The pandemic has interrupted the progress, but the company seems well placed to weather the storm.

The company has simplified the testing of PAD, which is a marker for increased risk of stroke and cardiovascular disease.

Semler Scientific (OTC:SMLR) was on a tear with a simple device and a smart business model generating tremendous margins and cash flow, but this got interrupted by the pandemic. We think this is temporary, and the company is well positioned to weather the storm.

The company has developed a simple test, QuantaFlo which can assess whether people suffer from PAD (Peripheral Arterial Disease) through a combination of measuring blood flows and proprietary diagnostic software, which addresses a very important diagnostic problem (10-K):

Undiagnosed vascular disease of the legs has been called a major under-diagnosed health problem in the United States by the National Institute of Health and the Wall Street Journal. We believe vascular disease in leg arteries is undiagnosed in 75% of cases, which is about 12 million Americans. Known as PAD, this condition is a common and deadly cardiovascular disease that is often undiagnosed... Published studies have shown that persons with PAD are four times more likely to die of heart attack, and two to three times more likely to die of stroke.

Their QuantaFlo procedure is really quite simple, from the March IR presentation:

The company sells to 300K physicians and other potential customers (like providers of insurance plans) in order to diagnose some 80M Americans over 50 at an increased risk of developing PAD. The company is also expanding the first category, from the 10-K:

Our intention is to provide a tool to internists and non-peripheral vascular experts, for whom it was previously impractical to conduct a blood flow measurement unless in a specialized vascular laboratory.

The business model is highly attractive from an investor perspective, from the March IR presentation:

That is, the company licenses, rather than sells the QuantaFlo (most of which is diagnostic software, apart from the device) so this is a capital-light business model, and that's reflected in the gross margins (90%+).

The license model comes in two varieties:

A fixed fee license, paid monthly or yearly.

A variable fee license, based on the monthly number of tests performed.

Their biggest customer is a US diversified healthcare company, which accounted for 49.4% of revenues in 2019 (46% in Q1). The business model has served the company very well:

Data by YCharts

Growing pretty fast and with a profit margin one doesn't come across every day. How is the growth developing? Well, it's decreasing but still very high:

Data by YCharts

Alternative means to diagnose PAD are standard blood pressure cuff ABI device which sells for $2,500-$20,000 but require a better trained operator with tests performed by a licensed vascular technician.

Other alternatives are imaging systems like ultrasound, X-ray or MRI devices, but these are an order of magnitude more expensive and have to be operated in clinics with specialist personnel.

Management beliefs it has plenty of growth opportunities left:

Their market penetration is still very low.

Their sales are all in the US, the company could expand abroad.

The company generates lots of cash flow which is used for developing or acquiring additional products.

One opportunity the company is looking at which is especially pertinent in the present pandemic environment is to develop a virtual version of QuantaFlo. This should be possible in principle as the device is fairly simple, and the diagnostics software could be based in the cloud.

They are also working on a yet unspecified new product and are looking for M&A opportunities, which is, of course, what all that cash flow (see below) enables them to do.

Q1 results

Revenue growth was 39% to $9.4M, net income grew 44%, and EPS fully diluted was $0.33 ($0.41 per basic share). Cash rose from $4.5M a year ago to $11.2M at the end of Q1 (and rose further in April).

Fixed fee license revenues were $6.5M, and variable license fee came in at $2.7M, while equipment and other sales were $270K.

Outlook

While Q1 was still very good, Q2 promises to be a lot less as many patients could not see a physician as a result of the pandemic. Consequently, in April, fixed license fee revenue decreased by 4% (customers asking for deferrals), but variable license fee revenue collapsed a whopping 97%.

There are a few reasons why this is less disastrous that might seem at first sight:

Remarkably, the company still managed to increase cash in April, due to cost savings.

There will likely be at least in part a backlog accumulating of people needing a test so the revenue loss will at least in part be made up.

With the opening up of the economy, things will get back to normal, and the backlog can be reduced.

The company has ample margin of safety, it's still generating cash at a considerably reduced operational scale, and it has a very sound balance sheet.

With respect to the cost cutting, from the earnings PR:

Operating expenses are expected to decrease during the second quarter of 2020 as a result of cost-cutting measures that have included vendor fee reductions and decreased spending on consultants. To date, staffing, salaries and inventory have been maintained at usual levels, and travel expenses have decreased.

The company had hired 11 new people in Q1 (to a headcount of 78 in total) but hasn't added in Q2 so far, even if it hasn't decreased its headcount either.

This does, of course, depend on the trajectory of the pandemic, which introduces a considerable degree of uncertainty in the duration of the downturn as it is not inconceivable that the situation worsens again.

Margins

Data by YCharts

The margin expansion has been nothing short of tremendous culminating in 91% GAAP gross margin and 36.6% GAAP operating margin, stuff we haven't seen for a while.

Given the license model, 90%+ gross margin is not a surprise, but there is also a good deal of operational leverage ongoing with revenue growth at 39% and operational cost growing much less, at 22% (to $4.9M) y/y.

Cash

This is always a type of graph investors like to see:

Data by YCharts

It's not a terrible surprise after what we've seen on the margin front, but very reassuring nevertheless, especially in times like this. And the company already has $11.2M in cash and no debt.

There has been some dilution, and there will be some more as the fully diluted share count is 8.06M.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Valuation isn't overly-stretched, given the growth, the attractiveness of its business model, and the strength of the balance sheet. EPS is expected at $0.81 this year and more than doubling to $1.72 in 2021.

Conclusion

This is a little gem of a company. It fulfills an important need in a simple and accessible way, it has a very profitable, license-based business model that generates outsized margins and cash flows with plenty of growth left, generating additional operational leverage.

The substantial cash the company generates can be used to improve the product, develop or acquire new ones through M&A.

Like with so many companies, progress is crudely interrupted by the pandemic, but this is a company that is especially well placed to weather the storm, although this could ultimately be tested if the pandemic worsens.

