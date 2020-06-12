Framing Current Market Volatility
About: SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)
by: Ploutos
Summary
We all know that the stock market has experienced historic volatility over the past several months.
The data in this article takes an analytical approach to calculating realized volatility to compare it to previous stress episodes.
Realized volatility in 2020 has indeed been historic, eclipsed by only 2008 and the early stages of the Great Depression by the measure used in this article.
It is common knowledge that markets have seen quite the roller coaster ride over the last three months, but how does the realized volatility compare to other stress periods? To answer this question, I looked