Thesis

At Home Group Inc. (“HOME” or the “Company”) is a growing home furnishings superstore that is benefiting from a number of underappreciated trends and industry dynamics. This has presented an opportunity to buy HOME at a very attractive valuation with significant upside over the coming quarters. We believe HOME is worth $22-28 per share, 240-330% above its current trading price.

Catalysts

Near-term catalysts include: 1) market share gain and increased revenue from the recent bankruptcy of Pier 1 and other closures; 2) ongoing consumer spending shifts to home goods and furnishings; 3) margin expansion from various self-improvement initiatives and the lapping of one-time expenses it incurred in 2019; and 4) increased investor awareness/ institutional following. The Company reports Q1 earnings (for the 3-months ending April 27) on June 18 (this coming Thursday); indications are its results and near-term guidance will be stronger than the market anticipates.

Background and Business Model

At Home operates in 39 states with 218 large footprint open floorplan stores. The Company is essentially the home décor equivalent of a club store (ie. Costco, BJs, etc.) focused on the value end of the category. Its low overhead (no-frills, warehouse plan) allows it to be very competitive on price. Most HOME’s SKUs are larger, bulky furniture items. As such, they tend to be uneconomical to ship to customers even for online peers Wayfair (W) and Amazon (AMZN). With over 50,000 different products in stock, the Company’s selection within the discount décor category is also broader than that of those companies. As with Costco and other club stores, HOME’s streamlined supply chain, bulk procurement and low labor model enables it to pass along these efficiencies to its customers in the form of lower prices.

Covid-19 Impact

Most the Company’s stores offer curbside pickup and/or contactless next-day local delivery and over 80% now have buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS) capabilities (launched earlier this year). While most its locations were officially closed to foot traffic in March and April, indications are it was selectively allowing pickup customers into stores. Regardless, since early May, the majority of its locations are now fully open and since June 1, nearly every store is open. Further, HOME’s spacious floor plans and broad aisles are well suited for distancing and arguably offer a more comfortable shopping experience than the more compact layouts of peers. The forgoing factors, particularly the timely launch of its BOPIS service, likely enabled the Company to fare better than most its competitors during the current quarter and should put it at an advantage in the coming quarters as well.

Current Trends

HOME may well prove to be a beneficiary of the pandemic given its operating model and the consumer spending shift. With people having to spend more time in their home, they are spending more on home décor and with major constraints on travel and leisure, consumers have more discretionary dollars to spend on such home furnishings. This can be substantiated by the huge surge in Google Trends interest and traffic to the Company’s website.

As the above details, there has been a very favorable and accelerating trend in interest for HOME (Source: Sentieo, Google Trends, Alexa website panel). This would indicate the Company’s financial performance is setting up well above Wall Street expectations.

Pier 1 Liquidation

In February, competitor Pier 1 filed for bankruptcy and in mid-May announced it was closing all its stores over the coming months. Many of Pier 1’s stores have already closed and liquidated. As detailed below, the geographic overlap between its footprint and that of HOME is significant. The exit of Pier 1 from the marketplace has likely only begun to benefit the Company and likely contributed to the aforementioned rise in traffic volume.

Margin Improvement Potential

In 2018, the Company generated a 16% EBITDA margin, but in 2019 its margin dropped to 13% primarily due to tariff headwinds and the opening of a second distribution center. These pressures are now largely behind them and should be more than offset this year as it leverages its fixed costs on a higher revenue base. Management is undertaking a number of other initiatives that should lead to a margin uplift and increased free cash flow as well. These include: reduced promotions and markdowns, improved sourcing terms and supply chain efficiency gains, increased inventory turns and more optimized working capital management. In aggregate, this could equate to a 10-15% boost to EBITDA margins over the coming quarters.

Valuation

Lack of appreciation for the ongoing market share gains and operating opportunity clearly remains. The recent developments discussed above have only added to an already substantial price-value disconnect. HOME currently trades at 4.2x EV/ LTM EBITDA versus peers Williams-Sonoma (WSM) and RH (RH) which trade at 10x-12x LTM EBITDA. At those multiples, HOME would be worth $22-28 per share or 240-330% above the current share price. This is likely conservative as it values the Company on trough margins and does not given the business credit for a normalization of its cost structure nor the future margin improvement that will take-hold over the coming quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.