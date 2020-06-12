Given the stellar margins, cash flow, balance sheet, and potential to land additional customers, we think that headwind has been priced into the shares already.

However, the pandemic is slowing down that growth, although it remains to be seen by how much.

Intelligent Systems (INS) is a small payment processing company that was deemed good enough to underpin the Goldman Sachs-enabled (GS) Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) card a year or so ago.

That, of course, produced lots of excitement and a pretty important boost to company financials:

Data by YCharts

The expectation was not only for this deal to power the company's financials ahead, something that is clearly happening but also for the associated 'halo effect' to attract other substantial customers.

That hasn't happened yet, but we still consider the odds for this to happen pretty good. In a previous article, we described that the company's processing platform has pretty unique capabilities, and these have been validated by the likes of Goldman Sachs and Apple, no less.

We also know Intelligent Systems is a small outfit, and management argued shortly after this massive win that they wouldn't have the capacity to accommodate another big customer for quite some time, so we're not worried it hasn't happened yet. And the share price has given back some of the gains though:

One of the problems perhaps not everybody is familiar with is that quarterly results can vary quite a bit as all three categories of revenues are lumpy:

License revenue

Processing and maintenance revenue

Professional services

As licenses are permanent, license revenues come in tranches and new license revenue only comes in when a client has hit a new level of active accounts. Given the fact that the Apple contract also has a maximum tranche, we understand that investors have curbed their enthusiasm a bit and this highlights the need for additional customers.

However, it seems unlikely that Apple isn't close to that maximum tranche yet and won't be for quite some time.

There is also something else investors need to realize, which is that the business model of Intelligent Systems is really geared toward the number of active accounts (that is, cards), not any volume of transactions their customers' process. From the Q1CC:

I sometimes hear from an investor or analyst, why don't you get paid by the transaction or why is your revenue model not built around sharing interchange? You will note our revenue model is more skewed to number of active accounts. We'd rather give up the upside that the other models provide and hedge the downside that's provided by our model. You will see less downside in a recession and perhaps less upside in a boom with our model and I emphasize the word perhaps, but this is the reason that our revenues are likely to remain fine despite the lower volume of transactions in this kind of market.

COVID-19

While their business is fairly recession-proof, the COVID-19 pandemic nevertheless has a considerable negative influence:

Delay in customers reaching new license tiers

Maintenance revenue is also based on active account tiers

Processing revenue depends on the number of active accounts

Delays or even declines in professional service revenues are possible

Talk with new customers has slowed but not stopped and the company did sign up a few new (small) processing customers in the quarter. Talks with larger prospects also ongoing.

Higher cost through disruption should the situation worsen

The number of accounts being activated by their customers is dropping, which is impacting future revenue streams (Q1CC):

And after the pandemic started, our end customers who offer the cards, they closed stores, they backed off on advertising and added no new incentives. So naturally new activations fell off dramatically.

And there was already some disruption, from the Q1CC:

India also went into lockdown and we really did have to scramble. Many of the newer and junior employees did not have laptops nor were they expected or prepared to work from home. A large percentage of the senior employees were able to quickly adjust and most had reasonably good Internet service from home.

But the effects of this on performance were minimal. Basically, there is much less reason to worry about Intelligent Systems compared to many other names:

The company is still hiring.

The company is still maintaining first-class customer support and professional services.

The company is not scrambling to cut advertising and marketing.

The company is still generating cash and has a solid balance sheet without debt.

The company isn't cutting back on spending that affects growth.

It really could be worse.

Q1 results

The results came in soft, especially on the earnings side (missing EPS estimates by $0.05 coming in at $0.12) because of the pandemic, but mostly because of unfavorable comps and a one-off item.

There wasn't any license revenue in the quarter (and Q1 2019 benefited from the timing of a $950K professional service contract with a big customer). But $0.11 of the decline in EPS was due to investment losses of $1.05M, from the earnings PR:

The 2020 investment losses primarily relate to impairment charges on investments resulting from the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 10-Q clears this cryptic description up, at least most of it:

On December 30, 2016 we signed an agreement to invest $1,000,000 in a privately held technology company and program manager in the FinTech industry, with $500,000 of the investment held in escrow to pay future fees to CoreCard pursuant to a Processing Agreement entered into by the parties. The investment was funded on January 4, 2017. In the quarter ended June 30, 2018, we recorded an impairment charge of $250,000 to reduce the carrying value due to the investee's limited funding to support its operation and sales and marketing efforts. In the quarter ended March 31, 2020, due to the uncertainty from the economic downturn resulting from the recent pandemic, we determined that the fair value of our investment was $0 and therefore we recorded an impairment charge of $750,000, included in investment loss on the Consolidated Statement of Operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

While license fees were zero for the quarter, its other categories of revenues came in at (from the 10-Q):

Professional services are more or less recurring and they are still growing nicely (+33%), due to the provision of new features, and can do this quickly (Q1CC):

one of our customers who is within 60 days of announcing a new credit product asked us to suspend the work, put it on hold, we did. They subsequently laid off a good number of people. And then when the payroll protection program was announced, they asked us if we can customize their product to be able to offer these loans and they wanted it quick. We worked around the thought and within four or five days they were able to take applications for the payroll protection product.

Guidance

Given the variability and lumpiness in their revenue streams, the company doesn't provide formal guidance, but they had this to say (Q1CC):

We're unlikely to get the growth we had anticipated and planned for, but we certainly don't see gloom and doom... I don't expect to see any big drop off in professional services. That is very much a repeating type business.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Margins deteriorated quite a bit as administrative expenses rose in relation to security litigation and there were a series of one-off costs. However, margins are still pretty stellar, we're inclined to say.

Cash

Data by YCharts

The company still managed to generate cash in the quarter although one has to understand that most of this is from deferred revenue, that is, pre-payments for services and licenses yet to be produced:

Data by YCharts

In part, this is normal billing procedure was part (usually 50%) of professional services and maintenance are billed up front.

But, there is also a part for future license tranches in there, and one could argue, as management did, that this shows considerable confidence on the part of the company's clients as they fully expect their customers (that is, the number of active cards) to hit the next tranche threshold.

The company's cash position increased to $30.5M, up from $22M a year ago. The company has no debt. Share-based compensation and dilution are really minimal:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The valuation enthusiasm about the Apple deal last year has worn off considerably, we don't think the shares are overly expensive. Analysts expect an EPS of $1.19 this year rising to $1.90 in 2021.

Conclusion

We still think this is a little gem of a company with top-notch processing capabilities even if we would have preferred to see a business model with more recurring revenue, rather than one at least in part based on perpetual licenses and tranches.

However, as management explained, that 'weakness' is actually a strength in a downturn when card activation and usage is down significantly, but this only filters partly and gradually into the company's finances.

The company is reasonably priced for the growth with present customers; for the excitement to return, the company needs to gain new significant customers, we feel.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.