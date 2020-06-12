DDI has grown while producing profits and strong free cash flow.

The firm designs and sells casual games for mobile and web-based users worldwide.

DoubleDown Interactive has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final amount may be different.

DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its ADSs representing ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm creates a variety of casual video games for a worldwide audience.

DDI is growing revenue and producing strong net profits and free cash flow in an industry with favorable growth characteristics ahead of it.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

Seoul, Republic of Korea-based DoubleDown was founded to develop a family of gaming titles for casual gaming enthusiasts.

Management is headed by director and CEO In Keuk Kim, who has been with the firm since leading the acquisition of DoubleDown by DoubleU Games and has extensive executive experience in the cloud computing, trading and corporate M&A industries.

Below is a brief review of DoubleDown Casino game by a user:

Source: LEON HOUSE

The company’s primary offerings include social casino games including DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Fort Knox, DoubleDown Classic and Ellen's Road to Riches.

DoubleDown has received at least $345 million from investors including DoubleU Games and STIC Special Situation Diamond.

Customer/User Acquisition & Market

The company obtains customers through all manner of online acquisition, including mobile game app stores, search engines, and social earned visibility.

Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven but trending upward as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 19.1% 2019 13.1% 2018 15.0%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales & Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales & Marketing spend, rose from 0.2x to 0.5x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 0.5 2019 0.2

Source: Company registration statement

According to a 2020 market research report by Mobile Marketer, in 2019, mobile games accounted for 60% of revenue for global video game activity, generating $49 billion in revenue, profit of $16.9 billion.

The mobile gaming market is forecast to grow at a 2.9% annual rate through 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are more capable smartphones able to generate more compelling and sophisticated game experiences and continued investment by mobile game developers in innovative display presentation and game dynamics.

Financial Performance

DoubleDown’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and higher gross margin

Stable operating profit

Increased net income

Uneven but strong cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 76,061,000 11.3% 2019 $ 273,610,000 2.5% 2018 $ 266,880,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 49,185,000 15.0% 2019 $ 173,990,000 6.9% 2018 $ 162,833,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 64.67% 2019 63.59% 2018 61.01% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 17,321,000 22.8% 2019 $ 68,298,000 25.0% 2018 $ 54,944,000 20.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 12,860,000 2019 $ 36,325,000 2018 $ 25,052,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 14,090,000 2019 $ 76,662,000 2018 $ 74,526,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, DoubleDown had $36.5 million in cash and $405.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was an impressive $78.9 million.

IPO Details

DoubleDown intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ADSs representing ordinary shares, although the final amount may differ.

Investor STIC Special Situation Diamond (32.3% ownership) plans to sell an as-yet unspecified number of shares in the offering.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering (including the additional net proceeds that we would receive if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs) for working capital and general corporate purposes.We believe that our funds and the proceeds from this offering will be sufficient to continue our business and operations as currently conducted through 2021.We will not receive any proceeds from the sale of our ADSs by the selling shareholder.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, and Macquarie Capital.

Commentary

DoubleDown is seeking U.S capital to fund its multi-pronged expansion efforts, which include growing its newest game title, DoubleDown Fort Knox and expanding internationally in Australia, Western Europe and the greater Asia Pacific region.

The firm’s financials show an impressive business that is producing net profits and enviable free cash flow.

Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended upward, but its Sales & Marketing efficiency rate has more than doubled, from 0.2x to 0.5x.

The market opportunity for casual gaming is large, global and expected to continue its recent strong growth, so the firm has enviable industry dynamics in its favor over the near term.

I look forward to hearing about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions from management and will provide an opinion at that time.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

