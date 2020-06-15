The company has been underfollowed and unappreciated for some time, but that is changing. Buy shares now before the market catches on.

UTI's enterprise value is 4.6x of my estimate of 2022 EBITDA. In a bull case scenario, the stock would be worth $20 at the end of FY22.

In past cycles, UTI has seen student starts rise dramatically in response to high unemployment. There are indications this is happening again now.

Introduction

This is a follow up to my prior article on Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) that argued that the company was trading at a low multiple of potential EBITDA and would be a likely beneficiary of a recession. At the time, there were several indications that a recession was likely. Since then, the recession has come, though it was triggered by something I never could have anticipated.

Source: US BLS, fred.stlouisfed.org

Background

For those unfamiliar with the company, here is a very brief summary. Universal Technical Institute is a for-profit technical education company in the United States, like LINC and ATGE. It specializes in training auto mechanics and has partnerships with many of the largest automotive companies to train mechanics for their dealerships. The job placement rate is high: 84% of the students who graduated in 2017 were able to find employment within one year.

Within its core focus of vehicle maintenance and repair, UTI offers courses in automotive, motorcycle, diesel, marine, and collision repair. It also began offering a CNC machining program in 2016 and welding programs starting in 2017. Demand for automotive technicians is robust and employers are often unable to find enough qualified people, which is why the largest OEMs are eager to partner with UTI. A list of OEM partners is below.

Source: UTI 2019 10-K

The partners provide the company with training materials, parts, job placement for graduates, and financial assistance for students.

Enrollment grows in response to high unemployment

Student starts rise during times of increasing unemployment and fall when the job market is hot. Average enrollment lags student starts, and because of this UTI's revenues previously peaked in 2011, around two years after the end of the last recession.

Source: BLS, Company Filings

I did a regression analysis of the effect of the change in the unemployment rate for adults with a high-school education on the year over year change in UTI student starts between September 2007 and March 2020, which is the entire available data set. I found that a 1% increase in the unemployment rate is associated with a 5.3% increase in student starts at Universal Technical Institute with a 3-month lag.

COVID-19 Relief and Campus Reopening

In response to the pandemic, UTI shut down its campuses but swiftly moved as much of its coursework online as possible. In person lab work is an important part of UTI's courses, and thankfully the company is reopening all of its campuses for hands-on work, with instruction in the labs modified to meet CDC guidance.

In addition, UTI announced that it had received $33 million through the Cares Act Higher Education Relief Funds, the majority of which would be used to provide emergency financial aid to students to ensure that they are able to continue their education, and a smaller portion would be used to offset the costs of adapting to the novel coronavirus, including shifting to online learning and preparing for reopening its campuses. The federal money reduces the risk that a significant portion of the current cohorts of students will be unable to complete their degrees because of financial pressures.

Estimates

A breakdown of unemployment by education level is not yet available from the BLS, but the overall unemployment rate increased to 13.3% in May from 3.6% in May of 2019, a 9.7% difference. There are anecdotal indications that job losses are concentrated in industries like retail, travel, and hospitality and earnings reports of PEO firms like Insperity (NSP) have indicated that job losses in white collar professions have been lower than the average for the United States. On the other hand, many currently unemployed people have been furloughed and may be able to return to jobs as the economy reopens.

I'm not an economist and, as we've seen recently, accurately forecasting the unemployment rate is difficult to impossible, but for the sake of estimating UTI's enrollment I'll assume that we have an initial snap back in employment from furloughs ending but getting laid-off workers re-employed is a slower process, as it has been in last two recessions. Per my earlier analysis, I assume that an increase in unemployment takes a quarter to flow through to student starts and that a 1% increase in unemployment leads to a 5.3% increase in starts. That gets me to the numbers below:

Source: My calculations, based on KPIs in company filings.

It's worth going over some of the details of the model.

UTI does not disclose the breakout of its educational and facilities expenses into the facilities expense (nearly fixed) and educator expense, which will vary with enrollment. In the past, ES&F expense per student has declined when enrollment has risen, and it was about $3.7 thousand per student in the quarter ended December 2019. I've assumed it will decline with higher enrollment, but not as much as 'normal' because of reduced class sizes in the labs to accommodate social distancing. I think the company will get the full benefit of higher enrollment on fixed cost absorption in FY 2022.

I've assumed flat revenue per student year over year for 2021 and growing at 2% year over year in FY22.

I've held SG&A flat from Q1. Of the expense items excluded from the company's adjusted EBITDA, the CEO severance, transformation, and restructuring charges have rolled off, but the operating loss of the Norwood campus hasn't. The company had planned to close it by the end of the fiscal year (September 2020), but the novel coronavirus may force them to delay the closure. On the February 6, 2020 earnings call CFO Troy Anderson also said that the downsizing of the corporate headquarters was also expected to save $6 million annually. Given all the uncertainty right now, I've left this out of the model, but it's a potential source of upside.

The estimates above get me to $67 million in FY 2021 EBITDA and $72 million in FY 2022 EBITDA. At an 8x multiple, that suggests that the company would be worth $12.59 and $14 at the end of fiscal years 2021 and 2022, respectively, after accounting for the cumulative value of earnings, preferred dividends, and the additional shares from the conversion of preferred stock into common. If these numbers are correct, UTI will deliver an 85% shareholder return over the next two and a half years. If the recession is drawn out or if UTI is able to achieve additional operating leverage and improved margins, as seems likely, there will be even more upside.

Another benefit to owning UTI is its countercyclicality: a long and slow recovery will be a headwind for most companies but a benefit to UTI, making the investment a natural hedge for a portfolio of cyclical stocks.

Conclusion

For the last several years, UTI has been deeply out of favor for many reasons. It's been a non-indexed stock in a market where passive and ETFs have been increasing their share, it had no sell side coverage for some time, the for profit education industry has been much maligned due to some bad actors and, most of all, record low unemployment has been a headwind for enrollment. All that is changing.

Looking ahead, the current economic situation points toward a likely acceleration in new-student starts that is well beyond anything currently reflected in our estimates. With fewer job prospects, UTI has seen both an up-tick in high school graduates that were previously planning on joining the workforce showing renewed interest, and increased interest from 19 to 25 year-olds who likely saw their employment prospects diminished or eliminated by the downturn. In the 2008 to 2010 period, UTI saw its student population grow 25%. Given the company's incremental margins, a similar increase from our projected FY20 estimates would drive north of $70M in Adj. EBITDA in FY22.

I believe UTI is set for dramatic EBITDA growth and the market will no longer be able to ignore this stock. If the company hits my target, I believe UTI Stock will return over 80% by the end of 2022. UTI sold off and recovered along with the market, but despite the rebound the price does not appear to reflect the tailwind the company is about to receive from a weak labor market. It remains undervalued but probably won't stay this cheap for long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.