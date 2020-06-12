I Charted Yesterday's Low Nearly To The Penny, We'll Retest - I'm Still A Bull

If you think we'll have a one day dip, and clear sailing from here, you are in for an education. Get ready for another test of 3000, and likely lower.

First, let's talk about the positives

The health of the stock market is confirmed by the true function of what it was built for, creating capital for new companies. Just this week we have news that Quicken Loans, Doordash, and Palantir are making moves to go public. Aside from Palantir, which has made noises about going public before, Quicken has been generally silent about going public, and Doordash has been making various moves to prepare for an IPO already. We had a new IPO today AZEK Exteriors (AZEK) that went very well today as well. This means that the stock markets are healthy and functioning. These new companies are taking a chance on the markets that are selling their companies. That means first and foremost that they expect willing buyers. It sounds simple, but if there was trouble ahead they not only would not want to come to the market they wouldn't be able to, because there'd be no buyers. A healthy IPO market, means a healthy market for traders too.

As I said yesterday, we are getting a leg up on COVID-19

Do me and yourself a favor, read about the medical advances at Regeneron (RGEN), Moderna (MRNA), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Gilead (GILD). You will be able to sleep at night both from a stock market perspective and also from a public health perspective. Yes, the infection AND hospitalization numbers coming out of the South have spiked. However, did you look at the death rates? They are tiny compared to NY State and NJ, and this is before all these new treatments arrive on the scene which could very well come before the summer is over. The medical community has learned some harsh lessons from prior outcomes. This is how science and technology advances. The bottom line, there is less to fear.

If you can put aside the health concern aspect then what is left is the economy

Tom Lee of Fundstrat, is still pushing the "Epicenter" plays like the airlines, the hotels, perhaps even the cruise lines, while all this morning Jim Cramer has been calling participants in these names idiots. Now both of them warn everyone away from stocks that are in or about to be in bankruptcy. Going long the likes of Hertz (HTZ) has been roundly criticized and I have to agree. Make sure you understand the financial health of a company even if you are going to day trade it. If you buy a bankrupt company and sell it at a profit, eventually someone will be stuck and lose money. This is just bad Karma, don't be that guy or gal. Also, do it enough times and you will get caught with the market moving against you, or the shares are halted and you lose it all. As far as the epicenter type stocks as Mr. Lee calls them, I prefer to look at tangential plays, like Boeing (BA) or Booking.com (BKNG), or Expedia (EXPE)

Things are not so terrible, okay they're less terrible

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell in the latest week, continuing a downward trajectory that provides further evidence that the labor market is starting to recover after the coronavirus crisis. This week the Labor Department reported 1.5 million initial claims, bettering the estimate of 1.6 and down from 1.9 million the week before. The peak was 6.9 million last week of March. Truly we have come a long way and it is difficult to argue that we are not headed for more normal numbers before the year is out. We had another jump in air passenger levels to 502,000, the highest since mid-March. That is still way down from last year by -82%, but still, travel is rising, and that is very good for the economy.

Another Reason to like housing stocks, mortgages under 3%

Barely a week ago it looked like mortgage rates were finally breaking higher, but in a sudden reversal, they just set a new record low. The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage hit 2.97% Thursday. Home sales tend to rise when the mortgage falls. It means that the first time buyer can go after a more pricey home because the monthly expense is lower. With the ability to work from home, that also means being able to buy homes further out from urban areas. That will mean more homes get bought to fill with new stuff. That means more consumption, and that means a healthier economy.

If you look at all the pieces of data, you have to be optimistic…

We spoke about much better car sales, and with rising family formation whether it results in brand new home sales or old ones, or even people get together have families and rent, that too means more consumption and a better economy.

Ok now some sober warnings

First, I know that many of you don't like it when I pat myself on the back. I do so so that I can establish credibility with newcomers, and the following warnings are important for those who have not experienced the negative side of trading before. So in fact, yesterday, I showed on the charts that we'd likely bounce off of 3000. If all I have done is confirm to the skeptics that charting is valid so-be-it. So consider the below a PSA, those of you who are loyal readers may have heard some of this before, it will do you good to hear it again.

Please, please, don't throw all your cash at stocks right now

Human nature dictates, that when you lose money that you want to "win" it all back. Look inward, recognize that you are likely trading with some or a lot of emotion. Emotional trading = trading losses. Better to do something else for a while. Shut down your trading app, spend time with the kids, or the dog, or help the wife with the dishes, mow the lawn, or whatever. Trading while angry or whatever you want to call it is like drunk driving, only the only person you are going to run over is yourself. Also, a bunch of you got a Margin-Call, I am not going to wag my finger and say "I told you so". Most of you that have gotten a margin call most likely are "All In" with every available penny long. That means you have to sell or the clerk will sell you out. If this is you, my advice is the same, sell out to satisfy the clerk, but better that you go completely to cash for a while. If you were trading your long-term investment portfolio, I hope that you are a new reader of mine, otherwise, I have failed you as a financial writer. From this moment forward, keep your trading and your long term investment separate. Don't use margin, if you want to use leverage use options. To put a finer point on it, never, ever, ever, ever trade with margin. Ever. Get it? Lesson learned.

One more warning

We are likely to retest the 3000 level. In fact earlier today, I thought we'd test 3000 right away. Everything seems to be moving in such an accelerated fashion I shouldn't be surprised. Look, it is just the way the price movement works. Right now there are a TON of traders that are stuck above 3100, and you also have some traders that bought the S&P 500 at that 3000 level. As we get at 3100 and maybe even a bit higher all those stranded traders that are close to even will want to sell, and the traders that bought lower will want to preserve their gains and will sell. That is what starts the avalanche, and as we get to 3000, many will not want to stick around to see if that level will hold. Take it from me 3000 probably won't hold and we will search for the next support level, which should be somewhere between 2950 and 2900. If that level doesn't hold it'll be 2750-2800, and that should definitely hold. I highly doubt that if we do break 2900 that we will be below that for more than a day. I think that this will be scary, it will hurt, but in the end, this will renew the bull, and we charge higher until the fall, than well… I am nervous about September/October but let's enjoy the summer, putting this terrible, horrible last few months behind us, shall we?

My trades: Today I took some losses and generated cash, I also bought a bit more Zillow (Z). I am holding onto my EXPE for a few weeks...

I suggest you take some losses today. It is hard but you will feel cleansed brothers and sisters...

Disclosure: I am/we are long Z. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long EXPE



The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. I am telling you what I am doing, not what you should do. Before you trade or invest educate yourself thoroughly on the company and stock you are trading or investing in.