Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) has been a stock market darling with the Work-From-Home investment theme during the COVID-19 global lockdown. Since the beginning of the year, Zoom has delivered a 200% return, while the S&P 500 has lost nearly 0.4%. We have written about Zoom's sky-high valuation before, and we still maintain the opinion that Zoom is significantly overvalued now.

Massive growth and profitable business

Zoom's bullish momentum has been fueled more by the first-quarter earnings results. In the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021, Zoom reported generating $328.17 million in revenue, beating analysts' expectations by $124.64 million. Its EPS came in at $0.09, higher than estimates by $0.08. After announcing the first-quarter operating performance, Zoom's share jumped an additional 6%. Because of the COVID-19 global lockdown, the demand for teleconferencing has gone off the roof, driving the tremendous growth in Zoom's total users and topline. While its revenue experienced 169% year-over-year growth, the number of customers with more than ten employees shot up by 354% to 265,400 customers. There were 769 customers, which contributed more than $100,000 in revenue in the past twelve months.

Zoom produced $328.17 million in three months. We would assume that roughly 50% of its revenue, $164 million, were generated in April alone. Most of Zoom's subscription plans have two prices: $14.99 and $19.99 per month, so the number of Zoom's paying hosts was in the range of 8.2 million to 11 million. Zoom previously announced that it had more than 300 million daily participants in April. As a result, the conversion rate from daily participants to paying hosts was between 2.7% and 3.7%. Compared to BlueJeans Network, another teleconferencing provider, Zoom's conversion rate seems to be compatible. In 2015, BlueJeans announced to have 25 million participants while having only 15,000 paying customers. Blue Jeans was reported to generate $100 million in recurring revenue, or $8.33 million per month. As Blue Jeans charges $9.99 to $13.99/month, Blue Jeans would have around 596,000 to 835,000 paying hosts. Thus, the conversion rate from participants to paying hosts would be 2.4% to 3.34%.

Zoom has been running a profitable operation. Its first-quarter operating profit came in at $23.4 million, nearly 15x its 2019 operating income. Its cash flow situation has also improved significantly. The operating cash flow jumped by almost 12 times to $259 million, while the free cash flow increased by more than 16 times to $251.7 million.

Extremely high valuation

Investors like Zoom because of its substantial growth in daily participants, paying customers, revenue, and cash flow. However, the market has been carrying its optimism too far. Compared to other cloud service businesses, including Slack Technologies (WORK) and Teladoc (TDOC), Zoom seems to be the most expensive.

Source: YCharts

Among the three, Teladoc has the lowest EV/Revenue multiple at 21.7x. Slack has a bit higher valuation at 24x sales multiple. On the other hand, Zoom's EV/Revenue has reached to nearly 68.6x. Let's imagine this ridiculously high valuation this simple way. To give Zoom's shareholders a 68-year payback, Zoom would have to pay its shareholders 100% of revenues for 68 straight years in dividends. That would assume the company would have no cost of goods sold, zero operating expenses, no R&D expenses, and no tax expenses.

In the past, no M&A of teleconferencing businesses got Zoom's similarly high valuation. In 2011, Microsoft (MSFT) purchased Skype for $8.5 billion, valuing it at roughly 10x sales. Recently, BlueJeans got acquired by Verizon (VZ) for $500 million. As BlueJeans produced $100 million in recurring revenue, the deal valued BlueJeans at only 5x price-to-sales. For the full fiscal year 2021, Zoom is expected to produce around $1.8 billion in revenue. Thus, the forward EV/Sales ratio was more than 31x. If Zoom has the same valuation of Skype deal at 10x sales multiple, Zoom would be valued at only $18 billion, only 32% of its current $56 billion market valuation. To justify the current market valuation, we think that Zoom's revenue should have to reach $5.6 billion. That would take Zoom nearly five years to grow annual revenue at 30% per year.

Conclusions

We like Zoom because of its growing paying customers, revenue, operating profit, and cash flow. However, the market has taken it too far, pushing Zoom's stock price to a very unsustainable level. At 31x forward sales multiple, we think Zoom's high growth future has already been priced in the current stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.