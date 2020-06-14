Next-generation gaming consoles will drive AMD’s growth in the second half of the year and next year.

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) stock has been trading sideways since the company reported Q1 earnings. The company talked about in-line business at a recent Bank Of America conference which may be one reason the stock’s treading water. Even though the second half sounds big, AMD is approaching fair value. That means to us that the stock is pricing in the second half growth.

EPYC CPU’s Continue To Make Gains

On June 8, AMD announced that their second generation EPYC server processors would power the new Nvidia DGX A100. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) selected the AMD EPYC processors over the Intel Xeon line, which they had been using until now. It’s further proof that their products are ahead of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

The report also highlights the growing number of customers which have chosen the EPYC processors:

AMD has been witnessing growing momentum for its second-gen EPYC server processors in recent times, among companies like Amazon (AMZN), Oracle (ORCL) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for their high-performance computing needs.

These large customers will drive the growth in cloud computing. Since these have higher Average Selling Prices, growth in the segment would improve the company’s mix and margin profile.

EPYC wins have been a trend. EPYC CPU’s are price performance leaders and more companies will adopt them. With demand from data centers expected to grow significantly, EPYC is positioned to benefit.

AMD’s Actions Signal Strong GPU Demand

There have also been positive news in GPUs for AMD. A recent report states that AMD has placed 5nm GPU orders for its future RDNA 3 GPU’s at TSMC. AMD took advantage of the capacity left by Huawei after the trade ban. The monthly capacity bought by AMD is estimated at an additional 24,000 5nm units, the same one Huawei had.

This report estimated AMD's 7nm booked capacity for the 2H2020 at around 30,000 wafers, equivalent to 21% of TSMCs total capacity. The new deal for 24,000 5nm wafers is a hint that AMD is confident to push production, most likely based on chasing the strong demand they’ve been seeing.

BofA Technology Conference Highlights

Recently, AMD CFO Devinder Kumar spoke at the Bank of America Securities Global Technology Conference. He mostly confirmed what management said on the Q1 earnings call. Being in line thus far is good, but not blow out, of course.

With some stocks rallying in the past few weeks, I wanted to review some of his comments and see if there were reasons for AMD to join the rally.

Upcoming Products and Server Market

Management is confident they’ll hold their performance lead on Intel. We’re seeing it in recent sales reports that show AMD with a strong lead. Public data from German retailer Mindfactory showed 83% of CPU’s sold in the first week of June were made by AMD, compared to only 13% by Intel.

The server market is what CFO Kumar seemed most excited about. Management is expecting demand in the server business will continue strong this year. They forecast the data center market size growing at a 20% compound annual growth rate in the next three to four years.

AMD is ready to take full advantage. Rome, the second-generation EPYC server CPU, has been in the market for nine months. It has seen great results. By year end, Milan, the third generation EPYC servers, will ship. Milan will allow AMD to target even more sub-segments of the server business and grow share.

Gaming Outlook

The CFO confirmed they expect strong semi-custom business in the second half as it ramps up production for holiday launches of Sony’s (NYSE:SNE) Playstation 5 and Microsoft’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox Series X consoles.

Kumar mentioned that the average selling prices and margins would be slightly higher than prior generations. He also said console sales should ramp and won’t peak until 2022-2023. So this will be an important driver this year and next year.

The new consoles will certainly be big for AMD, but there's another source of potential gains in the future from gaming. AMD has partnered with Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stadia platform. Stadia, which was launched less than six months ago, is a cloud gaming service. It will take some time before AMD sees important contributions from this partnership, but it’s good to know they are not lagging.

For example, the long expected release of the game Cyberpunk 2077 will be on Sept. 17 for PC, Xbox One and PS4, but it will reach Stadia by year end. This is not good, and shows Stadia is running a little late. With the developments of cloud computing and 5G, cloud gaming could be huge a few years down the line, but right now it’s not on the same level of consoles or PCs.

PC Weakness

We already knew there was weakness in Q1 demand from brick-and-mortar retail business in China. For Q2 the effect might be similar in the US and other markets. However, Kumar also said online was doing well because of the demand from work and learn from home. For the second half of the year, he said:

We expect, you know COVID-19 and the resulting economic uncertainty may lead to some weakness in the consumer PC demand, in particular in the second half of the year, and we are watching that very carefully.

For reference, the Computing and Graphics segment revenue was $1.66 billion in 2019, while Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment revenue was $465 million. With Computing and Graphics being over 3.5x the Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom, weakness in consumer PC’s might offset the strong server and gaming growth. We’ve modeled CPU could be as much as 70% of the Computing and Graphics segment, so the 2H CPU sales are very important.

Margin Expansion

The short-term gross margin guidance from AMD is about 45%, but long term they predict 50%. When asked about how they would achieve this margin expansion, Kumar said:

We expect to see benefit from both ASP expansion and mixed improvements, and this mix will likely be a more significant driver, including the products that we just talked about, in particular, the data center space that have higher ASPs than average and also high ASPs than our historical revenue.

Higher average selling prices should give margins cushion for upside potential as long as demand holds. Also, with the shift to the cloud, the demand for data center space could improve substantially over the next few years. Since these have higher margins, they would improve AMD’s product mix.

Trade Risks

The ongoing tensions between the US and China are a significant risk for AMD. If either government were to take significant measures, it could escalate and significantly impact AMD. This risk is likely to resurface several times in the following months or even years.

There's also the risk of another event like the current pandemic that could affect supply chains. A few years down the road, when TSMC’s (NYSE:TSM) $12B chip factory in Arizona is ready, the risk will be mitigated. But as long as AMD continues to import TSM wafers, it will be a problem.

Model and Price Targets

At the moment, AMD is trading with a PE (TTM) of 74.2, while Nvidia and Intel are at 54 and 12, respectively. The midpoint between these last two companies is 33. Since AMD is expected to increase their share in both the CPU and GPU business, we believe it should be valued at a higher PE, around 40.

Right now, with the uncertainty surrounding the PC business, we are not comfortable giving AMD a higher PE. An upcoming call we have with AMD might change our thoughts, but with all the uncertainty we are at 40 right now.

Our 2021 EPS projection are around $1.77. (See full model: paywall) With a 40 PE, out target is around $71. With AMD trading around $57, this represents around 24% upside for 2021. To get bullish we’d need higher EPS driving more upside to a price target. To warrant a strong buy rating, we need at least 45% 12 month upside.

With all of the uncertainty, we are not as bullish at the moment. We have other stocks which we believe have better risk/reward. If we get more clarity, we might upgrade our rating.

Conclusion

AMD has been trading sideways since its last earnings report, and while there are second half drivers, there are also some risks on the consumer side. Based on the stock being close to our target, we believe the market already has priced in some of their back half growth. At the moment our model predicts some upside, but it’s not enough for us to warrant a buy rating.

