Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is a technology giant with a strong balance sheet and great potential growth prospects. Network connectivity is an interesting space, and 5G together with the Internet of Things (IoT) could put Cisco in a great position to capture growth from these changes. The company is less than fairly valued and this offers investors a good opportunity.

Company Overview

Cisco Systems is perhaps one of the most inconspicuous of the technology giants in the market today. The company made its name back in the '90s being one of the main providers of infrastructure and hardware in the network communications space. But since then, the company has stagnated and what was once a highly growing business has become an unexciting enterprise with little to no growth. Cisco's business model is "obsolete" and it has been forced to reinvent itself. Below, we can see the company's performance over the last 3 years.

As we can see, Cisco's revenue increased 8% from 2018 to 2019, which doesn't look all that bad, but it is only one good year. Over the last year, revenues have fallen 1.45% and the 5-year CAGR comes in at 0.7%.

One thing Cisco does have though is profitability. By most measures, the company has increased its profitability over the last 5 years and delivered strong and consistent cash flows. Through dividends and share buybacks, Cisco has been able to deliver good returns to investors. But the company today trades at a P/E TTM of around 20, well below other peers. With Cisco potentially sitting on the goldmine that is 5G technology, I ask myself: Is this the moment to invest?

Cisco's revenues

Cisco makes most of its money through its legacy hardware, which includes routers and switches.

As we can see, the market has remained rather flat over the last few years, growing only around 5%, and Cisco's market share has been slowly declining since 2018. Overall, this has led to Cisco's revenues remaining flat.

As far as revenues and market share go, Cisco's revenues are reasonably well-diversified geographically. Around half of revenues come from the domestic market, while the other half is evenly split between EMEA and APJC. The more interesting and relevant breakdown though is that of its segments:

Source: 10-Q

60% of revenues in 2019 came from Infrastructure Platforms, which refers mostly to the routers and switches mentioned above. Applications and security combined account for less than 15% of revenues, but what's encouraging is their rate of growth, which exceeded 10% in the last year.

Security has become an increasingly important part of Cisco's revenues, and the sector is certainly poised to grow. The same can be said of applications, which have grown together with the demand for data centers. Cisco has had to reinvent itself by becoming more software-centric, much like Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC). But it still has a lot of room to grow in all its segments thanks to growth in cloud, 5G, and cybersecurity.

What's next for Cisco?

Although Cisco lives of its legacy revenue, it is actually at the center of a high-growth market, and it could easily transition into a fast-growing tech player sooner rather than later. In my latest article on The Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG), I expanded on what 5G technology is and what its implications are. 5G represents not only a quantitative change in terms of speed and connectivity but also a qualitative change in how we do business. 5G technology will be the foundation on which we build Autonomous driving, AI, and The Internet of Things (IoT), something which Cisco is already working on.

The most recent development in this area is the Cisco Silicon One Q100. This represents a whole new architecture. This routing chip will allow massive connectivity and could save companies millions.

On top of that, Cisco has the size and technology to be a leading company in the cybersecurity space. The company already works at a mostly enterprise-level, and as the world becomes more connected, security will become a bigger issue.

According to Statista, this market will grow from $184 million to $248 million which is a 34% growth in three years. Cisco's security segment is already growing fast, and as it takes up a higher percentage of revenues, we will see this translated into higher overall growth rates.

But most encouraging of all is Cisco's consistent acquisitions. The company doesn't need to be a pioneer because it has the size and resources to acquire the best companies, which it has been doing over the last decade. Most recently, the company has penned down an agreement to acquire ThousandEyes, an IT performance management platform.

Valuation

Despite being a tech firm with some very interesting growth prospects, in my opinion, the company does not trade at the same level as some of its peers.

CSCO IBM INTL QCOM P/E GAAP (TTM) 19.05 13.06 12.22 26.35 Price/Cash Flow (TTM) 13.03 8.08 7.77 12.11 Revenue 5 Year (CAGR) 0.77% -3.22% 6.27% -2.09% EBIT Margin 28.62% 12.78% 33.61% 33.54% 4 Year Average Yield 3.10% 4.39% 2.63% 3.74%

The table above shows valuation, profitability, and growth for Cisco, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Intel, and QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM). Looking at the P/E, CSCO trades at a higher premium than IBM and INTC but well below QCOM. This is striking since CSCO has achieved higher growth rates over the last 5 years. It is true, however, that CSCO trades at the highest price/cash flow.

To be honest, I still stand by what I said in my article; Intel is the most undervalued tech play, but CSCO is not far behind and displays some very similar characteristics which I like. Both companies have strong balance sheets, pay a nice dividend, and could potentially grow much more. I will likely be reviewing QCOM shortly. Its valuation premium comes from its most recent growth; 16% YoY. But if they can do this, why can't CSCO?

Takeaway

Cisco is another one of those tech companies that offer a strong balance sheet with some interesting growth prospects. They may or may not win in the future, but the downside potential is small and technology is the best sector to be in. Cisco gives investors the best of income and potential growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CSCO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.