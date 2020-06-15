We're Buying The REIT Collapse

We present five reasons why we are loading up on REITs ahead of their inevitable recovery.

We believe that the recent volatility provides a second chance for investors to buy deeply-discounted REITs.

After a strong rally in April and May, REITs appear to be going for a second crash.

REITs were some of the worst performers in the first weeks of the bear market. At the lowest point, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) was down by as much as 43%. This is the performance of the market cap weighted REIT ETF that's filled with mega-cap REITs and Tech REITs in its top holdings. If you remove those, the REIT sector dropped by closer to 50%.

However, then in the following months of April and May, REITs rallied 50% and recovered over half of these losses:

Data by YCharts

Today, as I write this article, REITs are down significantly and appear to be going for a second crash. It reminds us of March because everything is dropping, without exception. Even the highest quality blue chips are experiencing significant volatility. Realty Income (O) and Federal Realty (FRT), both A-rated REITs, were down by 7% on Thursday alone (6/11/2020).

The market is worried about a second wave following a spike in new cases and it's also concerned about the Fed’s cautious commentary on the recovery.

Is this a second opportunity to load up on REITs while they are historically cheap?

We believe so. At High Yield Landlord, we already have completed 15 phases of buying since the beginning of this bear market and we will continue to make steady weekly additions as long as we remain in a bear market:

It is not possible to time the market, and prices could very well go back to where they were in March, but we are very confident that looking back five years from now, even today's prices will look very cheap.

Here are five key reasons to be bullish on REITs today:

Reason #1: Valuations Are at a Near-10 Year Low

Individual investors spend a lot of time worrying about fundamentals but they often underestimate the impact of valuation on future returns.

Everything in finance is relative. A company with poor near-term prospects can provide extraordinary returns if it's deeply discounted. Similarly, a company with very good prospects may perform poorly just because it's overpriced.

After the recent crash, REITs are trading at highly opportunistic valuations. At the exception of the great financial crisis, REITs have never been so cheap based on yield spreads:

source

Historically, yield spreads have never remained so large for longer than a few quarters. Eventually as yield spreads normalize, REITs generate exceptionally strong returns for shareholders.

Just recently, the Fed noted that they expect near 0% interest rates through 2022. This also is what the credit markets are pricing. We expect this to result in a rush back to REITs from yield-starved investors as soon as we put this crisis behind us.

Reason #2: Sentiment is Starting to Shift

The COVID-19 crisis is very serious, but it's temporary. Already now we are gradually opening up the economy and people are quickly returning to work.

Tanger Outlets (SKT) noted that its properties in South Carolina are back to 80% of pre-crisis traffic within weeks of reopening. Similarly, American Eagle (AEO) noted that its stores are enjoying 95% of normalized business.

source

People are happy to finally get out and have fun. This does not mean that everything is back to normal. However, it does indicate that things are improving from here and that rent collection rates are set to recover.

The main cause for the 2020 REIT market crash was the low rent collection rates. But as the lockdowns are lifted and properties open up again, it's also natural for rent collection to recover and this will greatly improve the sentiment of the market.

We already are seeing it happen right now. In May, Macerich (MAC) reported a ~20% rent collection rate. In June, perhaps this will be 30%. In July, even more. And as we return to normal, the discussion will shift from missed rent payments to the collection of deferred rents.

We believe that a lot of investors will be surprised by the ability of REITs to enforce their contractual rights. To the most part, rents have not been cancelled, they have only been deferred for a later date.

Reason #3: Prepared for a Second Wave

Even if things suddenly turn for the worse and we are hit by a second wave, this is not the end of the world for REITs. REITs are flushed with cash and most of them can survive for years with only a minor portion of their cash flow.

Balance sheets are today stronger than ever before in the REIT sector. To give you an example, EPR Properties (EPR), which is one of the worst hit by this crisis, has noted that it has liquidity for five years with very minimal rents coming in. Similarly, Brixmor Property Group (BRX) has liquidity “for years” according to a recent conference call. EPR and BRX are not exceptions, they are just two examples of REITs that are hit hard in the near term, but can survive many years because balance sheets are so strong today.

The point here is that REITs can easily survive another temporary set-back. No one can predict what happens in the short run. But REITs have the liquidity to survive and recover in the long run. This is what matters.

Reason #4: Insiders Are Loading Up Like Never Before

Ever since I became a professional REIT analyst, I have never seen so many insider purchases across every REIT property sector.

It confirms our thoughts that this is a historic opportunity to buy shares of REITs at deeply discounted prices.

Here are a few notable examples:

The CEO of GEO Group (GEO) has bought over $10,000,000 worth of shares since its share collapsed:

source

Insiders at Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) also are suddenly buying a ton of shares: over $20,000,000 in total. Simon David did not become a billionaire by throwing good money after bad:

Even the insiders of the more heavily leveraged mall REIT Macerich (MAC) are all buying more shares in great quantity:

If a highly-leveraged mall REIT can recover and thrive again, then most REITs can as well.

Reason #5: 100% Historic Recovery Rate

For those of you who are more pessimistic, please note that REITs have always fully recovered from every crisis, without exception.

REITs have gone through many bear markets, some more severe than the current one, but prices have always come back very quickly:

source

To give you an example: the 2008-2009 financial crisis was much more dangerous for REITs than the current crisis. Back then, REITs entered the sharpest real estate crash ever recorded with overleveraged balance sheets. Overnight, banks stopped working and refinancing debt became impossible.

This was truly a scary situation. Yet, it only took two years for REITs to nearly triple and recover most of the losses:

Astute REIT investors made fortunes in 2008-2009 because they bought during times of panic and remained patient with their investments. On the other hand, those who fell for the panic lost fortunes.

If REITs can recover so quickly from the Great Financial Crisis, we are very confident that they can also quickly recover from the COVID-19 crisis, which in comparison, is only a minor setback. This also is why REIT insiders are loading up like never before.

Bottom Line:

The bottom line is that there are some generational buying opportunities right now for REIT investors who are patient and long-term oriented. Many high-quality REITs trade at even lower valuations than in 2008-2009 and offer 100-200% upside potential as they return to their pre-crisis valuations.

Nobody knows what will happen in the short run, but REITs always have fully recovered in the long run, and historically those who had the courage to buy after a crash have earned exceptional returns. This time won’t be different, and we won't stop buying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O; FRT; BRX; EPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.