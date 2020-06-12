Korea Refining/Chemical: On The Front Line In The Pandemic Fight

Industry and stock outlook

We maintain Neutral on the refining sector and overweight on the chemical sector. We expect to see improvements in the earnings and share price performance of chemical companies as expectations for economic recovery grow. We recommend LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF), Hanwha Solutions (009830.KS, BUY), Lotte Chemical (011170.KS, BUY), and Kumho Petrochemical (011780.KS, BUY).

US natural gas output to decline further as LNG price competitiveness weakens

US LNG supply remains tight due to a reduction in natural gas production in the US. The US Energy Information Administration, in its short-term energy outlook published recently, forecasted a structural decline in natural gas production with the price of WTI below USD45/bbl or HH below USD2/MMBtu. Against this backdrop, it expects production activity to decrease by an average of 30% in 2Q20 and 6% in 3Q20.

Of the recent US LNG extraction contracts, the 20 cargo shipments scheduled for June delivery have been cancelled, and 45 cargo shipments set for July arrival were also cancelled. The feed gas delivery to LNG export facilities fell to its lowest level since 2019. This is primarily due to sluggish demand caused by COVID-19. However, the bigger problem is low oil prices. Lower oil prices are driving down the prices of Asian LNG and European PNG. As a result, natural gas prices, which had been diverged by region in the past, are converging. This is a factor that undermines the price competitiveness of US gas. The US exported 720bcf of natural gas to LNG facilities as of March 2020 YTD, which is about 8% of its marketed output in the US. After all, the weakening competitiveness of US LNG exports will be a negative factor for US natural gas production, as it dampens demand for feed gas. As a result, US natural gas inventories are growing rapidly.

The ethane rejection in the Gulf Coast area, where major ECCs are located, is already close to zero. Although ethane rejections at Bakken or Marcellus are believed to be sufficient at around 700KBPD, the price has to rise further for ethane to be transported. According to ICIS, the price of ethane has to be around USD300/ton, a significant increase from the current level of USD175/ton. In the end, the problem is bankability.

Refining margins down, OSP up

Oil prices have recently risen at a faster-than-expected pace. The biggest reason is a decline in US crude oil production. US crude oil production fell by 1.9MBPD compared to its previous high before the coronavirus pandemic, and is expected to continue declining. Of course, with oil prices rebounding faster than expected, production could increase at some oil fields at a price above USD40/bbl. However, low OSPs in the Middle East and a narrower WTI spread are a burden for the production increases to lead to crude oil exports. In addition, the rapid expansion of US crude production is another factor that can create a supply glut. We recommend focusing on US crude oil production.

As oil prices have been rising recently, refining margins are falling. In particular, Korean refiners' company fundamentals are not improving as fast as desired because intermediate oil margins continue to drop due to sluggish demand for jet fuel. OSP movements are also a burden as it rose from -USD7.3/bbl in May to -USD5.9/bbl in June, and is likely to rise further in July. Petroleum inventories are declining, but petroleum products such as gasoline and distillate have high inventories. In particular, distillate inventory continues to rise, delaying the improvement of refining margins. Weak refining margins and increased inventories of petroleum products are factors limiting oil price hikes.

Chemical sector on the front line to fight the pandemic

Until just a few months ago, the chemical industry was considered somewhat sinful. Plastic products were thought to be the main culprit of ecosystem destruction, and chemicals were considered to be the major cause of health problems. However, COVID-19 has helped to bring a major shift in the chemical industry's demand structure. In particular, the use of disposable plastic is now seen as unavoidable in the wake of the war against viruses.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), which recently resumed operations, banned the use of personal tumblers and began using disposable plastic cups. In the US and UK, the authorities have postponed the implementations of regulations restricting the use of disposable plastics. This trend is likely to continue even if COVID-19 is contained. The environment continues to turn in favor of packaging product demand, people cooking at home or having food delivered from restaurants. This is all positive for PE, PP, and PET demand.

In addition, transparent plastic walls made of PC and face masks have become essentials at schools and public places. Not only in Korea, but also in the US and Europe, the demand for these products is bound to increase.

Use of disposable plastics becomes necessary

Synthetic resin prices have been on the rise recently, but increasing raw material prices have worked to narrow the spread. However, the PE margin has recovered to the 2018 level. What is especially notable is that the price of ABS is rising relatively sharply, and the spread is improving as well. We believe this has to do with the partial reopening of US and European auto factories, which has helped boost ABS demand. Moreover, China's PE/PP inventory is rapidly slimming. Demand will recover quickly as the lockdown is being lifted, and chemical demand is expected to increase amid efforts to overcome the pandemic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.