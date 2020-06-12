Natural gas infrastructure firms such as Archrock will thus do fine, continuing to produce solid cash flows that cover their dividends well.

Its North American transmission therefore provides a place to hide regardless of whether the COVID-19 crisis gets worse or not.

As COVID-19-induced fear and greed cause thousand-point up and down days on the Dow to start to seem common, one has to consider where can I hide that is still likely to make me some money? Well, other than going to cash, which I think is a really bad idea when this is going on, I'm sorry but I don't have a decent answer for you.

That is if your main focus is the stock price.

However, if you can look beyond short-term equity price gyrations and focus instead on good dividend payouts supported by strong balance sheets and solid underlying fundamental cash flows, I might be able to help.

You see, this might be the worst year ever for North American natural gas. The US Energy Information Administration, EIA, even thinks when all is said and done that overall volume demand could decline as much as 4%.

Gasp! The horror of it all! Can the firms which deal with this stuff even hope to survive?!

Well, below we point out one which we think just might. But first, let's review current natural gas demand expectations.

Natural Gas Demand

What continues to remain apparent is that overall natural gas demand is remarkably resilient relative to other forms of energy and indeed relative to most commodities in general. You may have seen this chart before, it shows natural gas demand didn’t decline during the Great Recession, and even increased slightly during the 2015 oil price shock.

Source: Energy Information Administration ‘EIA’

Likewise, a potential 4% decline in natural gas volume due to COVID-19-induced shutdowns just isn't that significant. The reason behind natural gas's resilience is its main uses - heating, cooking, and electricity production - do not decline even as everyone stays at home and practices social distancing. Some uses, such as domestic and foreign industrial uses to make plastic do decline, but the continued ramp of natural gas for worldwide electricity production is mostly making up for it.

"EIA expects that total U.S. consumption of natural gas will average 81.9 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2020, down 3.6% from 2019."

Source

As far as I can tell, this is the worst decline North American natural gas has experienced since the EIA started keeping records. It primarily reflects less consumption in the industrial sector, down 8.7% due to reduced manufacturing activity, and a decline in LNG exports to 5.6 Bcf/d in Q2 2020 and 3.7 Bcf/d in Q3 2020, likely also due to less manufacturing activity worldwide.

Meanwhile, it is interesting that traders seem to understand lower oil prices (-9% today) can be a positive for natural gas prices (+2% today) due to less associated gas being produced in oil-centric regions like the Bakken. However, they completely miss that natural gas midstream firms that don't have much exposure to the Bakken should also be just fine.

Archrock: An Equity that can weather the storm

Archrock (AROC) is the largest lessor of compression equipment to natural gas processing and transport firms in North America. It counts Williams (WMB), Chevron (CVX), and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) as some of its major customers.

Source: AROC presentation

Classified as an energy services company, Archrock's price swings around a lot along with other companies in energy service sector funds and ETFs.

Importantly, however, it should probably be classified more as a natural gas infrastructure firm rather than services (you can't move natural gas down a pipeline without a compressor).

Source: StockRover.com (The Yacktman Forward Rate of Return is a measurement of expected future return based on cash flows. It uses the normalized free cash flow of the past 7 years and adds in the 5-year growth rate.)

Also, its dividend payout is not as volatile as its price. A price that has generally been going the opposite direction of the indicated dividend payout since the beginning of COVID-19.

Data by YCharts

Again, natural gas demand has not seen anywhere near the fall-off that crude did in the recent turmoil, nor is it expected to. Furthermore, you simply cannot get natural gas to market without using compressors. Additionally, while the Permian has suffered some shut-ins, it is now apparent the worst region for these was the Bakken, an area where AROC has relatively few compressors placed.

Source: AROC Presentation

Thus, management projects the firm is unlikely to suffer much more than a 5-10% revenue decline, something its cash flow and balance sheet can easily handle.

"... gas production more in the kind of 5% decline, plus or minus over the 2020 and 2021 timeframe. And it's against those benchmarks and that forecast that, we're basing our demand for compression which is basically proportional...that puts us in a strong place to continue to generate good earnings. And strong free cash flow..." - Brad Childers, AROC CEO

As of today's close, AROC offers a 10.2% dividend that was covered 2.8x last quarter. A dividend that is less likely to be cut since the slowdown in the industry effectively removed the need for them to spend money on capex in order to buy more compressors.

Archrock's Debt to EBITDA at 4.05x is just barely above target, well under their 5.5x covenant limit (falls to 5.25x in Q3), and declining. The firm is not only already internally funding growth, the dividend, and all operations on a go-forward basis, I expect them to be able to simultaneously get their debt/EBITDA ratio <4x while also further increasing the dividend payout.

I'd put Archrock a little higher on the risk scale than Williams or MPLX (MPLX), two other natural gas transport firms I'm also releasing an article on today. However, the potential return at current prices is more than compensating for that additional risk.

An investment obviously requires more research than this short article can provide. We suggest you consider taking advantage of the FREE two-week trial at Cash Flow Kingdom to learn more about these firms as well as others that can produce steady cash flows come rain or come shine. By combining a number of well covered and different revenue streams, the Cash Flow Kingdom Income portfolio has been able to produce this actual, real life payout. Source: Etrade "Is this the kind of steady income stream that would help you sleep well at night?"

Cash Flow Kingdom, the place where Cash Flow is King!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX, WMB, AROC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not meant to be an introduction, not comprehensive coverage of these investments. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.