for fame and glory and gone for it behind the cloak of AI smart data handling, with little professional skill about the challenges of organizing quality datasets. It isn't clear what data they assembled or how they put it together. Suffice to say even a relatively cursory examination of the data indicated major inconsistencies between on the ground reality and what the data reported.

Effectively they seem to have taken anything (including stuff people from the web have filled in?) and shoved it into their databases. The naivety is that they rapidly assembled massive datasets and then made them available to top researchers, who were more focused on getting quick answers than seeing if the data they used was reliable. This will have career implications for the scientists who naively used the data.

Those wishing to read the details of expert concern about the Lancet and New England Journal of Medicine papers can see letters to the Editors of The Lancet and The New England Journal of Medicine here.

None of the above is political, it was just bad science. It is about fame and glory and cutting corners without paying attention to the obvious consequences down the track. The surprising thing is that it took more than one article relying on unreliable data before it was exposed. There is another side to this story involving promoting the use of this drug, but this promotion made as yet unproven assumptions.

Here is an interesting summary of the history of research on coronaviruses, which documents some disturbing things about the timing of research funding and the recent outbreak.

The status of trials

The above scandal is highly unusual, but perhaps understandable in an environment where uninformed people demand answers when there are none. I am not excusing the people assembling the database, but trying to make sense of what happened.

So where does this leave the trials?

Clinicaltrials.gov shows 215 trials involving COVID-19 and hydroxychloroquine (June 10). These trials encompass use of hydroxychloroquine on all stages of COVID-19 disease, as well as in combination with a number of other drugs. There is little doubt that relatively soon there will be an indication if there might be a path for hydroxychloroquine in treating COVID-19.

There are some straws in the wind. In the UK there is a very large clinical trial (RECOVERY, Randomized Evaluation of COVID-19) which is seeking to find drugs that are effective for treating COVID-19. A range of treatments are being evaluated, including hydroxychloroquine. On June 5 the Chief Investigators of the RECOVERY trial announced that there was no clinical benefit for hospitalized patients treated with hydroxychloroquine.

This is a real trial (not analysis of combined data of treated patients without controls, as for the scandal described above). It is a big trial involving 11,000 patients across 175 hospitals in the UK. The hydroxychloroquine aspect of the trial involved 1542 COVID-19 patients treated with hydroxychloroquine in comparison with 3132 COVID-19 patients treated with standard care. There was no significant difference in 28 day mortality between those treated with hydroxychloroquine and controls. Nor were there beneficial effects on hospital stay duration or other outcomes. RECOVERY has stopped enrolling COVID-19 patients treated with hydroxychloroquine.

Hydroxychloroquine and Zinc

As often happens in science, as you dig into the details the situation rapidly becomes more complicated. What seems to a lay person an easy and obvious question (does it work or doesn't it?) gets clouded with lots of confounding issues. A key to this is choice of who gets treated, at what stage of the disease and who those treated get compared with. If you only choose people who are going to get better anyway, then the treatment can be viewed as successful even if it has no effect at all. This is what controlled trials are all about.

There are also other things that can contribute to success or failure of a particular drug. A well known example of this is how drinking grapefruit juice can impact on effectiveness of some drugs (e.g. some statins, high blood pressure drugs, anti-anxiety drugs, drugs for treating abnormal heart rhythms etc.). This example demonstrates that effective action of a drug can be blocked by ingesting something else.

On the other hand there are times when effectiveness of a drug can be improved by ingesting a second compound. It has been suggested that zinc supplementation might be important for the clinical effect of hydroxychloroquine. (To prove that we are living in strange times the article cited is dated September 2020). How these kinds of issues get resolved are part and parcel of how science gets done, but in the urgent environment surrounding COVID-19 it isn't easy for lay people to understand the process. Normally it takes a long time as a scientist needs to write a grant application, get funded and then organize a trial to test the hypothesis.

There are hundreds of trials ongoing with hydroxychloroquine, but what if they all fail? Is the next step to repeat them but using hydroxychloroquine plus zinc? If so how much zinc? … and on it goes.

Conclusion

When a doctor has a patient who is deteriorating and there is no solution, this is how drugs get used off label and before their effectiveness is established. If the drug works you can be sure that it gets attention. The trials will provide the answer, but at the moment my take is that hydroxychloroquine is not going to be part of a COVID-19 treatment going forward. Notwithstanding promotion by the uninformed, it does not look promising. While the world waits for effective vaccines and treatments, we are left with listening to the experts, social distancing, extensive testing, patient isolation and contact tracing. If Governments get serious about this one can see the possibility of life returning more or less to normal.

As to the relevance of this commentary to investing, my major takeaway is that hydroxychloroquine (which is an old drug that has limited upside for investors) is unlikely to end up having a significant role in the COVID-19 story. If it did have a role it would most likely squeeze out the new drugs that investors are eagerly seeking out as possible 10+-bagger investments. So the good news from an investor perspective is that the field seems to be still open. Whether an effective treatment that becomes a $billion opportunity will emerge soon is unclear, but Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir is trying to be such a drug.

I am not a financial advisor but I have a background in how science is done and also in the biotech industry. If my commentary helps you and your financial advisor think about how to participate in the COVID-19 pandemic opportunity, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.