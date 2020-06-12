Apple (AAPL) has long been rumored to be moving its Mac lineup away from Intel (INTC) processors to its own custom designed chips based on technology from ARM Holdings. A recent report in Bloomberg indicates that an announcement of ARM-based Macs could come as soon as Apple's World Wide Developer Conference on June 22. Such an announcement would shake the industry and open the way for a greatly-expanded market share for Mac.

Johny Srouji, SVP Hardware Technologies, and the architect of the next Mac revolution. Source: Calcalist.

Bloomberg claims Macs using Apple's custom ARM processors to be announced at WWDC

To be sure, the article by Mark Gurman in Bloomberg was just the latest he has written predicting an imminent transition of the Mac lineup to ARM. Many Apple analysts, including the redoubtable Ming-Chi Kuo, have been predicting such a move, and I've written about the subject on numerous occasions.

At this point, I regard the move as all but certain, with only the timing in doubt. Gurman was careful to caveat his report:

Apple Inc. is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp., as early as this month at its annual developer conference, according to people familiar with the plans. The company is holding WWDC the week of June 22. Unveiling the initiative, codenamed Kalamata, at the event would give outside developers time to adjust before new Macs roll out in 2021, the people said. Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified discussing private plans.

But it certainly feels as though we're getting close, and an announcement at WWDC would make sense. As I'll discuss below, the Mac developer community will have varying levels difficulty in making the transition.

Why begin the transition now? Any answer to the question is necessarily speculative, but I think it basically comes down to readiness on the part of Johny Srouji's group that designs Apple's ARM processors. Also contributing are possible further delays in Intel's 7 nm process, which is “expected” by the end of 2021, but which may slip further.

And Intel has not really delivered the goods on its long promised 10 nm process. Today, Intel 10 nm processors are only available in the latest MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. In the meantime, TSMC (TSM) is forging ahead with its 5 nm process for the SOCs in the next generation iPhones.

Apple is expected to use TSMC's 5 nm process for the ARM MacBooks, which probably still puts their actual release at some time in early 2021. The attractions for Apple are many, but in addition to being able to use a superior process with twice the transistor density as Intel's 10 nm process, Apple will almost certainly pay less for them, even including development and engineering costs, than it pays Intel.

The competitive advantages of ARM-based Macs

Apple has used its custom-designed ARM architecture processors for some time in its iPhones and from the beginning for iPad. These custom systems-on-chip (SOCs) have seen a number of firsts, including the first 64 bit processors for a smartphone and the first smartphones to use TSMC's 7 nm process.

These processors have become progressively more computationally powerful such that they could reasonably be compared to Intel processors. It has been difficult to do true apples-to-apples (no pun intended) comparisons of ARM and Intel processors in order to arrive at fact-based conclusions regarding comparative performance, efficiency and cost. I have instead relied on what I considered to be circumstantial evidence, as well as some Geekbench benchmarks for iOS and macOS devices.

My basic conclusion has been that ARM processors mainly have a cost advantage due to a design dependent areal advantage. In this view, an ARM processor would be physically smaller than an Intel processor of equivalent performance and fabricated on an equivalent process node. As a consequence, the ARM processor would be less expensive and probably more energy efficient.

Until now, it has been hard to find ARM and Intel processors with which to make that comparison. Also, one would like to take the effect of the operating system out of the equation.

Apple's recent Ice Lake based laptops, as well as its recently refreshed iPad Pros, afford a comparison that's probably as close to apple-to-apples as it's possible to get. The results are very revealing.

For the comparison I chose the 2020 MacBook Pro 13-inch optioned with the best available Intel Core i7-1068NG7. This is a 4 core, 8 thread Ice Lake processor fabricated on Intel's 10 nm process.

For the competing ARM system, I chose the 2020 iPad Pro 12.9 inch with the A12Z Bionic Processor. This is an 8 core single threaded processor with 4 “high performance” cores and 4 “high efficiency” cores.

The A12Z is fabricated on TSMC's 7 nm process which is considered to offer equivalent transistor density to Intel's 10 nm process. According to a recent article by Scotten Jones, this transistor density, calculated according to an Intel method, is about 100 million transistors per square millimeter for either process. So presumably process node differences should be minimal.

I believe that operating system differences are minimized as well, since iOS is based on macOS and shares many fundamental APIs, especially for mathematics. The comparisons will be based on Geekbench 5, which is primarily a series of various math speed tests, performed on a single core and multicore (all the cores) basis.

In the tables below, I summarize the data for the two machines:

Device Processor TDP Clock Speed DRAM OS MacBook Pro 16,2 Core i7-1068NG7 28 W 2.3 GHz 32 GB macOS 10.15.5 iPad Pro 12.9 inch 4th gen A12Z Bionic 7 W (estimate) 2.49 GHz 6 GB iOS 13.4

Device Geekbench Single Core Geekbench Multi-core Multi-core / TDP (score/W) Geekbench Reference MacBookPro 16,2 (13 inch, 4 TB ports) 1284 4636 165 MacBookPro16,2 iPad Pro 12.9 inch 4th gen 1118 4623 660 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) Benchmarks

The geekbench results show the processors to be about equally matched in performance, but the ARM processor is vastly more efficient. Here, I must explain my estimate for the TDP of the A12Z.

Apple doesn't provide a TDP rating for the processor, but I have inferred it based on the fact that the iPad Pro doesn't contain a cooling fan for the processor, unlike the MacBook Pro. Generally, mobile devices without cooling fans can only accommodate processor heat dissipation of about 7 W maximum. Most Apple SOCs typically run cooler than that.

Since the processors use roughly equivalent processes, I infer that the efficiency advantage of the A12Z must be due to architecture. While there's some uncertainty about the TDP of the A12Z, I don't expect it to be greater than 10 W, indicating an efficiency advantage of at least 2.8, and most likely about 4.

Not all of this advantage is attributable to ARM architecture. Some of the credit should probably go to Apple's own power management technology that it has been developing since its PA Semi acquisition in 2008.

There's also a likely cost advantage. Intel lists a recommended customer price for its processor of $426. Estimates for Apple's SOCs vary wildly and I believe have typically underestimated their cost at under $30. Probably, when design and engineering are factored in, the cost is more like $50, but this is still likely lower than what Intel charges Apple.

Switching to its own ARM processors therefore appears to have two key efficiencies going for it in energy and cost. The greater energy efficiency allows Apple to design thinner, lighter notebooks than the Intel equivalent. The greater cost efficiency should allow Apple to be more cost competitive.

The market opportunity for ARM-based Macs

ARM-based Macs may well present Apple with its best opportunity to grow revenue for its hardware business. This may seem counter intuitive, but this is due to the fact that Apple has a relatively small share of the still large PC business. A similar opportunity to grow market share in Apple's other hardware businesses, iPad, iPhone, and Watch, probably doesn't exist.

In some cases, this is because Apple already enjoys commanding market shares. According to Strategy Analytics, iPad had 44% of the $1.9 billion tablet market in 2019:

Source: Strategy Analytics.

Furthermore, the tablet market is relatively small and not growing appreciably. Strategy Analytics estimates the year-over-year growth of the tablet market in 2019 to be just 2%.

Apple Watch enjoys a commanding share of the smartwatch market. Once again, according to Strategy Analytics, Watch had a 55.5% unit share in calendar Q1:

Source: Strategy Analytics.

iPhone does not have the same high market share, but it faces such stiff competition from Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Huawei and others that its market share is unlikely to improve. Indeed, as data from Counterpoint Research shows, it has been relatively stable for some time:

Source: Counterpoint Research

Apple's market share in PCs is relatively small, at 6%-7% globally, depending on the estimate. For 2019, Gartner estimates Apple's global PC unit market share at 7%. IDC estimates Apple's global PC unit market share at 6.6%. Although the PC market had lackluster unit growth in 2019, it's still a very large market with unit sales of more than 260 million in 2019.

If Apple fields a demonstrably superior product in the laptop space, it could easily double its PC market share, adding about $25 billion to its annual revenue. Apple's Mac revenue in fiscal 2019 was $25.74 billion.

Managing the Mac transition to ARM

Many questions remain about the transition to ARM, key among them whether the transition will be a gradual one or extend across the full Mac product line. I believe that Apple will move all of the Mac product line to its ARM processors rather than drag things out.

Here, Apple has learned from the Microsoft (MSFT) example of its attempts to port Windows to ARM. All of the attempts have been failures, fundamentally because Microsoft was setting up the ARM devices to compete with better performing Intel equivalents. Piecemeal transitions don't work. This expectation stands in sharp contrast to the Apple tech media that seem to expect Apple to start slowly with just a laptop or two.

I expect Apple to use its ARM processors in all its laptops, iMacs and Mac Minis. The only possible exceptions will be the recently-released Mac Pro and the iMac Pro. Apple likely has so many Mac Pros sitting around that it will take a while to dispose of them. But make no mistake, an ARM Mac Pro is on the way.

Another major question is how Apple will manage the software transition. Most of the media are focused on the differences in processor architecture, but that's not really the issue. If a macOS app is distributed through the Mac App Store, then switching the target processor should be a fairly trivial process for the developer using Apple's Xcode development environment.

The reason for this is that apps distributed through the store must meet certain standards that make the processor transition easier for Apple and its developers to manage. The Mac App store requires that apps only use Apple APIs and abide by sandboxing restrictions. Sandboxed apps are prohibited from accessing memory used by other apps or the operating system.

The problem is that unlike iOS, there's a lot of legacy Mac software that's distributed outside of the Mac App Store. Such apps often use non-Apple APIs and don't sandbox.

I'm sure that Apple wants to force the transition to the App Store for the Mac and will use the processor transition as leverage to do so. Apple makes more money from App Store distribution, and generally App Store apps are safer, more reliable, and more secure.

But I'm also sure that Apple doesn't want to lose a bunch of important Mac developers, especially for professional apps that creatives use such as Adobe (ADBE) Creative Cloud. It remains to be seen how Apple will handle this.

One way to handle the transition would be for Apple to keep selected “Pro” Intel-based Macs in the line up that can support non-App Store apps. I think this is most likely to occur. But it will be for a limited time, and at the end of the transition period, developers will have to support the App Store or find a different platform.

As with previous Mac processor transitions, Apple is likely to lose some developers along the way and experience some disruption in hardware sales. Some may see the inability to install Windows through Bootcamp as a major disadvantage, although few Mac users take advantage of the feature.

And there may be some complaints that Apple's processors aren't as powerful as their Intel counterparts for some applications. Apple will still need to support discrete graphics processors as it does now with AMD (AMD), but will likely discard them for all but selected desktop Macs. This may hurt the performance of some graphics intensive applications and games when running on ARM-based MacBooks.

To ease the transition, I expect Apple to give developers plenty of time to get on board with the App Store and its requirements. Apple may even provide advance ARM-based Mac hardware for developers to work on well ahead of consumer availability.

I expect this period to last about six months before the new ARM-based Macs hit store shelves. Then there may be another six to 12 months of residual availability of “Pro” Intel based Macs to further ease the software transition. But after that, Intel's gone, and so are any developers that haven't made the transition to ARM through the App Store.

Investor takeaways

Although investors seemingly greeted the Bloomberg report positively, I think that when the full extent of the shift is known, investor enthusiasm will likely wane. Investors hate uncertainty, and there will be much uncertainty in the first year of the transition.

It may take awhile for Mac to achieve the market share gains that I expect, but I'm confident that they will be achieved. In so doing, Apple will signal to the industry that the approach of custom designing ARM processors is the wave of the future, not only for smartphones, but for all computing devices.

Just as Apple's approach to designing its ARM SOCs for iOS devices is imitated by its major competitors Samsung and Huawei, Apple's PC competitors also will begin to imitate its approach to custom processors for the Mac. Gradually, the industry will transition away from the x86 commodity processor model that has so dominated personal computing.

And Apple will have led the way, just as it did with iPhone. I remain long Apple and rate it a buy.

Consider joining Rethink Technology for in depth coverage of technology companies such as Apple.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, TSM, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.