Apogee is one of the best blue-chip deals on Wall Street for anyone who understands the proper way to own it.

Apogee, a company you probably never heard of, was founded in Minnesota in 1949.

As a real estate investor and developer for over 30 years, I consider myself somewhat of an industry expert. My first 20 years of experience as a builder really shaped my career as a REIT analyst.

Having worked with contractors and subcontractors all that time, I’ve always been intrigued with the concept of value creation "from the ground up." That means my sense of value has been shaped by my recognition that having good contractors and subcontractors are essential to success.

And that line of thinking pointed the way to Apogee Enterprises (APOG).

Justin Law, one of Dividend Sensei’s and my fellow Dividend Kings, recently introduced our members to the fast-growing blue-chip company. It’s in the business of construction-supply manufacturing, specializing in glass and glass framing.

Not only did this high-quality, high-yield business recently make the Dividend Kings Master List, but it also was added to the DK Phoenix list and portfolio too.

Dividend Sensei's Real Money Phoenix Portfolio Bucket

(Source: Morningstar)

Dividend Sensei also personally bought into it – not once, but twice, including on June 11, when it crashed 7% to $21.75 at the open.

The way we see it, this fast-growing company is one of the best blue-chip deals on Wall Street today.

Why Apogee Is A 9/11 Blue-Chip Quality Company

Minnesota is home to such dividend titans as:

3M Company (MMM)

(MMM) Polaris (PII)

(PII) Hormel Foods (HRL)

(HRL) Target (TGT)

(TGT) Medtronic (MDT)

(MDT) Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

(AMP) H.B. Fuller Company (FUL).

Perhaps Dividend Sensei is biased since he was raised in Minnesota. But he considers it the "Silicon Valley for quality dividend stocks."

Apogee specifically owns nine subsidiaries organized into four operating segments. As mentioned in latest its 10-K presentation, there’s the:

Architectural Framing Systems , which“designs, engineers, fabricates and finishes aluminum window, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems comprising the exterior of buildings.” It accounted for about 49% of fiscal 2020 net sales.

, which“designs, engineers, fabricates and finishes aluminum window, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems comprising the exterior of buildings.” It accounted for about 49% of fiscal 2020 net sales. Architectural Glass , which“fabricates coated, high-performance glass used in custom window and wall systems.” It accounted for approximately 25% of net sales.

, which“fabricates coated, high-performance glass used in custom window and wall systems.” It accounted for approximately 25% of net sales. Architectural Services , which“integrates technical services, project management, and field installation services to design, engineer, fabricate, and install building glass and curtainwall systems.” It accounted for around 20% of net sales.

, which“integrates technical services, project management, and field installation services to design, engineer, fabricate, and install building glass and curtainwall systems.” It accounted for around 20% of net sales. Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO), which“manufactures value-added coated glass and acrylic products for custom framing, museum, and technical glass markets.” It accounted for about 6% of net sales.

Ninety-five percent of its sales are in North America. The remainder primarily focuses on its Brazilian business, which represents APOG's first foray into other continents.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Despite operating “behind the scenes,” as it were, its glass and installations have been on very visible projects, including One World Trade Center.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

So it’s clearly well known to the right people. Which means it’s time we get to know it better too.

When you do, you'll probably notice three things about APOG's growth. Which, for the record, has been historical.

Apogee Enterprises’ Fundamentals

For starters, Apogee’s growth can be very cyclical, with a 20-year rolling compound annual growth rate of anywhere from -20% to 39%. But that still amounts to 17% over that two-decade period.

Plus, its dividend keeps rising steadily, with no cuts since at least 1985, a 35-year run. Outside of the Great Recession, it also tends to raise it annually.

And analysis of its fundamentals adds even more reason to have confidence. Here are some of its safety measurements worth noting:

2020 consensus free cash flow payout ratio of 25% vs 60% safe for industrials debt/capital: 32% vs. 40% safe

payout ratio of 25% vs 60% safe for industrials debt/capital: 32% vs. 40% safe TTM debt/EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of 1.6 vs. 3 or less safe TTM interest coverage ratio 10.9 vs. 8+ safe with no credit ratings from S&P, Fitch, or Moody’s (which simply means it didn’t pay for any such thing, as many other small caps choose to do)

Implied credit rating of A, with a 0.5%-2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk and 9-year dividend growth streak

F-score of 7/9 vs. 4+ safe (7+ safe = very low short-term bankruptcy risk)

Z-score of 2.69 vs. 3+ safe (a low long-term bankruptcy risk)

M-score of -2.78 vs. -2.22 or less safe (a very low accounting fraud risk)

Safety score of 5/5 very safe

Cut risk in a normal recession of 1%

Cut risk in this recession of 2%-3%.

And APOG's effective interest rate – on debt it mostly borrowed in the last 10 years – is 2.91%.

(Source: YCharts)

All told, we’re giving it a 5/5 dividend safety, though we’re more than willing to also apply qualitative assessments.

How Can We Be So Sure?

The worst recession in 75 years is obviously the key fundamental risk to APOG's earnings. They’re expected to fall 13% this year according to the four analysts who cover it.

As it stated in its 10-K filing:

“While the construction and construction-related industries are considered an "essential service" in most jurisdictions in which we operate, site closures or project delays have occurred and increased social distancing and health-related precautions are required on many worksites, which may cause additional project delays and additional costs to be incurred."

In addition:

“Given the speed and frequency of continuously evolving developments with respect to this pandemic, we cannot reasonably estimate the magnitude of the impact to our results of operations, liquidity or financial position.”

Yet we can still be so confident through a deeper look at its balance sheet and liquidity profile.

(Source: APOG 10-K) - filed May 11, 2020

APOG issued $150 million in debt this year and has halted share repurchases to conserve cash. Meanwhile, dividends are costing $18.7 million. And it currently has $15 million in cash on the balance sheet.

Then there’s its $5 million in short-term (i.e. next 12 months) debt and $218 million in long-term debt.

(Source: APOG 10-K)

The company also has $5.4 million in debt maturing in 2020, starting in March, and $152 million maturing next year (the $150 million term loan).

This should all take place in a U.S. economy that’s supposed to perform horribly this year – but rebound very strongly in 2021 by 5%.

Fiscal-Year 2020 Expectations for Apogee

During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Apogee amended its borrowing capacity of its prior credit facility to $235 million. It has a maturity of June 2024.

It also established a $150 million term loan, maturing in June 2020, as further described in Note 8 of its “Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements” (also in the 10-K):

“As of February 29, 2020, $47.5 million was outstanding under the revolving credit facility. “As defined within the credit facility, we have two financial covenants that require us to stay below a maximum leverage ratio and to maintain a minimum interest expense-to-EBITDA ratio. At February 29, 2020, we were in compliance with both financial covenants... “We had total cash and short-term marketable securities of $15.0 million, and $162.8 million available under our committed revolving credit facility, at February 29, 2020.”

It also stated that it sees its liquidity as staying strong enough to fund its working capital requirements and necessary capital expenditures for the fiscal year – minimum. And it has similar expectations concerning its debt covenants.

(Source: Ycharts)

Apogee’s long-term goal is to keep debt/EBITDA until 2.0. And it was 1.6 in the last quarter when calculated using the covenant requirements.

Basically, management has done a great job of keeping leverage not just under the industry’s 3.0 safe level, but also has averaged about half its 2.0 long-term debt/EBITDA goal over the past decade.

This is a highly conservative corporate culture when it comes to its balance sheet. And – despite several relatively big acquisitions over the years – it has never leveraged itself to a level that might jeopardize its dividend or overall health.

A Little Bit More on Safety

Let's end Apogee’s safety review with a look at its Q1 conference call where management provides quantitative. Executive VP and CFO James S. Porter had this to say:

“During the quarter, we used our free cash flow to pay down $33 million of debt, which reduced our total debt to $218 million from $251 million at the end of the third quarter. “We closed the fiscal year with a leverage ratio of 1.6 times debt to EBITDA, well below our covenants… “For the full year, we returned $44 million of cash to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.” The company is also aggressively pursuing previous cost-savings plans – and monitoring the situation to see if it needs to add to them. In addition: “For the time being, we are also restricting capital expenditures to essential maintenance and safety projects and have suspended share purchases at this time in order to preserve cash."

Year Debt/EBITDA Consensus Interest Coverage Ratio Consensus 2020 1.7 vs 3 or less safe 9.9 vs 8+ safe 2021 1.5 vs 3 or less safe 12.9 vs 8+ safe

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Gurufocus, 10-K)

So we can rest easy that APOG's safety is 5/5 with strong liquidity and low debt going into the recession. And that it’s nowhere near breaching its debt covenants.

APOG's quality score is 45% based on safety and 55% based on the business model and management quality.

Profitability That's Relatively Stable Over Time

(Source: Ycharts)

You have to account for recessions and industry cycles when looking at cyclical company profitability. But APOG is relatively stable given the nature of its business.

We do have to note that Morningstar says it has no moat, likely because of the larger industry, which is fragmented. Personally though, we define moat by comparative profitability in operating margin, net margin, return on assets, equity, and capital vs peers.

(Source: Gurufocus)

Gurufocus's profitability rank is based on long-term profitability vs. peers, in this case, 1,502 other construction companies. Gurufocus gives APOG a 7/10 on profitability within its industry.

To confirm the business model score on Dividend Kings’ 3-point scale, we look at the current industry percentiles for the five key profitability metrics.

Metric Industry Percentile Operating Margin 55 Net Margin 61 Return on Equity 75 Return on Assets 75 Return on Capital 63 Average 66

APOG currently is in the top 34% of construction companies in terms of profitability. Better yet, that’s likely to improve going forward.

After acquiring aluminum window-maker EFCO in 2018, Apogee had a backlog of low-margin, breakeven projects to complete. As those are taken care of, its framing service business margins should improve dramatically.

Helping margins even further are recent investments into glass capacity expansion. These are achieving improving economies of scale, leading to better cost-control initiatives that management and analysts believe will result in improved margins

APOG thus earns a 2/3 above-average business model score and our assessment that it has a narrow moat in its industry.

We Can Say More About Management if You Want

APOG's 35 years uninterrupted dividend streak combined with its conservative debt culture makes management above average. From a conservative income investor’s perspective, it earns a 2/3 management quality score.

The team is led by Joseph F. Puishys, who became CEO in 2011 and now has 35 years of industry experience. Before this position, he was president of Honeywell’s (HON) Environmental and Combustion Controls division for three years – a $3 billion business.

He also:

Led Honeywell Building Solutions, a global leader in the installation and service of integrated building solutions

Held leadership positions in companies that were eventually bought by Honeywell, including Bendix Friction Materials and Garrett Engine Boosting System

Served in numerous executive and financial positions across Honeywell’s businesses

Is on the board of the National Association of Manufacturers.

Both The Dividend Kings and Morningstar consider Honeywell to be one of the best industrial conglomerates in the world. So this resume means something.

Back to Risks for a Moment

For the record, despite all of the positives we have to say about this company, we’re not euphoric on it. We fully acknowledge that APOG's business model is highly cyclical.

Between that and the fact that we don't know if we'll get a second wave of COVID-19 outbreaks in the fall, we're designating it as "speculative." By that, we mean it has a 2.5% or less max portfolio risk cap recommendation.

It’s also worth noting that the latest high-frequency economic data indicates that the V-shaped recovery Wall Street (but not the blue-chip economist consensus) was pricing in, won’t likely happen.

(Source: NY Fed, Dallas Fed, Harvard)

Using 10 weekly or even daily economic reports, the Weekly Economic Index is the best way we have to estimate in near real-time economic growth rates. After bottoming at -48% annualized growth, it bounced back to -39.5% last Thursday, then fell back to -44%.

States reopening stopped the slide, but there’s still no V-shaped evidence as of yet. It seems much more likely we’ll see a “swoosh” shaped recovery.

Our dividend safety ratings are still within the 4x-6x worse-recession calibration range. That calculates a 5%-8% GDP decline this year, which is the general range among most economists.

Even so, our dividend-safety rating doesn’t budge from 5/5.

This is just one of the reasons why we’re labeling APOG a 9/11-quality, speculative blue-chip.

Quality Score Meaning Margin of Safety Requirement to Be a Potentially Good Buy Margin of Safety Requirement to Be a Potentially Strong Buy Margin of Safety Requirement to Be a Potentially Very Strong Buy Margin of Safety Requirement to Be a Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 3 Very High Bankruptcy Risk N/A (avoid) N/A (avoid) N/A (avoid) N/A (avoid) 4 Very Poor N/A (avoid) N/A (avoid) N/A (avoid) N/A (avoid) 5 Poor N/A (avoid) N/A (avoid) N/A (avoid) N/A (avoid) 6 Below-Average (speculative) 35% 45% 55% 65% 7 Average 25%-30% 35%-40% 45%-50% 55%-60% 8 Above-Average 20%-25% 30%-35% 40%-45% 50%-55% 9 Blue-Chip 15%-20% 25%-30% 35%-40% 45%-50% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 10%-15% 20%-25% 30%-35% 40%-45% 11 Super SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 5%-10% 15%-20% 25%-30% 35%-40%

One of the Fastest-Growing Blue-Chips in America

So that's APOG's deep-dive summary on safety and quality. But it merely makes it Phoenix-caliber and worthy for consideration for the Phoenix portfolio.

Here's the real reason why we added it to the list and added it to our own portfolios.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Apogee is and has been a fast-growing company that’s accelerated its dividend growth to double digits in recent years and doubled the S&P 500's total returns over the last 20. That's even factoring in a 60% bear market.

Analysts expect its historically strong growth rate to continue from here with double-digit growth forecast.

FactSet’s long-term growth consensus (from two analysts) calls for 110% CAGR. And FactSet’s consensus growth through 2021 (factoring in the recession) is for 6.2%.

Meanwhile:

YCharts long-term growth consensus is 11.1%.

long-term growth consensus is 11.1%. Reuters' five-year growth consensus (from five analysts) is 15%.

A realistic growth range is 6%-18%.

Due to the cyclical nature of the business model, APOG has wide margins of error on its forecasts of 20% to the upside and -40% to the downside. Applying that to the current 11%-15% CAGR growth consensus range means it’s realistically expected to grow 6%-18%.

So what has analysts so optimistic?

Well, management is currently in a multi-year turnaround that’s expected to result in annual cost savings of $30-$40 million vs. $231 million in annual costs today.

That would represent a 15% permanent profit boost if achieved.

Mergers, Acquisitions and Backlogs

Also keep in mind that this is a highly fragmented industry where M&A driven industry consolidation is another growth lever management can pull.

For example, in 2017 APOG bought the aforementioned EFCO for $195 million. It got a great deal too, paying 0.78 times sales for a company that was immediately accretive to cash flow the first year, and remains well positioned in one of its key-growth target markets.

M&A also combines with the main secular growth catalyst for APOG, which is a coming boom in infrastructure spending.

(Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Presentation)

In 2016, APOG bought Canadian curtain wall-maker Sotawall Inc. for $135 million. This helped to expand its presence throughout the continent.

APOG also made small bolt-on acquisitions of another Canadian company in 2013 and a Brazilian one in 2010.

(Source: earnings presentation)

Then there are its backlog of projects, which tends to be cyclical, rising and falling with the economy. Yet CEO Puishys says, as of early April, it experienced few cancellations and only a few delays.

Overall though, “the pipeline remains robust” and it’s experiencing “another strong quarter.”

“We continued to win new business and expand our backlog. Architectural services grew its backlog by over $50 million to a new record of $660 million to end the year. Backlog also increased 14% in architectural framing systems, and order flow in our short lead time U.S. framing businesses remained strong as well."

That’s why analysts expect a rather mild 13% earnings per share decline.

Over the past decade, its overall strategy has led to 12% CAGR sales growth and 7.2% CAGR EPS growth – and that low only because of residual effects from the Great Recession.

(Source: investor presentation)

Profits and Progress Made

Here’s some more from the CEO:

“We made good progress during the quarter on our key strategic initiatives. “Our new automated architectural glass facility to serve the small projects market is fully operational. We made significant progress on our enterprise-wide procurement savings program, and we advanced efforts to improve execution, drive synergies, and reduce cost in architectural framing systems. “We maintained a line of sight to achieve $30 million to $40 million in annual cost savings target when these initiatives are fully implemented and expect substantial benefit this fiscal year."

Apogee’s medium-term strategic plan focusing on boosting margins continues, with management expecting to achieve that 15% boost to annual profitability.

What does the fast-growing APOG offer investors in turns of return potential?

2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If it grows as expected, then it’s possible to see 24% CAGR returns over the next five years – a 240% absolute return potential. And here are some ranges to work with:

Five-year total return potential range of 15%-28% CAGR (11%-35% CAGR within 25%-30% margin of error for Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Five-year probability-weighted expected return of 9%-28% CAGR (factoring in the probability that APOG doesn't grow as expected)

2022 consensus return potential of 51% CAGR (probability-weighted expected return 22%-52% CAGR)

2022 APOG Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Compare this to the incredibly overvalued S&P 500, whose return potential is about 1.6% CAGR.

S&P 500 2022 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Apogee is potentially an A-level investment right now, offering:

Strong preservation of capital

Above-average dividend return potential

Market-smashing capital gains potential.

This is why both Dividend Kings and Dividend Sensei bought more this week when APOG crashed more than 7%, locking in a very safe 3.4% yield as well as even better long-term return potential.

Why Apogee Is One of the Best Blue-Chip Deals on Wall Street

The way we value a company is to trust what Ben Graham concluded after analyzing over 100 years of market data.

If a company is expected to grow within its historical range, then its valuation also is likely to revert to the market-determined fair value multiples.

APOG Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value (8-Years) 2020 2021 5-Year Average Yield 1.42% $53 $53 13-Year Median Yield 1.41% $53 $53 25-Year Average Yield 1.76% $43 $43 Earnings 18.0 $37 $47 Owner Earnings (Buffet Smoothed-Out FCF) 20.5 $45 NA Operating Cash Flow 12.4 $50 $56 Free Cash Flow 24.3 $75 $72 EBITDA 10.0 $48 $55 EBIT 14.4 $43 $56 Average $50 $54

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Gurufocus, YieldChart)

There's about an 80% probability that APOG's intrinsic value is between $37 and $75. But the $50 average is what we consider to be reasonable for this year.

Between 2018 and 2020 (fiscal-year 2019 and 2021), APOG is expected to increase FCF per share by 145%. We use the 2022 consensus 4% FCF decline to calculate the payout ratio of 25%.

Regardless, you can see that this dividend is extremely well covered.

DK Rating Margin of Safety for 9/11 Blue-Chip Speculative Quality Companies 2020 Price Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $50 Potentially Good Buy 20% $40 Potentially Strong Buy 30% $35 Potentially Very Strong Buy 40% $30 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 50% $25 Currently 55% $22.19

APOG is an ultra-value buy trading at a 55% average discount to historical fair value. And it has a 10.7 forward P/E right now vs. its historical 15-18.

(Source: YCharts)

From the Acquirer’s Angle

APOG is currently trading at a bargain 6.1. That’s its lowest valuation in 11 years. Pre-pandemic, the average private equity deal was closing at 12x EV/EBITDA.

Today, APOG is trading at half that valuation.

The average shark-tank deal over the first 10 seasons was for a 7x multiple of EBITDA, cash flow, or earnings. And you can buy APOG for similar valuations on a publicly traded company and a 100% liquid, income-producing asset.

APOG Dividend Yield Over the Last 25 Years

(Source: YieldChart)

APOG's yield has only been higher 6.5% of the time, meaning today is a perfect time to buy.

If you believe – as we do – that this 71-year-old company with a proven track record of safe and growing dividends and market-beating returns will grow faster than 1% CAGR over time?

Then now is the time to act.

Risks to Consider

To be clear, even once the pandemic and recession are behind us, APOG investors will still need to deal with a few fundamental risks.

The first pertains to M&A-driven growth, which all industrial companies take part in, and always come with execution risk.

For example, the EFCO acquisition previously mentioned? It resulted in several years of margin compression that’s the primary reason APOG began its current bear market.

There's also executional risk on its projects, including several complex ones that went over budget and hurt its margins.

Management says those issues are now resolved now. And it (and analysts) expect profitability to improve from its currently above-average levels.

But that was never the biggest concern anyway.

APOG Is a Very Volatile Company, Even When It's Extremely Undervalued

(Source: APOG)

At its March Low of $13.77 APOG was trading at a forward P/E of 6.7 with a 5.5% yield and was 75% undervalued.

75%!

Do we expect APOG to retest the lows triggered by March's global liquidity crunch and margin call forced selling? No. We don’t.

At the same time, anyone considering owning APOG needs to understand this is a volatile company.

In fact, it’s one of the most volatile companies on Wall Street.

(Source: YCharts)

Its annual volatility can at times hit 60%. So sometimes gut-wrenching declines are the cost of owning this stock.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Honestly, few companies have suffered losses as large as APOG without going bankrupt. From 1997 – at one of its overvalued peaks – shareholders who failed to consider valuation risk suffered nearly a decade of paper losses.

Knowing that, here’s how to incorporate prudent-risk management into owning a quality company like APOG in a sleep-well-at-night (SWAN) portfolio that smoothes out your ownership.

The key is to always use proper asset allocation and company diversification. So here’s a balanced 70/30 stock/bond portfolio that's well diversified and prudently risk managed.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Here’s how it did since January 2008 in a balanced and annually rebalanced portfolio:

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Look at the power of diversification and prudent asset allocation.

The standard 60/40 portfolio was MORE volatile than this APOG-themed one, despite APOG being an incredibly volatile company and the portfolio being 10% more exposed to naturally volatile equities.

The peak decline during the financial crisis was -26% vs. -31% for the more conservative 60/40 portfolio.

The excess total returns/negative volatility (Sortino ratio) was 13% superior. So anyone owning APOG within such a SWAN portfolio suffered no sleepless nights and achieved superior risk-adjusted total returns.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Likewise, during the March crash:

The S&P 500 fell 34%

The 60/40 portfolio fell -12.3%

The APOG-balanced portfolio fell 10.1%.

This is what we mean by a "well-diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio."

Bottom Line: Apogee Is One of the Best Blue-Chip Deals on Wall Street for Anyone Who Understands the Proper Way to Own It

Apogee has been beaten down by a perfect storm of factors – including several years of falling earnings created by relatively poor execution from an otherwise above-average management team.

Then the shutdowns triggered the worst global recession in recorded history. The result is that the stock is trading at a mouthwatering 55% discount to average historical fair value.

In all, the fundamentals of this fast-growing blue chip remain sound.

The balance sheet is strong, with low leverage FCF expected to soar this year after nearly doubling last year. And the dividend remains very safe, with only about a 2.5% chance of a cut.

Analysts expect management's cost-cutting efforts and recent capex investments to result in 11%-15% CAGR long-term growth. Yet the stock is priced for just 1%.

There are no guarantees on Wall Street, of course. But after an exhaustive analysis of this company, we’ve concluded that the price is totally disconnected from its strong fundamentals.

When the facts say that a company is a quality income-producing asset but the stock is priced for virtually no growth, that's the kind of high-probability/low-risk, deep-value buy we like to see.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find.

