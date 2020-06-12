After covering three different companies from Denmark recently, I will continue my series "Hidden Stock Market Gems" with a company from France, which should be well-known around the world as it is among the ten biggest companies in France (according to market capitalization). With a market cap of almost €80 billion it is certainly a big cap company - I am talking about the luxury goods manufacturer Hermès International S.A. (OTCPK:HESAF).

(Source: Pixabay)

Considering the size of this company as well as the fact, that it has consistently outperformed the general stock market over the last decades, makes it very surprising that such a great company is undercovered on Seeking Alpha and doesn't get much attention. But as the company checks the box on every criterion (wide economic moat, impressive performance, growth potential, high barriers to entry) it has to be included in this series.

Business Description

Hermès International is a French luxury goods company, which was established as fashion luxury goods manufacturer in 1837 and went public in June 1993 and is since then listed on the stock exchange in Paris. In 2019, the company generated almost €6.9 billion in sales and at the end of 2019, about 15,400 employees worked for the company - most of them (about 9,500) in France.

Hermès International designs and manufactures luxury products such as leather goods, silk goods, perfumes, clothing and is also generating revenue in furniture, wallpaper, tableware or Interior fabrics. Hermès is active in fourteen different sectors, but is reporting in the following business segments (or The Hermès métiers):

Leather Goods and Saddlery : The original business of Hermès is still responsible for half of the company's revenue and is selling bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects.

: The original business of Hermès is still responsible for half of the company's revenue and is selling bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects. Ready-to-wear and fashion accessories : This segment is responsible for 23% of total revenue and includes everything from coats and jackets, polo shirts, trousers or shorts and sandals to reversible bracelets, belts, hats and gloves.

: This segment is responsible for 23% of total revenue and includes everything from coats and jackets, polo shirts, trousers or shorts and sandals to reversible bracelets, belts, hats and gloves. Silk and Textiles : The segment sells scarfs for men and women as well as elegant ties for men and is responsible for 9% of total revenue.

: The segment sells scarfs for men and women as well as elegant ties for men and is responsible for 9% of total revenue. Other Hermès Sectors (Jewelry and Hermès home products) : The other Hermès métiers cover jewelry, the art of living as well as tableware and the segment is responsible for 7% of total revenue.

: The other Hermès métiers cover jewelry, the art of living as well as tableware and the segment is responsible for 7% of total revenue. Perfumes : In this segment, the company has women's perfumes as well as men's perfumes and the segment is responsible for 5% of total revenue in 2019.

: In this segment, the company has women's perfumes as well as men's perfumes and the segment is responsible for 5% of total revenue in 2019. Watches : Watches are the smallest segment of Hermès' business and responsible for only 3% of total revenue.

: Watches are the smallest segment of Hermès' business and responsible for only 3% of total revenue. Other products: The final segment is responsible for 3% of total revenue and includes brands like Cristallerie Saint-Louis, Puiforcat or John Lobb.

When looking at the change in constant exchange rates the different sectors could report, we see numbers between 4.1% (perfumes) and 20.4% (Other Hermès Sectors). Ready-to-wear and accessories could report 17.1% annual growth, Leather Goods and Saddlery could report 11.3% and Watches could report 11.6% growth.

(Source: Hermès Investor Presentation)

Aside from the digital platform, that is now launched in many different regions all over the world, the Hermès products are available worldwide through a network of 310 exclusive stores with 113 stores in Europe (most of them in France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland), 126 stores in Asia, 40 stores in North America, 13 stores in Latin America, 10 in the Middle East and 8 in Oceania.

When looking at revenue distribution, we can see that Hermès is generating its revenue all over the world and although some single countries (like France or Japan - both 13%) are generating a bigger part of revenue, sales are evenly distributed all over the world (more or less). It should also not surprise, that the Asia-Pacific region (excluding Japan) is responsible for the biggest part of revenue (38%). Growth also stemmed from all geographic areas in 2019. Asia excluding Japan (+17.8%) pursued its strong growth in China and in South Asian countries. America (+12%) confirmed its momentum throughout the area. Europe (excluding France) as well as France grew 8.1%.

(Source: Hermès Investor Presentation)

Industry Analysis

When looking at the luxury goods industry and the different companies operating in this industry - like LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF), Kering SA (OTCPK:PPRUF) or The Swatch Group AG (OTCPK:SWGAY) - we see high growth rates across the board. According to a study from Bain & Company, the entire personal luxury goods sector could increase its revenue about 6% annually for more than two decades. While the overall luxury market grew 5% to €1.2 trillion globally (with luxury cars being responsible for about €500 billion in revenue), the chart below is only showing the revenue from personal luxury goods - the segment in which Hermès mostly operates. This market grew about 4% in 2019. Bain & Company is also expecting margins to be stable in the future and is assuming that the luxury goods sector can keep the high level of profitability it currently has.

(Source: Bain & Company)

Like in the past few years, the Asian (and especially Chinese) customers led the positive growth trend around the world, but more and more by shopping in their homeland and not as tourists abroad (sales in China grew twice as fast as the spending of Chinese customers abroad). Their share of the global luxury spending continued to rise to 33% of the total spending and for 2025, Bain & Company expects Chinese customers to be responsible for 46% of total luxury good sales.

(Source: Bain & Company)

While the overall industry is "only" able to grow in the mid-single digits, Hermès was able to outperform the sector by a wide margin and while we can expect similar growth for the sector as in the past, we can also expect similar outperformance by Hermès in the years to come.

High Barriers To Enter

The luxury brands industry has low barriers to exit, but high barriers to enter - the perfect combination for any industry. At least in theory it is rather simple for a company to exit the industry. It might have some long-lasting contracts for stores but overall, it is rather easy to exit.

The barriers to enter on the other side are extremely high. Producing the luxury goods and gaining the knowledge or even the necessary talent might be not such a big challenge. But building a luxury brand takes a lot of time and money. Creating the image and reputation of a desirable brand, which the wealthy and successful might buy is a difficult task for any new company entering the segment. And it is extremely important for new companies to build customer relationship programs and create brand loyalty. Another difficult task for new entrants might be the necessity to pretend power and richness (similar to the big players). This means, for example, being present in many major cities all over the world - and especially being present in the prestigious city locations. And paying the high rents as well as being able to rent a place in these prestigious locations in the first place might be a difficult task for new entrants and creates high hurdles for new competitors.

Wide Moat

Hermes has not only high barriers to enter and low barriers to exit, but also a wide economic moat around the business, which stems from the brand name. On Interbrand's list of most valuable brands in 2019 Hermès takes the 28th place in the world (4 spots higher than in 2018). And especially since the financial crisis, the brand value - according to Interbrand - increased from $4.6 billion in 2009 to $17.9 billion in 2019. Brands are valuable if they increase the willingness of customers to pay more. Quality is certainly an important aspect and Hermès is producing high quality products, but the price of these products exceeds by far, what the functional value of the products would command (a characteristic we see with all luxury brands) and Hermès is increasing the willingness of customers to pay an extreme premium for products they might get in a similar quality, but much cheaper, somewhere else.

Hermès is putting much emphasis on product quality, but not mainly because of quality aspects, but mostly to create scarcity as well as a long waiting list for the different products. This creates exclusivity, the feeling of extraordinariness and rarity - and that is what's important as this is the heart of Hermès' brand name. The products are often only available in a very restricted and controlled way. Hermès is also working with special or limited editions that are often unique to a specific location. Personalized, limited products are also a good way to promote the image of exclusivity, but still allowing for sales growth. The stores are usually located at the most expensive and prestigious places in the different cities all over the world. When entering the stores, everything is designed to present the products and transport the rarity and exclusivity of the products. Those people, that don't belong to the wealthiest in the world should exactly get the feeling that they can't afford the products and that they don't belong here. And that is what the brand is about - the symbolism of power, wealth and exclusivity.

The brand, which demonstrates wealth, success and exclusivity, is the heart of Hermès' economic moat. An important part of almost every luxury brand is usually the heritage - an aspect that seems to be very important and is often used by marketing. Hermès was founded in 1837 and frequently mentions the heritage, the know-how as well as the culture that is attached to the brand. An economic moat is basically a structural advantage of a business that can't be duplicated by competitors. And it is almost impossible for new and young companies to talk about tradition and heritage in a similar way as Hermès or LVMH (and its subsidiaries) can. And when focusing on aspects like heritage and craftsmanship, the company is also trying to make timeless products that will last and can be passed on to the next generation. This also underlines the high-quality of the products once again and also leads to exclusivity.

Hermès and other luxury brands also can't work with discounts in the same way as other companies, as it would undermine the exclusivity and the status of being an expensive product, which only a few people can afford. As far as I know, Hermès did not reduce prices or follow any trends during the last recession, but continued to produce expensive products which were sold for a high premium.

Customers are buying the products of Hermès International to demonstrate success, power or wealth. They are buying the products to demonstrate to their own social network they are wealthy enough to afford the products and the products are therefore demonstrating the social status as the products create positional value: they show a clear position or ranking within society just by owning or wearing the products.

And for that effect to work in the way it does for Hermès or LVMH's subsidiaries, the brand has to be well-known and there has to be a social consensus, that the brand is symbolizing exclusivity, success and power. If someone is buying a watch for $100,000 but nobody has ever heard of the brand it is useless as the symbolism is missing. But as long as the social consensus exists, it doesn't matter what the individual thinks. Important is that a wide majority of people is associating Hermès with power, wealth and success and that social consensus can last very long. And before a company's moat can be successfully attacked, that social consensus has to break down.

Dividend

It is rather difficult to find information about the dividend, but as far as I know, Hermès paid a dividend since 1997. While the payout ratio fluctuated about 30% during the last decade, the company could raise the dividend with a CAGR of 17% since 1997. In some years (like 2014 and 2017), management also decided to pay an exceptional dividend (in both years, it was €5.00). While the chart below is showing a dividend of €5.00 for 2019, management actually announced it will keep the dividend only stable and pay out €4.55 again - due to the current crisis. This leads to a dividend yield of 0.6% and a payout ratio of 31%.

(Source: Hermès Investor Presentation)

Intrinsic Value Calculation

To decide, if and at what price, Hermès is a good investment, we have to calculate an intrinsic value for the stock and as always, we are using a discount cash flow analysis. In order to estimate potential future cash flows in the years to come, we already looked at the growth potential of the industry. Now we are also looking at the past performance of the company - especially the performance during economic downturns.

Unfortunately, I could only find accurate data for the Financial Crisis. Between 2007 and 2011, Hermès could not only increase its revenue every single year, but also its operating income and the number of employees. Only net income stagnated in the years 2007, 2008 and 2009 (between $288 million and $290 million). But for Hermès it looks like the recession never happened. One might expect that consumer spend less during recessions as there is less money available to spend. But the people buying Hermès' products might belong to the wealthiest 1% and these people are not really affected by the recession. They might earn less, but still have enough money to spend if they like. It is rather the middle-class and especially the people with low income, that will suffer the consequences of economic downturns and recessions. For the recession following the Dotcom bubble, I could only find inconsistent data, but it seems like revenue as well as net income stagnated in the years between 2001 and 2003 - similar to the performance during the Financial Crisis. I think we can be rather optimistic when looking at future recessions that Hermès won't see huge revenue declines.

When looking at the performance of the company over the last three decades, revenue increased with a CAGR of 10.56% and net income increased even with a CAGR of 15.16% in the same timeframe. In the last decade, revenue increased even with a CAGR of 13.67% and net income increased with a CAGR of 18.14%. Therefore, we don't really see a slowdown in growth for Hermès.

For our intrinsic value calculation, I will also assume a stable free cash flow this time and assume the same free cash flow for 2020 as in 2019 ($1,609 million). For 2021, we assume 15% growth as the company (like many other wide moat companies) usually comes out strong after recessions. From 2022 till the end of the first decade, we assume 10% annual growth (the numbers above are also indicating it could be even higher). For perpetuity, I will assume 6% growth as always when analyzing wide moat companies. Using these numbers (and a 10% discount rate) leads to an intrinsic value of €530.95. When adding an additional margin of safety of 20% to reflect the high levels of uncertainty right now, we get a preferred entry point of €424.76 for Hermès.

Technical Analysis

And finally, we are looking at the chart of Hermès and by using some simple technical analysis, we are trying to find support levels for the stock. A first support level can be found around €515 (close to our calculated intrinsic value). At this level we find not only the 61% Fibonacci retracement, but also the lows from March 2020, which the stock might revisit.

If that support level doesn't hold, we have the next strong support level in the range between €430 and €460. At €428.50 we have the 50% Fibonacci retracement and at around €463.50 we have the lows of 2018 and 2019 as well as the highs of 2017. Basically, for the full year 2017, the stock was trading in a very small sideway range between these two levels and this creates a strong support level in my opinion as many shares were traded at that price level.

The next support level can be found around €340, where we find the 38% Fibonacci retracement. And as additional support at that level, we have a long-term trendline (golden line), that is close to that level and might provide additional support. As this trendline is combining the lows of 1999 and 2009 (and is therefore in place for over 20 years) it can be seen as strong support.

And finally, we have the 23% Fibonacci retracement at €236.50 and a little bit higher (at around €247) we find the 200-month simple moving average. However, over the coming months the simple moving average will move higher and considering our calculated intrinsic value from above, I see a drop to that level rather unlikely (but of course, not impossible).

(Source: Author's work created with Traderfox)

In order to determine how far the stock might decline during a bear market, we can also look at the last two bear markets. During the Financial Crisis, Hermès declined 50.8% and after the Dotcom bubble, Hermès declined 47.7%. We have to point out, that both corrections happened rather quick and sometimes took only a few months. When assuming a similar decline this time, the stock might drop slightly below €400 making the last-mentioned support level unrealistic.

Conclusion

Hermès is a great business, that can outperform even the above-average growth rates of the luxury goods industry (as it has demonstrated in the last three decades). The company has literally no debt (I didn't go into details above), a wide economic moat based on its brand name and the industry also has high barriers to entry. After the sell-off in March 2020 where the stock was fairly valued for a very brief period, the stock has set new all-time highs again and is overvalued at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.