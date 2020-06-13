In the last three years, I have repeatedly written bearish articles on Transocean (NYSE:RIG). During this period, the stock has plunged 80%. As Transocean is currently trading near its all-time lows, some investors may view the stock as a great bargain, particularly given the high cyclicality of offshore drilling. However, in this article, I will discuss why Transocean is likely to follow the fate of its peers Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), Diamond Offshore (DO) and Valaris (VAL). Seadrill restructured and devastated its shareholders, Diamond Offshore recently went bankrupt while Valaris recently skipped its interest payments.

First of all, there are a few positive aspects in the business of Transocean. The company has high-graded its fleet, and thus, it has reduced the average age of its floaters from 21 years in 2014 to 9 years in 2020. It has also boosted the portion of its harsh environment and ultra-deepwater floaters from 45% in 2014 to 100% now. In addition, it enjoys much wider EBITDA margins than its peers. Moreover, the company claims that the breakeven price of oil for offshore drilling has nearly halved in the last four years, from $64 to $34, and hence, offshore drillers have now achieved a lower breakeven point than shale oil producers.

Management also boasts of having an extraordinary backlog of $9.6 billion, which is four times the backlog of the nearest competitor. However, it is critical to note that the backlog of Transocean is being consumed at a fast pace due to the suppressed revenues from new contracts. In the last 12 months, the backlog has plunged 21%, from $12.1 billion to $9.6 billion. It is thus evident that the offshore driller will not be able to use its backlog to support its results for much longer.

It is also worth noting that Transocean has posted hefty losses for three consecutive years despite the extensive use of its backlog. During this period, the company has incurred aggregate losses of $6.4 billion, which are more than four times the current market cap of the stock ($1.4 billion). The recurring losses help explain the focus of management on EBITDA, but it is always a big red flag when management focuses on EBITDA instead of earnings.

The downturn of offshore drillers

The energy sector is infamous for its high cyclicality. The sector went through a fierce downturn in 2014-2016, when the price of oil collapsed from $100 to $26, primarily due to the boom of shale oil production. The energy sector began recovering in late 2016, but it is now going through another downturn due to the spread of coronavirus, which has caused a severe global recession.

There is a strong difference between the energy sector and the offshore drilling business. The latter entered a downturn in mid-2014, along with the entire energy sector, but it never recovered. The downturn of offshore drillers has lasted six years, and it is still far from reaching an end. When the price of oil was hovering around $100, in 2012-2014, offshore drillers enjoyed excessive day rates and thus posted extraordinary profits. However, they failed to realize that those profits were signaling the peak of their cycle, and thus, they invested excessive amounts in new capacity. As a result, the offshore drilling market remains highly oversupplied, six years after the peak of the previous cycle, with no light on the horizon, while offshore drillers carry excessive amounts of debt.

Debt

Transocean has net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) of $9.8 billion. This amount is seven times the market cap of the stock and hence it is undoubtedly excessive. Moreover, Transocean has $4.3 billion of debt maturing over the next four years. As the company is still far from making a profit, it will almost certainly be unable to pay off its debt.

It is also worth noting that its net interest expense has amounted to $612 million in the last 12 months. As this amount is nearly half of the market cap of the stock, it raises a red flag. Overall, Transocean has an excessive debt pile and is far from returning to profitability. As a result, the company is likely to go bankrupt in the next few years.

Final thoughts

A precious lesson that offshore drillers have offered is the fact that investors should avoid an entire sector when it is in distress mode. Most offshore drillers have devastated their shareholders in recent years due to the permanent deterioration that the shale oil boom has caused in this business. As Transocean has an excessive debt load, material debt maturities in the next four years, and the company is still far from making a profit, it will almost certainly go bankrupt in the upcoming years. As a result, investors should avoid the stock.

