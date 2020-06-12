Pick Your Poison: 3 Ways To Lose

Should they issue new shares with an ATM, do a big offering, or perhaps terminate the management agreement and pay three times the average annual fee over the prior 24 months?

We’re bearish on MITT because the price is nonsensical. A huge premium to trailing book value, but book value fell even further during April. That makes the premium even worse!

We’ve included tables to reflect the discounts to trailing book value. Thanks to reader feedback, those tables are organized better than before.

We’ve been telling investors for the last two months that price-to-book ratios were too good (too low) to last. We were right and took huge profits this week.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q1 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q1 2020 Price (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Agency 0.97 $4.65 $4.53 (AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. Agency 0.94 $14.55 $13.65 (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.93 $7.50 $6.97 (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.92 $6.07 $5.61 (DX) Dynex Capital Agency 0.87 $16.07 $13.98 (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.80 $11.10 $8.90 (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.73 $6.96 $5.10 (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.68 $13.73 $9.40 (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.56 $5.28 $2.96 (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid 1.93 2.63 $5.08 (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 0.84 $3.41 $2.88 (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.83 $12.45 $10.32 (EFC) Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.79 $15.06 $11.83 (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.67 $2.69 $1.80 (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid $4.84 (MFA) MFA Financial Hybrid $2.60 (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 1.09 $15.16 $16.49 (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.72 $10.71 $7.70 (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.69 3.89 $2.69 (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: Some mortgage REITs such as AGNC and ORC have reported material gains to book value during Q2 2020. They aren’t the only mortgage REITs who should see book value higher as today than it was on 3/31/2020.

On the other hand, MITT reported that book value quarter to date was down. More specifically, they stated that as of the end of April, book value was down significantly (range of $1.80 to $1.90 per share, compared to $2.63 at the end of Q1 2020). They went on to say:

“The majority of those losses have been realized through sales. Based on our preliminary internal analysis, we estimate that book value as of May 31 was in a range not substantially higher than it was at April 30.”

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. We expect book values to generally be higher throughout the sector (but not for MITT), which makes the actual price-to-book ratios lower (except for MITT).

So the vast majority of the mortgage REITs are trading at discounts to book value. Those discounts range from moderate to substantial. Then you have MITT, which trades at an incredible premium. When we factor in that book value had plunged further during April, it means the premium is even bigger.

Is this Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)? No, it is not.

Why is it trading at a premium? Because the market has lost its mind. Investors are plowing in to play a game.

Will the company:

Pump out new shares through an ATM (at the market) program? Pump out equity in a big single transaction? Prefer to terminate the management agreement and wind things down?

The termination fee is “equal to three times the average annual management fee earned by our Manager during the 24-month period prior to termination, calculated as of the end of the most recently completed fiscal quarter.” Those words come from page 28 of MITT’s 2019 10-K.

If the company isn’t closed, the available termination fee might decline over time since the new dramatic loss of book value leaves less equity to charge fees on. For clarity's sake, the termination fee goes from the company to the manager. It doesn't go the other way. No. Stop coming up with bad theories.

If you’re a shareholder, your choice would probably be having them issue new shares. It drives your book value per share higher. Then again, if you’re a shareholder on MITT here, you really haven’t learned how the sector works. As shareholders begin seeing the trailing book value of $2.63, that could push some bargain seekers away. We double checked our math and we are confident that $2.63 is less than the $17.61 from Q4 2019. Check for yourself!

Why Do These Ratios Matter So Much?

You may notice that we write about these topics quite frequently. Why? Because share prices swing hard, especially when there's panic in the sector. The difference in price movement can be massive.

That level of volatility is NOT usual when we look at a period that spans years, but it's quite normal in the period that began in late February and runs through at least today.

Sector Overview

Some discounts to book remain pretty large, some do not. A few REITs trade above estimates for current book value.

Ratings

You can probably guess what ratings we want to highlight today.

Bearish on MITT. Shares trade at almost double trailing book value, which would be incredible even if book value had roared higher during the quarter. Instead, it “roared” (or whimpered?) lower.

Conclusion

The sector is filled with opportunities. Some of those opportunities are much more attractive than others. If you aren’t careful, you could wind up with one of the very few mortgage REITs trading at a premium to current book value. If you want to learn more about opportunities in the sector, start by clicking the "follow" button beside my name.

Ratings:

Bearish on common shares: MITT

