In my view, the best time to bet on value is once the COVID-19 crisis has passed, and economic fundamentals show undisputed signs of being closer to the "old normal"

Value investing showed signs of life in 2020, but only briefly. Investor exuberance is usually needed for the strategy to work in this environment.

Investors have just witnessed several years of market activity in a matter of weeks. This is a rare learning opportunity.

Scratch off 2020. The COVID-19 crisis has turned the world upside down, but its impact should be temporary. Nothing about this market is normal, so ignore what has happened so far this year and look ahead towards 2021.

Well, this is what some investors and analysts have been saying, but I have a different perspective.

Investors have just witnessed several years of market activity in a matter of weeks. So, in my opinion, this is the time to pay close attention and learn lots of lessons. One of them gets to the heart of the decade-old debate: is value investing dead, or is it just dormant?

Credit: Central Rivers AEA

The recent journey of value investing

The chart below tells an interesting story. Let me describe the graph first.

The blue line is a hypothetical long-short bet on value vs. growth investing since February 19, rebalanced daily. To create this portfolio, I used the Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) on the long value side (I wrote about this fund in more detail last year), and the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) for short growth. The dotted beige line is a plain investment in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), while the grey one is the performance of high-beta stocks (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

When the COVID-19 crisis started, broad equities and high-beta stocks declined, while value lagged growth. By the second half of March, stocks started to recover, but value relative to growth did not. It wasn't until late May that value came back from the dead, and it did so fast. Notice that the rebirth of value coincided with the spike in high-beta stocks. Finally, when high-beta corrected sharply in June, so did the value factor.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

What does this all mean?

The observations above are open to interpretation. Here's the story that I believe best explains the graph.

Value investing has remained an out-of-favor strategy for as long as investors seemed concerned about the markets and the economy. Remember that, between late March and early May, consensus suggested that the rebound had been nothing but a bear rally. The term "square root recovery" was tossed around to describe an economy and equities market that would climb, but not to previous highs any time soon. At that point, growth was still the place to be.

High beta and value began to work simultaneously for the first time only when the recovery in stocks showed signs of having strong legs. Investor sentiment finally turned from skeptical to optimistic in late May, once economies started to open and talks of a coronavirus vaccine grew louder. As soon as the enthusiasm wore off, in June, high beta and value fell off the bunk bed together.

Value is not dead, but be very careful

Value has shown signs of life in 2020, but the strategy only worked well under very particular circumstances. The value factor has thrived, and only briefly, when investors got excited and embraced risk much more aggressively. When sentiment was weaker, value suffered.

The graph below supports the general idea, with one key exception. Notice that, over the past 40 years, value did best during times of economic prosperity. As soon as a recession hit (or shortly before it, as investors probably became concerned about a peak in the economic cycle), value investing underperformed. The exception was the decade following the Great Recession, when growth investing led by the success of Big Tech took over.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from the Federal Reserve Bank

The logic makes sense to me. On the one hand, value investing can be thought of as a more conservative approach, since lower stock prices are associated with lower risk of overpaying for shares. But, on the other hand, depressed valuations can also reflect heavier discounting due to higher perceived risks or weaker business fundamentals. No wonder the stable and boring beverage sector traded at an EV/EBITDA of nearly 20x earlier this year, while the volatile airline industry's multiple was closer to 7x.

Key takeaway

I would be very careful betting on value stocks today. I believe the best time to do so is once the COVID-19 crisis has passed, and economic fundamentals show undisputed signs of being close to the "old normal". Between now and then, I expect to see funds like the Vanguard Value ETF alternate good and bad moments in the near term, but head lower over time relative to a growth strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.