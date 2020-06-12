Bonanza Creek: Inexpensive Despite The Rally
Bonanza remains inexpensive despite the recent run in the shares.
The company has protected this year's oil production in the mid $50s and is on course to pay down its remaining leverage by year-end.
The political climate in Colorado for unconventional producers may allow for modest multiple expansion relative to prior election years.
We see strong upside in the name in the current oil price environment.
This is a Z4 Research Cheat Sheet Update
- Please see our last update here in April. At that time, the stock was at what we termed an overly discounted level of $14.33 and we labeled it as "Very Bullish" using Seeking Alpha's rating system. Despite the recent run back to the low $20s, the name remains inexpensive and we adjust the rating to "Bullish."
The 2020 Plan
- Reduce capex, let production go into maintenance mode for now, and entirely pay off the debt.
- Meanwhile, cost guidance is set to continue to improve while production stalls on the lower level of spending. Please see the cheat sheet below for noted guidance improvement in lease operating expense on a per unit basis which is happening despite the lower denominator (volumes) in their current guidance.
Balance Sheet: Very lightly levered going to completely unlevered by YE20
- Bonanza is at just 0.3x net debt to annualized 1Q20 EBITDA and is at 0.2x on a TTM basis. This is one of the lowest leverage ratios in the U.S. exploration and production segment where we commonly think of 1.0 to 1.5x as "low" and 2 to 3x as OK. Those upper levels are not what investors nervous about oil prices want to see. However, net debt to EBITDA metrics below 1.0x generally yield a premium TEV/EBITDA multiple. So far, that has not been the case here.
- During 1Q20, the company paid down $21 mm in revolver debt taking the balance to $59 mm. This is the only debt they have. Liquidity is currently $300 mm in liquidity which is more than adequate for this year's program which is designed to sharply under-spend cash flow.
- Their plan this year is to use excess cash flow to pay down the remainder of the revolver.
Other Items
- We expect the name to take steps later this year to address the year-end trajectory as they look to 2021 as long as prices maintain a $30+ type stance.
- Hedges: The company is almost fully hedged for oil for the remaining three quarters of 2020. Please see the details in the cheat sheet below. In 2021, as of their last update, they are more lightly hedged and we would expect them to edge this higher as 2020 progresses especially opportunistically when the 2021 strip moves over $40.
- Political risk discount should be lessened by two recent developments. This week, the environmental group Colorado Rising dropped their November ballot issue to limit pressure pumping in the state. Our sense has long been that moves to increase the setback distance from occupied structures would have had limited impact on Bonanza due to the rural location of their acreage. Nevertheless, it dampens sentiment for all of the Wattenberg players. The other development has been Colorado's recent seeming preference for former Governor Hickenlooper in the Democratic primary who has espoused pro-responsible shale development thoughts in the past.
- Short Interest: 1.9 mm shares, recently down 20%, still 10% of float.
Nutshell: We continue to see BCEI as an overly discounted upstream player. We hold a 6% portfolio position in the name at this time. It is our 8th largest holding and second-largest oil holding in the portfolio. From a cash flow valuation standpoint, the company remains super cheap (Z4 or Street, take your pick) at about 2.5x this year's and next year's EBITDA estimates. With almost no debt we see this as easily too cheap. It's likely that the Colorado political climate which has been to say the least at odds with shale is taking about 1 to 2 turns out of their multiple and with their reserves, balance sheet and cost structure, our view is that they should be closer to a 5x multiple vs. the sub 3x territory they now reside in.
- Just using the Street 2020 figure (which we see as a bit low on production - see cheat sheet),
- At 3.0x, the name would be: $21
- At 4.0x: $28
- At 5.0x: $34
- To be clear, these are not our upside 12-month targets. We are using a 2.5x target if oil is $30 equating to a $19 target. This is flat with current levels and something we are not expecting over the next 12 months. We are above this level now (as is oil). As oil moves on $40 and expectations move back towards that level, we would expect a move to a 4x type target. On our $40 deck, the 4x upside target would take the name to $30.
- We can think of reasons why their multiple is depressed including the bankruptcy in 2017 or the fact of life as an upstream name residing in Colorado, but the math here (low debt metrics, low costs and near industry-leading pre-hedge margins) augers for a better multiple. Our sense is that as oil prices maintain somewhere in the $30 to $40 region and as the debt comes down, the multiple should expand to something closer to normal for a player with their characteristics.
Disclosure: I am/we are long BCEI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.