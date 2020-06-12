The recent fails in beta-amyloid thesis create an opportunity for better understanding.

Alzheimer's disease remains one of the biggest problems of our time. There is no cure for it and all treatment options are supportive. We still can't slow the disease progression effectively.

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX) is a San Francisco-based biotechnology company specializing in a new approach in treating Alzheimer's disease. The company's platform is based on the pathogenic cause of AD development. In this article we will try to explain the reasons for our optimism regarding this approach. Though the company has one drug candidate which is risky, we believe that it bears very attractive reward opportunity.

Introduction

We are carefully looking for investment opportunities in biotechnology companies that can change approaches to treating terrible diseases.

New pharmaceuticals have played a substantial role in extending life expectancy over the past 100 years. We were able to achieve the average life expectancy of 80 years in developed countries. For comparison, this indicator in the 19th century was much lower and differed very little, say from the beginning of our era.

The chart below shows a sharp change in this indicator from the beginning of the 20th century.

Source: Office for National Statistics UK

Such a serious leap is associated specifically with the development of new pharmaceuticals. We hope that this indicator will grow every year and by the end of our century we will reach 100 years.

But on the other hand, do we want a long life, when all our memory, our life experience will be in danger? The worst thing about Alzheimer's is that all of our unique life experiences can be destroyed. For all its painlessness at the initial stage, this is the worst disease of our time.

From the practical view, in terms of human race development we need greater life expectancy with better functioning brain. Currently, the most productive years for scientists start after 40 years. The amount of information and experience needed to make a substantial jump in technology and development calls for longer life and better cognitive functions. Otherwise we will not be able to efficiently address the major challenges of our time.

This is why companies exploring treatment options for this disease are getting our close attention.

Moreover, we never short AD companies if they have scientific rationale behind their platforms, even taking into account huge risks related to many unknowns in the development of this disease. Each failed attempt leads to the discovery of new features of this disease and brings us closer to the major causes.

Alzheimer's Disease

We have covered AD in one of our previous articles and for those who are interested please click here.

According to National Institute of Aging, approximately 5.5 million Americans may have dementia caused by Alzheimer's disease (AD). As per WHO estimate there are about 10 million people with dementia in European region (80% related to AD).

Scientists were focused on two major approaches in AD treatment studies: amyloid plague and TAU protein hypothesis.

There were a number of studies evaluating beta-amyloid protein inhibition in the treatment of AD. The recent studies by AC Immune (Nasdaq: ACIU) and Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) were indicative in this term.

AC Immune was evaluating its anti-beta-amyloid molecule (crenezumab) in the treatment of AD. In January 2019 the company announced discontinuation of Phase-3 trial:

The IDMC analysis indicated that crenezumab was unlikely to meet its primary endpoint of change from baseline in Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB) Score. This decision was not related to safety of the investigational product. No safety signals for crenezumab were observed in this analysis and the overall safety profile was similar to that seen in previous trials.

Another disappointment was related to discontinuation of Biogen's aducanumab Phase-3 trial in March 2019:

Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Eisai, Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) today announced the decision to discontinue the global Phase 3 trials, ENGAGE and EMERGE, designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of aducanumab in patients with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease and mild Alzheimer's disease dementia. The decision to stop the trials is based on results of a futility analysis conducted by an independent data monitoring committee, which indicated the trials were unlikely to meet their primary endpoint upon completion. The recommendation to stop the studies was not based on safety concerns.

However, concluding the final data analysis later, in October 2019 the company decided to submit NDA for aducanumab, the data from EMERGE and ENGAGE studies released later in December 2019 didn't impress much:

Source: Biogen EMERGE and ENGAGE Topline Results

Source: Biogen EMERGE and ENGAGE Topline Results

Source: Biogen EMERGE and ENGAGE Topline Results

Source: Biogen EMERGE and ENGAGE Topline Results

Why do we give so much time to Biogen's data? Because thanks to their data, we have more careful analysis of beta-amyloid hypothesis. Thanks to the research done by Biogen, we have an understanding that their medicine reduces the level of beta-amyloid for sure (amyloid PET SUVR results in the both studies), but at the same time, we observe tiny and very mild effect of this approach in terms of disease progression.

This reinforces the view that amyloid plaques are only the result of the course of the disease, the brain's response to the processes occurring in it, but not the main reason for the change in the cognitive functions of the brain and tissue damage. Although anti-beta-amyloid drugs may play an auxiliary role in AD treatment, they can't pretend to stop the disease progression.

Considering the various causes of the accumulation of amyloid plaques and the destruction of tau (two major hallmarks of AD), we found many reasons that the possible cause of these processes may be a response to pathogens.

First, why beta-amyloid can be overexpressed during AD? There are many evidences that show that beta-amyloid plagues formation can be the result of response to neurodegeneration. According to the recent study beta-amyloids may contribute to:

Source: The Physiological Roles of Amyloid-β Peptide Hint at New Ways to Treat Alzheimer's Disease / Frontiers 2018

Moreover, there are several scientific researches regarding proinflammatory processes during Alzheimer's disease progression. For those who are interested, here are some of them:

Another interesting point is related to the activity of microglia during AD. As we know microglia is a major actor of immune response in central nervous system (CNS).

Generally, microglia are part of defensive response of the CNS to pathogens but it also may play a harmful role during the inflammatory processes. The study published by the Journal of Cell Biology was focused on the role of the microglia in AD disease, and it researched both positive and negative role of microglia during AD:

Source: Microglia in Alzheimer's disease / Journal of Cell Biology 2018

Both formation of beta-amyloid plagues, microglia activity and tauopathies may be a part of the bigger puzzle related to neuroinflammatory processes in the brain.

Why Cortexyme's approach may potentially slow down the progression of Alzheimer's disease?

We were looking for a company that would evaluate a completely different approach to the treatment of AD, which may be associated with pathogenic / inflammatory causes of the disease.

Before we dive into the details, we would like to thank Dr. Rob Shaffer for the hint:

Periodontitis is one of the most common diseases among adults 65 years of age and older. According to CDC 70.1% of adults aged 65 years and older have periodontal disease.

Porphyromonas gingivalis (P.gingivalis) is a gram-negative anaerobe pathogen which is involved in the development of periodontitis disease - a leading cause of tooth loss.

P.gingivalis secret cysteine proteases - gingipains, which are responsible for proteolytic activity and lead to chronic inflammation.

Moreover, gingipains are produced by both by p.gingivalis and p.gulae bacteria, which makes them useful targets in terms of fighting with these two species.

Many experiments have shown that gingipains are essential for bacterial survival:

Source: Dichotomy of gingipains action as virulence factors: from cleaving substrates with the precision of a surgeon's knife to a meat chopper-like brutal degradation of proteins / Periodontology 2000, 2010

Gingipains consist of lysin-gingipain (Kgp), arginine-gingipain A (RgpA) and arginine-gingipain B (RgpB).

The correlation between dental health and the development of dementia has been confirmed by several studies, which can point to an interesting connection between gingipains and AD. Here are some of these researches:

Moreover, the recent study conducted by the Department of Gerontology of Kepler University (Austria) found a significant association between P.gingivalis and more severe cognitive impairment in patients with AD:

As a main result in this investigative study, a significant association was observed between the salivary presence of P. gingivalis and lower MMSE (positive: 13.4 ± 3.68; vs. negative: 23.3 ± 1.50; U = 2.239, p < 0.05; Fig. 1). There was also a tendency to lower scores in the CDT (positive: 3.00 ± 1.64; vs. negative: 7.1 ± 0.73; U = 1.989, p = 0.056; Table 1) when this particular pathogen was present.

Source: Knock-on effect of periodontitis to the pathogenesis of Alzheimer's disease? / Springer, 2020

Cortexyme developed COR388 - a small molecule which inhibits gingipain.

Source: Cortexyme Corporate Presentation

In 2019 Cortexyme released the results of Phase-1 (NCT03418688) study of COR388.

The study was designed to evaluate safety and tolerability of COR388 in healthy subjects, but it also enrolled the 4th cohort of AD patients with periodontitis.

Although the study was short term and small number of patients were enrolled the results in AD patients look pretty interesting:

Source: Cortexyme Corporate Presentation

COR388 is currently at Phase-2/3 (GAIN Trial / NCT03823404). GAIN study is double-blind and placebo controlled. Trial will evaluate 2 different oral doses of COR388: 80mg (twice a day) and 40mg (twice a day).

Here are primary and secondary outcome measures of the study:

Source: clinicaltrials.gov

The company expects to release interim results of GAIN study in Q4 2020.

We believe that the GAIN study has high probability to succeed which may lead to a revision of our understanding of AD pathogenesis.

Financials

According to recent SEC filings Cortexyme had about $162 million cash & cash equivalents as of March 31, 2020.

Source: 10-Q SEC Form

Source: 10-Q SEC Form

Quarterly cash burn was around $11 million which allows the company to fund its operations for the next 24 months.

However, in case of positive data in Q4 2020 we cannot exclude another fund raising by the company.

Risks

Alzheimer's disease is very complex and there are still many unanswered questions regarding the pathogenesis of the disease. Many companies failed in their attempts to defeat this devastating disease.

Although we are optimistic in terms of the company's approach, Cortexyme has only 1 drug candidate and it bears a high risk.

If Phase 2/3 interim data shows no signs of improvement, the share price may drop substantially to a cash per share level.

We strictly do not recommend Cortexyme for investors with low risk tolerance.

Briefly about Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market

According to recent report global market size of therapeutics for AD reached $3.17 billion in 2019. This number reflects current supportive medications.

Source: Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities / Technavio

Estimates predict a doubling of the market until 2024. In these estimates, the major drivers of growth are improved diagnosis and improved current treatment options.

It is hard to predict the real market for the therapeutic which may stop the disease progression or show much better cognitive improvement than currently available therapeutic options.

But even based on conservative market size Cortexyme is very attractive in terms of risk/reward opportunity.

Conclusion

Alzheimer's disease treatment is one of the most challenging goals for the biotechnology sector. Currently available options are only supportive and there is no cure for AD.

There are more than 15 million people with Alzheimer's disease in the United States and Europe. These people have no treatment option at least to efficiently slow the disease progression.

Cortexyme's approach looks very interesting and may work in our opinion. We believe that it will show promising results in AD patients with periodontitis.

A tangible improvement in the cognitive functions of patients with AD can cause great interest and lead to serious upside.

As an investment opportunity, it carries high risks, but the reward is worth it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.