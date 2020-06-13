While some of that expectation has been priced in, the company still trades at cheaper valuations than some of its consumer staples peers.

After a significant bump that started in late March 2020, Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) stock has been moving sideways for the last month and a half or so. The rally was based on a positive outlook for Q4-20 during its Q3-20 earnings presentation. The market responded in kind, pushing the stock up by more than 20%. CAG is still currently (as of this writing) trading at about 10% above the pre-earnings level and in the range of $31 to $35 since the second week of April.

At the current valuation levels, Conagra looks like a good buy. This article attempts to validate that assumption by looking specifically at its revenue trends and financial strength as consumer staples companies look at stemming losses, controlling costs, taking advantage of retail sales spurts, and having more liquidity during these uncertain times. From the analysis presented here, it's clear that CAG is currently an attractive stock to consider.

A Look at Revenue Trends

While Q3-20 was a bit of a disappointment in terms of sales growth, it did show some interesting trends that were highlighted by management during the earnings call. To offer a backdrop to the narrative, net sales dropped from $2.7 billion in Q3-19 to under $2.6 billion in Q3-20, representing negative sales growth of about 5%.

Interestingly, during that time, some of the brands either started showing positive growth or had slowed down their past negative growth. As an example, the Frozen Meals division showed strong positive growth over the period.

Source: Q3-20 Earnings Slide Presentation

The Snacks division continued to grow through Q3-20, albeit at a slower YoY pace than the trailing quarters. Meat snacks led the pack with 8.4% retail sales growth, and seeds grew nearly 6% during the quarter.

Source: Q3-20 Earnings Slide Presentation

Simultaneously, Pinnacle Legacy retail sales seem to be turning around, moving from -5.6% in Q2-20 up to -2.5%. While only one of the Big 3 Pinnacle Legacy brands - Wish-Bone, Birds Eye, and Duncan Hines - showed positive growth for the third quarter, all of them seem to have improved retail sales, on a year-over-year basis, to various degrees during the 13-week period in question.

Source: Q3-20 Earnings Slide Presentation

These are interesting trends because they lead right into the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, which is helping generate more positive trends for Conagra Brands. The first of these is the positive growth seen in the final weeks of Q3 and the first week of Q4.

Source: Q3-20 Earnings Slide Presentation

This is a significant trend because it set the right foundation for COVID-19-related demand increases for frozen foods and snacks. If demand is higher in Q4, as indicated by President and CEO Sean Connolly at the Q3-20 earnings call, it means that Conagra's overall net sales should be strongly on the positive side for the current quarter.

The company has already indicated that its two largest segments, Refrigerated & Frozen and Grocery & Snacks, have seen a 50% increase in domestic retail shipments on a Q4-to-date basis as of the Q3-20 earnings call.

That is plausibly the primary reason for the stock rallying by nearly 20% after the earnings announcement. However, the market seems to have softened on CAG thereafter; hence, the current levels at which the stock is trading.

Well-positioned for a Strong Q4-20

This puts CAG is a good position for Q4-20, when it will presumably announce significant organic sales growth on the back of its retail business. The decline in the foodservice segment during Q3 overwhelmed the gains in other segments, as outlined above, and it is expected to continue during the fourth quarter as restaurants continue to struggle with the issue of regaining lost traffic from the stay-at-home orders that lasted several weeks.

That said, the company seems to "Expect materially higher growth in the retail business to more than offset significant declines in Foodservice segment," as mentioned in Slide 18 of the Q3-20 presentation.

So, it's clear that strong growth will be posted for Q4 when the earnings announcement comes out at the end of June 2020. The only point of concern here is that the expectation may already be priced in; hence, the market's hesitation to take CAG to even higher levels.

Financial Position

It is relevant to note that Conagra has been actively deleveraging for the past several quarters. As at the end of the third quarter, net debt stood at $9.9 billion, down from $11.1 billion at the end of Q2-20.

Net leverage ratio stood at 4.8x, and the company intends to bring that down to the 3.5x to 3.6x range for FY-21 using increased free cash flows expected in Q4 and possibly beyond. The company currently has an undrawn credit line of $1.6 billion to ensure adequate liquidity to service debt maturities to the tune of $1.1 billion for FY-21.

The company has already reported a free cash flow increase of about $132 million on a year-to-date basis between FY-19 and FY-20, and the priority will be to repay debt and keep the dividend intact through FY-21.

Investor's Angle

When you look at comparative valuation levels with some of its peer companies in the consumer staples segment, Conagra certainly looks relatively cheaper.

Data by YCharts

When viewed objectively alongside the expected sales growth and profitability and a relatively strong financial position, it seems like a good buy at the current level of around $32.

The risk here is primarily a large decline in the foodservice segment. However, that segment only represents less than 10% of Conagra's overall sales and has been factored into Q4 expectations. The risk of retail sales suddenly resuming negative or even slow growth is minimal because the dramatic effect that the novel coronavirus threat represented has forever changed consumer behavior.

At worst (or at best), it has tilted in favor of retail sales for consumer staples brands. Any talk of a second or third wave of COVID-19 is only going to make consumers respond that much faster to their own sustenance needs, and that bodes well for companies that deal in groceries, frozen foods, and snacks, like Conagra.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.