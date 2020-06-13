Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Venki Iyer as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Tremendous upside exists with the sports gaming company, DraftKings, Inc. (DKNG). The company is on the forefront of online gaming, fantasy sports and continues to pursue strong growth opportunities in the field of online sports betting. Most importantly, the company, and the stock consequently, saw a rather precipitous decrease in value due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing discontinuation of professional sports that resulted. However, as countries begin to emerge from the pandemic, sports have slowly begun to return, and the company's share value increase in the last month reflects the positive sentiment associated with this trend. In this article, I will outline the background and financial situation of the company, short term value associated with sports returning, and the considerable positive long-term outlook for the company resulting from continue integration of sports betting and Major Sports league operations.

Company Background

DraftKings launched in the year 2012, riding the fantasy sports wave and initially offered daily fantasy game services. Essentially, through this service, customers could participate in daily fantasy matches with various sports, and compete with other participants for a variety of cash prizes based on performance. The company currently offers daily fantasy competitions in 44 states. On May 14, 2018, the United States Supreme Court found the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), the federal law prohibiting states from authorizing sports betting, to be unconstitutional, which paved the way for DraftKings to begin offering Sportsbook services. Overall, the company primarily derives cash flows from customers and participants placing bets for daily fantasy, match-day odds, and game buy-in fees.

Source: DraftKings Company Website

Financial Performance & Growth Opportunities

The company went through several rounds of funding from 2012 to 2018, raising over 895 billion in capital. As of June 8, 2020, the stock is trading at ~$37. The company's IPO'd at $9.80 on July 24, 2019, inputting an approximate annualized price return of over three-fold since the company's debut on the NYSE. While the company's stock, similar to most, was negatively impacted by COVID-19 and the ensuing shutdown of sports, it has recovered rather quickly and continued its upward projection (notwithstanding the most recent market dip as of June 12th), as the company has been able to expand its product offerings to include E-Sport fantasy matches, alleviating much of the cash flow shock.

DraftKings primary competitor in the daily fantasy space is Fan Duel, with both companies essentially functioning as a duopoly in the industry, encompassing close to 90% of market share. Interestingly enough, in 2017 the two firms attempted a merger to consolidate full control of the industry, however were prevented from doing so by the Federal Trade Commission due to anti-trust concerns.

In Q1 2020, the company boasted revenue of $89 million, a 30% year over year increase. As further evidence of the company's remarkable performance in Q1, the company was poised for a 60% year over year increase pre COVID-19. While the black swan event led to numerous bankruptcies and financial difficulties on the broader economic landscape, DraftKings was able to effectively weather the storm with its considerable cash holdings. The company held approximately $450 million in cash, representing close to 50% of its Assets. CEO Jason Robins estimates the monthly cash burn resulting from a closed economy and the discontinuation of sports was $15-20 million, which illuminates DraftKing's ability to sustain operations during the Black Swan event.

Source: 2020 Q1 Investors Presentation

When analyzing the company's income statement, at first glance the negative year over year earnings may be cause for initial concern. However, this phenomenon is primarily a function of DraftKing's significant investment in advertising and marketing, with significant inroads being made to raise awareness of product offerings via sports television, podcasts (most notably top-rated sports podcasts such as the Bill Simmons Podcast and Pardon My Take), and corporate sponsorships (becoming the official fantasy sports partner for the NBA's Pacers, Celtics, and 76ers). Analysts at the firm estimate a significant improvement in marketing efficiency investment as online sports betting continues progressing across the nation. The company estimates a 67% reduction in marketing costs when 65% of the United States population has access to sports betting services due to a strong network effect driven by the broad national nature of the firm's marketing investments. At the moment, access is the limiting factor to marketing efficiency, and so progress in nationwide betting legalization would likely precipitate a significant improvement in profitability.

Source: January 2020 Investor Presentation

It also important to note the company's significant cash holdings, which provides the capacity to finance these critical investments. In addition, the company's strong revenue growth (31% yearly) belies any potential concern regarding the effectiveness of these investments. Furthermore, during their growth phase DraftKings has been able to maintain strong operational efficiency, with relatively low cost of sales and consistent positive gross revenue.

Source: January 2020 Investor Presentation

Source: 2020 Q1 Investors Presentation

As mentioned previously, the company has made significant investments in advertising and brand awareness, and we can see these efforts bear fruit in the company's customer acquisition operations and the value derived from each acquired customer. From 2019 to 2020, the number of unique monthly players grew from 619,000 to 720,000, demonstrating strong growth in customer acquisition. Concurrently, average revenue obtained from each customer has simultaneously increased, from $37 in 2019 to $41 in 2020. This particular metric highlights the continually improving value and innovation related to DraftKings product offerings, and this trend has only intensified during the absence of professional sports over the past few months. DraftKings has expanded its daily fantasy and betting product service with the inclusion of various E-Sports competitions. Overall, it's clear the company has a keen mind for continually innovating products, strong growth in customer acquisition, and improved in revenue generation methods for existing customers.

Source: 2020 Q1 Investors Presentation

Daily Fantasy, Online Sports Betting, and iGaming Industry Size and Growth Potential

The iGaming and sports betting industry has boomed since the 2018 Supreme Court Decision. In particular, the state of New Jersey has seen tremendous growth in its gaming industry, which provides a compelling analogue for future growth in other states that pursue full-fledged legalization. Compounded annual growth exploded from 25% in 2014-2019 to 51% in the year following the 2018 Legal Precedent.

Source: January 2020 Investor Presentation

Extrapolating generalized performance and growth parameters in New Jersey to a situation where 65% of states have legalized sports betting, analysts estimate a $21 billion implied U.S Market. Furthermore, analysts estimate an $18 billion implied market in the U.S at maturity, driven by increased legalization, extrapolation of demand parameters present in legal betting states, and network effects from current marketing initiatives.

Source: January 2020 Investor Presentation

Under current market conditions, with DraftKings encompassing approximately 20%-30% of the online sports betting industry and 10%-20% of the iGaming industry, the firm estimates a $2.9-$4.7 billion gross revenue opportunity as a baseline, exponentially higher than 2019 Revenue.

Source: January 2020 Investor Presentation

Overall, DraftKings ability to capitalize on predicted industry growth, capture further market share through network effects, and continue marketing and operational efficiency improvements suggests significant growth opportunities as the industry transitions from its initial infancy phase in the U.S.

The Return of Sports

During the height of the pandemic in mid-April, serious concerns existed as to the viability of sports returning within the calendar year. However, as the virus slowly began to materialize into its current form, wherein a safer, but altered, sports format could be conducted, the stock price began to rise rapidly. Top of mind when considering the impact restarting professional sports has imparted on the stock price, is the UFC event that occurred on May 9th, 2020. A wide variety of safety measures (no crowds, frequent testing, mask usage) were implemented to control infections and allow for the event to move forward. Perhaps most importantly in terms of precedent, one fighter, Ronaldo Souza, tested positive for COVID-19 before his fight and had to drop out from the event as a result. Despite this obvious set back, the UFC, with the blessing of the Florida Boxing Commission, was allowed to move forward as a result of the safety measures put in place and their ability to control infection spread. These sequences of events provide an important analogue for other Professional Sports wishing to return, as it demonstrates that a positive COVID-19 test does not necessitate a league-wide shutdown if prudential safety measures are put in place.

The UFC event was also extremely lucrative for TV broadcasters, advertising bodies, and, most consequential for DraftKings, sportsbooks. According to UFC President Dana White, the event sold over 1 million PPV's, an incredible number considering the absence of UFC Superstars such as Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. DraftKings Director of Communications, Stephen Miraglia, stated in an interview with the action network that "UFC 249 is officially the most-bet MMA event in DraftKings Sportsbook history - and the main card hasn't even started yet." Clearly, the appetite for Live Sports is demonstrably present, which provides investor's an incredible value play to leverage with the restarting of sports over the coming months.

Since the UFC 249 event, various professional sports leagues worldwide have begun returning to action. Most recently, European soccer leagues have paved the way for team sports to begin returning. The first to return, German Soccer League Bundesliga, returned to action on May 16. Many European soccer leagues aim to follow in the upcoming weeks, including the English Premier League, Spain's La Liga, and even hard-hit Italy's Serie A. Conversely in the United States, "return to action" plans have materialized with both the NHL and the NBA, with end of July start dates. The compendium of high-stakes sports events set to take place in September (NBA, NHL, NFL) suggests 2020 Q3 earnings could far exceed expectations, and the demand rush for DraftKings services will only further reinforce the stock's positive performance since its IPO.

Risks

The primary risk associated with DraftKings relates to the regulatory hurdles the company faces regarding the continued legalization of company services in the United States. On May 14, 2018, the United States Supreme Court found the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), the federal law prohibiting states from authorizing sports betting, to be unconstitutional, which paved the way for DraftKings to begin offering Sportsbook services. While positive momentum has continued in the company's favor, with more and more states seriously considering eliminating legal hurdles to offering Sportsbook services, the risk still remains relating to lengthy timelines and the lobbying costs involved in getting states across the finish line. Due to DraftKings geographically concentrated services, this risk is particularly acute when assessing the company.

Understanding the overall risks associated with geographic concentration, DraftKings pursued a merger with SB Tech, an online gaming company with a strong international presence in Asia and Europe. While this particular acquisition has enabled increased market share and growth potential, most importantly, it signals geographic diversification relating to revenue and risk.

Source: January 2020 Investor Presentation

In the immediate, navigating the pandemic is also crucial to the company's financial success in the current fiscal year. The company is well positioned to sustain its services during this period with the absence of sports, as its strong balance sheet and significant liquid cash holdings has aided mightily in the situation. Management estimates a 15-20 million cash burn monthly under current circumstances, which stands to improve significantly over the coming months as the NBA, NHL, and most importantly, the NFL, is set to resume.

Share Valuation

Based on the current compounded annual growth projections of 31%, a long-term terminal growth rate of 5.9%, and a 13.82% WACC, I have inputted a target price of $131.14 and an internal rate of return of 8%. Given current market pricing of ~$37, this provides plenty of room for future growth, even under bearish growth scenarios, as outlined by the sensitivity analysis displayed below:

Source: Author's Calculation

In addition, DraftKings possesses considerable means to acquire further capital in the pursuit of market growth, additional acquisitions to complement current services, and expand within the highly competitive Sportsbook space. The company currently does not hold any long-term debt on its balance sheet, and with interest rates at an all-time low, DraftKings has the ability to issue bonds and obtain cheap credit.

Conclusion

While negative earnings may ward off more risk-averse investors, the company essentially dominates the Daily Fantasy Space, a market that could potentially grow to $18 billion in the U.S. Significant opportunity exists as online gambling and sports gaming continue to evolve and take root nationwide, and DraftKings is poised to take advantage of this.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DKNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.