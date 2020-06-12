U.S. Equity Crash Risks Rising

Valuations are even more extreme in absolute terms and relative to the rest of the world compared to February, while the fundamental outlook is even more uncertain.

The current selloff was a stark reminder of what can happen when speculators chase returns at record valuations amid waning market breadth and deteriorating fundamentals with the belief that policymakers will prevent a selloff. While we have only seen a modest correction so far, the current setup has the hallmarks of the kind of major market tops that give way to substantial declines. We expect the March lows to be tested, and ultimately broken, over the coming months.

We wrote in late-February about how U.S. equity markets showed signs of a major top owing to a number of important bearish divergences across different measures of risk appetite. We are seeing a similar set up currently as we saw four months ago. Furthermore, valuations are even more extreme in absolute terms and relative to the rest of the world, while the fundamental outlook is even more uncertain suggesting a much higher equity risk premium is warranted.

Divergences Abound

The chart below shows the performance of the SP500 alongside the MSCI World, the MSCI World Ex-U.S. and the MSCI EM Index. While the rally has been broad-based since the March low, the series of lower lows across international stocks remains intact. Even after the recent rally the MSCI World remains below its 2018 peak owing to international weakness.

Source: Bloomberg

Even within the U.S. it is the large cap tech stocks which are driving the overall market's advance, which has become increasingly narrow. The average SP500 stocks remains below its 2018 peak while Transports remain 20% off their highs. Retail investors appear to have been a key driver of the surge in stocks over the past month with retail trading account openings bursting higher amid a knee-jerk reaction to the Fed's stimulus measures. These are not the kind of holders who are likely to withstand double-digit corrections.

Source: Bloomberg

Similarities To The 2007 Peak

The Nasdaq Composite's rise has been particularly narrow in nature with the index breaking to new highs on June 10 despite only 3.5% of individual components hitting new annual highs and just 47% of the index's components trading above their 200-day moving average. The last time we saw the Nasdaq Composite at all-time highs while fewer than half of its components were above their 200-dmas and the S&P500 was below its peak, as was the case on Wednesday, was on October 31, 2007. As shown below, this market the exact peak of the 2000s bull market.

Source: Bloomberg, author's calculations

U.S. Valuation Premium Has Risen Further...

While the technical picture is similar to that seen in February, valuations are even more extreme now compared to then. As we argued here the U.S. market capitalization ratio to GDP is at new all-time-highs. Meanwhile, the U.S.'s valuation premium to the rest of the world has also risen. The following chart shows the average forward price-to-sales ratio of the Nasdaq 100 and the SP500 relative to the average of the MSCI World Ex-U.S. and MSCI Emerging Market Index. As we have highlighted previously we see the U.S. dramatically underperforming international stocks over the coming years owing largely to the extreme valuation differentials. While extreme valuations on their own do not tend to matter much for short-term equity performance, they are yet another example of long-term equity headwinds which are currently blowing.

Source: Bloomberg

...Despite The Fundamental Deterioration

The rise in the U.S. valuation premium comes at a time of heightened uncertainty over the country's fundamental outlook. At the start of the year our fundamental concerns were based on the country's declining long-term growth rate owing to loose monetary and fiscal policy combined with record levels of corporate, government, and external debt. Today, monetary and fiscal policy have been pushed to new extremes raising the threat of stagflation, while our economic growth concerns have been heightened to say the least as a result of the mass hysteria surrounding Covid-19 and the ongoing protests.

Equities Require A Risk Premium For Times Like These

Investors have historically required a high returns on stocks regardless of bond yields because equities are risky assets (see 'SP500: Low Bond Yields Do Not Justify High Equity Valuations'). Specifically, they decline at the worst possible time. When the economy heads to recession investors do not want to suffer from a decline in equity prices at the same time as they are suffering from a decline in dividend income and potentially employment. Given the fundamental outlook facing the U.S. economy and political environment we think U.S. equities should be offering a significantly higher risk premium.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SP500, NDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.