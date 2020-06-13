Its North American transmission, therefore, provides a place to hide regardless of whether the COVID-19 crisis gets worse or not.

As COVID-19-induced fear and greed cause thousand point up and down days on the Dow to start to seem common, one has to consider, where can I hide that is still likely to make me some money? Well, other than going to cash, which I think is a really bad idea when this is going on, I'm sorry but I don't have a decent answer for you.

That is, if your main focus is stock price.

However, if you can look beyond short-term equity price gyrations and focus instead on good dividend payouts supported by strong balance sheets and solid underlying fundamental cash flows, I might be able to help.

You see, this might be the worst year ever for North American natural gas. The US Energy Information Administration 'EIA' even thinks, when all is said and done, that overall volume demand could decline as much as 4%.

Gasp! The horror of it all! Can the firms which deal with this stuff even hope to survive?!

Well, below, we point out one which we think just might. But, first, let's review current natural gas demand expectations.

Natural Gas Demand

What continues to remain apparent is that overall natural gas demand is remarkably resilient relative to other forms of energy and indeed relative to most commodities in general. You may have seen this chart before, it shows natural gas demand didn't decline during the Great Recession, and even increased slightly during the 2015 oil price shock.

Source: Energy Information Administration 'EIA'

Likewise, a potential 4% decline natural gas volume due to COVID-19-induced shutdowns just isn't that significant. The reason behind natural gas's resilience is its main uses - heating, cooking, and electricity production - do not decline even as everyone stays at home and practices social distancing. Some uses, such as domestic and foreign industrial uses to make plastic do decline, but the continued ramp of natural gas for worldwide electricity production is mostly making up for it.

"EIA expects that total U.S. consumption of natural gas will average 81.9 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2020, down 3.6% from 2019."

As far as I can tell, this is the worst decline North American natural gas has experienced since EIA started keeping records. It primarily reflects less consumption in the industrial sector, down 8.7% due to reduced manufacturing activity, and a decline in LNG exports to 5.6 Bcf/d in Q2 2020 and 3.7 Bcf/d in Q3 2020, likely also due to less manufacturing activity worldwide.

Meanwhile, it is interesting that traders seem to understand lower oil prices (-9% today) can be a positive for natural gas prices (+2% today) due to less associated gas being produced in oil-centric regions like the Bakken. However, they completely miss that natural gas midstream firms that don't have much exposure to the Bakken should be just fine.

For example, MPLX LP (MPLX) and Williams (WMB) are both down about 12% over the last few days. Traders obviously recognize natural gas demand will still be there, else the price of natural gas wouldn't be up relative to the price of oil. So, one is left to wonder, why are MPLX and WMB trading down. Where exactly do these traders expect the natural gas to come from, and more importantly, how do they think it gets to market?

A Couple Equities that can Weather the Storm: MPLX and WMB

Source: StockRover.com (The Yacktman Forward Rate of Return is a measurement of expected future return based on cash flows. It uses the normalized free cash flow of the past seven years and adds in the 5-year growth rate.)

MPLX has some Bakken and Permian associated gas exposure, but its main business is clearly processing and moving natural gas out of the Marcellus primary gas region.

Source: MPLX presentation

If anything, its business is expected to increase as less gas gets produced in associated regions like the Permian and, especially, the Bakken, while more gets produced in primary gas regions like the Bakken.

Similarly, WMB's Transco pipeline serves the power companies of the North East. It doesn't care much where the gas gets produced, as long as the North East continues to consume it. Thus, I'll worry about demand for the Transco pipeline when the North East stops heating its buildings, cooking its food, and turns off all the lights (electricity production).

Source: WMB presentation

My point is, does anyone really think the cash flow prospects for either of these firms changed notably over the last week? We are expected to use about 96% of the volume of gas that we used last year. That gas has to be processed and brought to market. A partial switch from associated with primary gas regions is more likely to increase the demand for these firms' assets than decrease it.

The Distribution Stream

Meanwhile, as of today's close, MPLX offers a 15.6% distribution that was covered 1.4x last quarter. It is possible this distribution will be cut due to growth funding, debt paydown, and other cash flow needs, but unlikely. Debt to EBITDA at 4.1x is reasonable, just slightly above goal, and well within their 5x covenant limit. Whereas we expect MPLX to be able to internally fund growth, the distribution, and all operations by 2021. Really, any question here is more about how best to bridge from 2020 cash flows needs to 2021, rather than a long-term cash produced.

As of today's close, WMB offers an 8.8% dividend that was covered 1.8x last quarter. It is unlikely to be cut. Debt to EBITDA at 4.4x is a little higher than MPLX, but still reasonably under their 5x covenant limit, especially considering the revenue from their Transco pipeline is one of the most prized and stable sources in the industry. So stable in fact that they were recently able to finance 10-year debt tied to it at 3.25% as well as $1 billion of additional 10-year corporate notes at 3.5%. In other words, bondholders don't show the slightest concern that they may not be paid. Dividend seekers shouldn't worry either. Williams is already internally funding growth, the dividend, and all operations from its sizable and steady cash flow stream.

An investment obviously requires more research than this short article can provide. We suggest you consider taking advantage of the FREE two week trial at Cash Flow Kingdom to learn more about these firms as well as others that can produce steady cash flows come rain or come shine. By combining a number of well covered and different revenue streams, the Cash Flow Kingdom Income portfolio has been able to produce this actual, real life payout. Source: Etrade "Is this the kind of steady income stream that would help you sleep well at night?" Cash Flow Kingdom, the place where Cash Flow is King!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX, WMB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not meant to be an introduction, not comprehensive coverage of these investments. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.