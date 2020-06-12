The ownership of IP is a key component of the value of Krystal Biotech and should a court rule in favor of PeriphaGen, the value of Krystal Biotech would be substantially less.

Quick Take

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) has been developing game-changing, innovative topical gene therapies for serious diseases. Krystal went public in 2017 at around $10 a share and, currently, trades in the mid-forties and has a market cap close to $850 million. A legal ruling against Krystal regarding their ownership of intellectual property could cause the share price to plunge.

Figure 1: PeriphaGen vs. Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on rare diseases in the dermatology space including dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa and autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis. The company is using a modified HSV-1 virus to deliver gene therapy topically, initially focusing on severe monogenic skin diseases. Their website indicates that they intend to attempt to apply their STAR-D technology to other rare diseases as well as aesthetic and chronic skin conditions in the future.

Initial data from the GEM-1 and GEM-2 trials in dystrophic EB has been released. The trial revealed an excellent safety profile and the closing of 9/10 wounds after topical treatment with B-VEC. These impressive results were sustained for a median of 110 days suggesting that Krystal's approach appears to be efficacious and safe.

Unfortunately, Krystal's ownership of intellectual property is in dispute. This dispute was reported on May 4, 2020, in an article titled "Pa Biotech Cos. Dispute Ownership of Gene Therapy IP" that stated that:

Pittsburgh biotech company PeriphaGen is suing former lab partner Krystal Biotech Inc in Pennsylvania federal court claiming Krystal copied its gene therapy technology and used that to seek patents and investors. PeriphaGen Inc. said in its complaint filed Friday that it shared information about its technology, which uses a modified version of the Herpes Simplex 1 virus to deliver genetic material to patients with Krystal in 2016 so that Krystal could explore potential treatments. But Krystal used that technology without notifying PeriphaGen"

PeriphaGen is a non-public company that is also using HSV-1 as a gene therapy vector. Their website states that:

"We have been developing HSV-1 vectors for more than 25 years and have developed a replication defective HSV-1 vector platform called "Neuronal Therapeutics" (NET) for delivery of tissue specific gene expression in sensory neurons from a simple skin administration."

Both companies are using modified Herpes Simplex 1 viruses to deliver genetic material albeit for different applications. According to their website, PeriphaGen was working on this for 25 years while Krystal was only founded around 2015. Whether Krystal took their intellectual property while they shared lab space and patented it as their own is left for the court to determine. Given the similarities in technology and PeriphaGen's claim of years of research, it is at least possible that PeriphaGen's claims are accurate. Evaluating the validity of an intellectual property dispute involves complex legal analysis and thus evaluating the merits of the case is beyond the scope of this article. What investors should be aware of is that any challenge to the ownership of the intellectual property is incredibly concerning for shareholders as intellectual property is a huge component of what shareholders are buying and valuing.

An article titled, "Patents at the Core: The biotech Business," explains that biotech is one of the most research-intensive businesses that exist. Research may go on for years and years before the technological challenges are worked through allowing for a feasible product. Given these realities, patents are a means to protect that substantial investment from imitation by competitors who have not invested. Given this, a huge component of the value of a company rests in the ownership of the intellectual property. Companies that don't own their IP have to pay licensing fees that can reduce their profit margins.

Conclusions

Investors should be aware of the risks litigation regarding the ownership of the intellectual property that Krystal Biotech is using. Krystal's market cap of 850 million dollars is at least partially based on their full ownership of their IP. Should PeriphaGen obtain a ruling in their favor, it is possible that Krystal may not be able to continue clinical trials or they may have to pay a royalty, licensing fee, and/or a cash settlement.

Legal fees are also likely to be sizable and, potentially, funded by dilution. It is also likely that this case will take more than a year to work itself through the courts for an initial ruling. Litigation tends to drag down share prices because of the uncertainly of what the outcome will be. Even if Krystal Biotech prevails, in the near term, shares are likely to be weighed down by the uncertainty. Ultimately, as investors in Amarin (AMRN) can attest to, the outcome of litigation is always an unknown and a negative ruling can materially and dramatically destroy shareholder value. Investors should seriously consider the uncertainty litigation poses when considering an investment in Krystal Biotech.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. All information provided should be independently verified for accuracy.