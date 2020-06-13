S&P 500 Weekly Update: For Some, It's More Fear, For Others, It's More Opportunity

The reality: We will learn to live with the coronavirus. The economy will recover.

Emotional outbursts are common in the stock market. They are manifested by pendulum swings that at times go to extremes in both directions. There are times when people race to sell, then times when they race to buy. I often refer to them as "stampedes". Before Thursday we found ourselves in the midst of a buying stampede, and the consensus view is that the stock market has come too far too fast.

The "feeling" is the next 10-15% move in the market has to be lower, not higher. They might be correct, the S&P has given back 6% of the 45% rally in three days. Interesting how many have forgotten that rally already and never place the situation in perspective.

This year the stock market has given investors a taste of stampedes in both directions in a very big way. We saw the economy shut down and witnessed a 35% drop in 26 trading days. Now to the amazement of many, a "V" shaped rebound has posted that 45% gain in 10 weeks.

A full recovery from the COVID-19/Shutdown Crisis is going to take a long time. Up until the reality check on Thursday, many investors seemed to have forgotten that. Most analysts believe we won't be reaching a new peak for real GDP until the end of 2021, or a 4% unemployment rate until 2024. These aren't outrageous forecasts based on what we have seen in the past. Then again using any historical data as a guide with this recovery due to a complete economic shutdown may be a big mistake.

There is a growing amount of evidence that the economy may have hit bottom in May. It's important to keep the entire situation in perspective. The evidence for having hit bottom already is not definitive or bulletproof. Unemployment peaked in April, jobs are coming back quicker than expected, consumer behavior is returning to normal quicker than expected, earnings estimates have stopped going down, credit spreads are not even recessionary anymore.

The catalyst for the rally was a series of positive economic indicators and the company pre-releases higher, indicating the "V" shape recovery, at least initially, is broadly happening as economies re-open. The challenge is that none of this recovery is sustainable yet and requires epic fiscal support globally, and of course virus trends to continue a benign course.

That is the narrative in play today as the equity market now attempts to figure out what is likely to play out in the next six months. The bulls should be happy to see that common sense has arrived on the scene. The economy will not be shut down again. A notion that was mentioned here a month ago when I suggested we will have to learn to live with this virus.

With no data on the economic calendar to speak of and the pace of earnings is at a trickle, stocks used the momentum from last week as the catalyst to push the S&P 500 higher to open the trading week. Amidst the across-the-board market strength, the Nasdaq Composite recorded another new high and is up 10% for the year. With the 1.2% gain on the day in the S&P, the index wiped out the 30% loss for the year. All sectors finished in the green on Monday. That turned out to be the last gasp in the current rally that saw the S&P move 40+% off the lows.

Turnaround Tuesday saw the S&P 500 drop by 0.78% while the Russell 2000 lagged even more falling 1.94%. This started a pause that was well overdue. The Nasdaq went the other way tacking on another 0.29%, rising to a fresh all-time high again.

Another see-saw day followed with just about every major index closing lower. The lone exception, the Nasdaq actually managed to close higher by 0.67%. That marked the third day of record highs for the Nasdaq Composite. Perhaps the gloomy economic forecast put forth by Fed Chair Powell sank into the minds of investors or it was just an overbought market in need of a quick shakeout, but the losses mounted as the week went on.

Thursday brought a dose of reality on concerns over the pace of the economic rebound and whether it will be derailed by a new surge in corona cases around the country. No real surprise here. No one said the recovery would be a smooth one, but the "overbought" market wasn't about to let that headline pass without a reaction. After a breathtaking run that saw new highs for the Nasdaq and a move into positive territory on the year for the S&P 500, stocks were liquidated en masse with the S&P 500 down 5.9% and the Russell 2000 7.3% lower.

Thursday's massive decline led to a complete reversal of many of the technical readings I track each week. One week ago almost every sector was in overbought territory, as of Thursday's close every sector is now back to neutral.

The "typical" rebound trade followed on Friday as all of the major indices rallied. It was not nearly enough to keep the S&P out of the red for the week. The index posted its first losing week in over a month with a 4.7% decline.

Stay tuned next week could be interesting.

Economy

The United States economy officially entered a recession in February 2020*, the National Bureau of Economic research that calls downturns announced on Monday, bringing the longest expansion on record to an end as the coronavirus pandemic caused economic activity to slow sharply. The economy hit its peak in February and has since fallen into a downturn, the committee said. A recession begins when the economy reaches a peak of activity and ends when it reaches its trough. This downturn is the first since 2009 when the last recession ended and marks the end of the longest expansion - 128 months - in records dating back to 1854. *Most economists expect this recession to be both particularly deep and exceptionally short, perhaps just a few months*, as states reopen and economic activity resumes.

My view is this recession of 2020 is likely to be the shortest on record given the bounce we've already seen in economic activity. Although we need to be reminded that the end of a recession doesn't necessarily mean full normalization of growth, as we saw post-crisis. There are plenty of economic hurdles ahead.

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index increased 3.5 points in May to 94.4, a strong improvement from April's 90.9 reading. Eight of the 10 Index components improved in May and two declined.

NFIB's Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg:

"As states begin to reopen, small businesses continue to navigate the economic landscape rocked by COVID-19 and new government policies. It's still uncertain when consumers will feel comfortable returning to small businesses and begin spending again, but owners are taking the necessary precautions to reopen safely."

Consumer sentiment jumped 6.6 points to 78.9 in the preliminary June print for the University of Michigan survey, better than expected, after inching up 0.5 ticks to 72.3 in May. The index is recovering from the record 17.3 point plunge in April to 71.8, which was the lowest print since December 2011. The 101.0 in February was a two-year high. Both components improved. The current conditions index increased to 87.8 from 82.3 and compares to 114.8 in February. The expectations component rose to 73.1 from 65.9, and it was 92.1 in February.

CPI fell -0.1% in May, with the core rate down -0.1% as well. Those follow April declines of -0.8% and -0.4%, respectively, which were some of the largest drops on record. It's a third straight month of decline for both indicators. On a 12-month basis, the headline index slipped to a 0.1% y/y, setting a fresh record nadir versus a 0.3% y/y clip, with the ex-food and energy component slowing to a 1.2% y/y pace from 1.4% y/y.

PPI final demand bounced 0.4% in May, with the core rate dipping -0.1%. Those follow respective declines of -1.3% and -0.3%, where the headline drop was the largest since this series began in 2009. The weakest core print on record is -0.4% from February 2015. The 12-month headline pace of contraction slowed to -0.8% y/y versus -1.2% y/y, while the core rate also dipped to 0.3% y/y versus 0.6% y/y.

JOLTS report showed job openings fell another -965k to 5,046k in April after dropping -993k to 6,011k in March. This is the lowest level since the 4,981k in December 2014. The 7,520k level from January 2019 is the record peak. The job openings rate dipped to 3.7% from 3.8%. Hirings slumped -1,587k to 3,524k following April's -753k slide to 5,111k. That rate dove to 2.7% versus 3.4% previously. Quitters dropped -1,003k to 1,786k following the -647k slide to 2,789k previously. That rate fell to 1.4% following the decline to 1.8% in March.

One perhaps "good" sign was the -3,773k decline in layoffs to 7,716k after surging 9,643k to 11,489k. That rate slid to 5.9% from 7.6% and 1.2% in February.

More evidence shows that while the rebound may be slow, we are seeing improvement. Mortgage forbearance volumes fell between May 26 and June 6, the first drop since the COVID-19 crisis began.

Ben Graboske, president of Black Knight Data & Analytics:

"The first decline in the number of homeowners in active forbearance volumes is undoubtedly a good sign, particularly coming as it does on the heels of an overall trend of flattening inflow. Of course, the shift from pipeline growth to pipeline management presents its own set of challenges for servicers and investors. The good news is that equity positions among homeowners in forbearance are, by and large, strong." "Nearly 80% of homeowners in active forbearance have 20% or more equity in their homes. That gives servicers and regulators options to help avoid foreclosure activity and default-related losses."

This is a far cry from the low equity positioning owners found themselves in before the housing bust. A huge difference and a huge positive.

Global Economy

The OECD that estimated global growth would decline 6.0% this year including a 7.3% drop in the U.S. and 9.1% plunge in the Eurozone, and even more if a strong second wave of the virus emerges in the fall and winter.

France unveiled a €15bn plan for aerospace aid this week including investment, payroll subsidies, and credit guarantees; Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) is the primary recipient.

Eurozone Industrial Production results confirmed this is by far the largest shock to Eurozone-wide manufacturing and industrial production since the adoption of the common currency. The report showed a 28% month-over-month drop.

The widely-watched first "hard" data of May showed no improvement in the global backdrop for the month. Japanese machine tool order levels continued to drop having already hit their lowest levels since 2010.

The Political Scene

Election Day is only five months away, so if you think the political picture is ugly now, you ain't seen nothing yet. Throughout history, we have seen all sorts of examples where recessions, bear markets, natural disasters, and civil unrest have impacted the outcome of an election, but this year has it all, and in no small way either. These events usually (although not always) tend to negatively impact the incumbent, so if President Trump can manage to get re-elected amid all of these headwinds, that might even be a bigger shock than 2016.

An upcoming issue for the market to face. Social unrest across the U.S. has added to the recession and geopolitical headwinds already facing the Trump administration's re-election.

At the end of May, PredictIt prices had Trump and Democratic Party challenger Joe Biden neck-and-neck, but Biden is now priced at 57% likely to win versus the President's 43% after a series of polls have shown significant movement in recent weeks.

State-level markets favor Biden to win back MI (74%) and PA (70%), WI (64%), AZ (62%), FL (55%), and NC (55%). That would mean an easy 334-204 electoral college victory; Democrats taking both the Senate and House is also priced at 57% likely (versus a 36% chance of a Republic Senate and Democratic House).

The Fed

This week's FOMC statement came with pessimistic GDP forecasts for 2020 across the board, with a central tendency for 2020 of -7.6% to -5.5% that is well below most analysts' estimates. All but the low-end outlier forecasts show a big GDP bounce in 2021-22. Long-run GDP estimates were tweaked just a bit lower. Oddly, the jobless rate estimates were quite optimistic relative to their GDP estimates, with a 2020 central tendency of just 9.0%-10.0% versus our estimates of 9.9%, perhaps to avoid aggravating joblessness fears with today's SEP release. Analysts saw big PCE chain price downgrades across the forecast horizon, and the 2020 central tendency was reduced to just 0.6%-1.0% versus our own 1.2% estimate. The PCE core forecasts were lowered more modestly despite big recent undershoots, leaving a 2020 central tendency of 0.9%-1.1% that exceeds our own 0.6% forecast. They clearly see the three-month drop through May as temporary. The central tendency figures for the Fed funds rate show no rate hikes across the 2020-2022 horizon, though the range shows some high-end outlier forecasts of a 2020 hike up to 1.1%. A page for a table of the Fed's revised forecasts.

The Fed announced revisions to loan terms under the Main Street Lending Program that will fill the gap between small business lending under the PPP and direct aid provided to large companies under the CARES Act, saving a broader range of businesses from potential failure.

This is a significant market positive development and helped keep the rally going when it was announced last Monday. Key changes include cutting the minimum loan size in half to $250,000, increasing the maximum loan size to $300 million, and delaying principal repayment for an additional year (total two-year delay).

The 2's/30's yield curve has steepened out to new 52-week highs before pulling back some at the end of this week. As shown below, the curve's level is still relatively modest versus history.

Source: Bespoke

The 10-year Treasury bottomed at 0.40% over the worldwide fears that are present. The 10-year note yield rallied off those lows to 1.18%. A trading range under 1% has been established now with the 10-year note falling 0.20% this week all the way down to 0.71% giving up just about all of last week's gains.

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, 2019, and remained inverted until mid-October. The renewed flight to safety inverted the 3-month/10-year yield curve once again on February 18th, and that inversion ended on March 3rd. The 2/10 Treasury curve is not inverted today.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread was 30 basis points at the start of 2020; it stands at 52 basis points today.

Sentiment

Bullish sentiment as reported in AAII's weekly survey was lower by 0.27 percentage points to 34.28% this week despite the S&P 500's general move higher in the past week. That was the smallest absolute weekly change for bullish sentiment since the final week of June of last year when it had risen by just 0.08 percentage points.

Bearish sentiment likewise was headed lower this week falling by 0.82 percentage points. That left bearish sentiment at 38% which is the lowest reading since February 20th.

That means most of the move this week went to the neutral sentiment reading which was up from 26.5% last week to 27.6% this week. After being extremely muted for most of the COVID collapse, it is now at its highest level since the last week of February.

Crude Oil

EIA data this week showed a new record of 538 million barrels in inventories ex. SPR after a surprise 5.7 million barrel build this week. This week's inventory level surpassed the prior record high of 353.5 million barrels from the final week of March of 2017. That record inventory level comes despite domestic production continuing to sharply pull back. Imports ramped up again as exports fell, though they remain at the bottom and top of their five-year ranges, respectively.

Back in mid-March, before shelter in place orders went into effect across the country, domestic production was at a record high of 13.1 million barrels/day. In the roughly three months since then, domestic production has been cut by 1.9 million barrels/day to 11.1; the lowest level since October of 2018. That is the largest production cut in three months' time for domestic producers on the record.

One of the more bullish points of the data remains the improvement in gasoline demand which has risen for eight of the last nine weeks since bottoming on April 3rd. This week marked a third consecutive increase. Despite that improvement, demand is still down substantially at its weakest levels since 2001. Current levels are also down just over 20% year over year which is far weaker than any other YoY change prior to COVID-19.

The price of crude oil closed the week at $36.56, slowing down the rally by showing a decrease of $2.51.

The Technical Picture

2020 has been a year of sharp moves in one direction, followed by sharp moves in the other direction. That "reversion to the mean" action can be violent as well. Unfortunately for the BULLS that is what has occurred again.

Support after support was tossed aside in ONE trading session on Thursday. It was the S&P 500's worst day since March 16th when it fell 11.98%.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

Next week could decide where the index goes next in the short term. If the S&P continues to break support levels, sentiment could easily push the "test of the lows" narrative back to the forefront setting up another fear cycle in the equity market.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view from 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short-term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should not be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from the overall performance.

Claiming the police department cannot be reformed, Minneapolis' City Council announced on Sunday night they have enough votes to begin disbanding the city's police department even if the Mayor vetoes that move. The police department is run by an African American police chief, and half the force is comprised of minorities. Sturm, Ruger (RGR) stock has made a parabolic move higher as gun sales have soared. The stock remains in a bullish configuration.

Good news: A new study finds that the novel coronavirus has become less lethal over the past few months.

Weekly new infections in Indiana and Georgia, states that employed some of the most aggressive reopening plans, are running 30% below their peak levels despite a significant increase in testing. Anecdotally, state health officials from Missouri are reporting no new infections among party-goers that packed the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend.

These results appear to be confirmed by data overseas where new infections are increasing by less than 2% on a weekly basis in Italy, Japan, Spain, South Korea, and China, all places that also have lifted restrictions.

However, the headlines this week highlight the spike in cases in different states here in the U.S. That in turn added more angst to the scene prompting anther spike in fear. The rhetoric sparking this round of anxiety never mentions the tremendous advances already made at the state and local levels regarding hospital capacity, necessary equipment and care. Not to mention procedures that were NOT in place at the outset of this outbreak that will now go a long way in containing the damage from COVID.

Here is the latest on the all-important datapoint: hospitalizations.

Source: Bespoke

This past week I was inspired when I saw an interview with a gentleman on CNBC this week. It was so moving that I decided to use a quote from his latest book to open this article. Far too often people use "excuses" for their shortcomings. It happens in the investment world every day. It's always somebody else's fault. Not so for Mr. Chris Gardener, a gentleman that went from being homeless to being a CEO, with a net worth of over 60 million dollars today.

It seems if a homeless man can achieve success, everyone else can.

Market Skeptics

I wonder how many he took down with his original call that the stock market risk-reward set-up was the worst he has ever seen.

Stan Druckenmiller now tells CNBC:

"I've been humbled many times in my career, and I'm sure I'll be many times in the future," "And the last three weeks certainly fits that category."

Druckenmiller one month ago called the risk-reward in the stock market as bad as he's ever seen. At the time, he felt the pandemic had broken the back of a credit bubble, and that the unwinding of all the leverage would take years. The S&P 500 has since rallied another 11+%

Where he got things wrong? First, Druckenmiller said he underestimated "how many red lines and how far the Fed would go." Second, he failed to anticipate the "excitement of reopening," and the effect it would have on some of the hardest-hit names. Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) remain among his largest holdings, but growth stocks, in general, have the lowest weighting in his portfolio in six or seven years.

A good investor realizes his/her mistake and changes when the situation calls for change, so this mea culpa is admirable. However, the description of "Worst Ever Seen" in a career that spans decades to this new assessment in such a short span of time is quite a feat. Isn't it interesting that this change back to a Bullish view came right before the huge selloff this week?

Buffet, Druckenmiller, Dalio, three wise men, three titans. All made mistakes recently proving that no one is infallible. Also indicating that following these gurus blindly is a silly strategy.

Then there is Jeff Gundlach who has not changed his opinion. He remains in the bear camp with a proclamation that he sees a greater than 75% chance that the March lows will be tested. However, I will remind all, if he followed his own advice in early April, he's been obliterated. He can now "hope" to claw back to breaking even. Perhaps he may be right this time.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

Frothy and overvalued are two words that many are using to describe the equity market today. There are always pockets of overvaluation in the market, and yes some sectors have been bought aggressively in anticipation of the economy bouncing back. However, the leaders, the growth stocks that are usually singled out as being the offenders painting a wild overvalued stock market picture, need to be viewed with some perspective.

FAANG - Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon, Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) - in addition to others like Microsoft, NVIDIA (NVDA), and Alibaba (BABA) have all broken out and remained strong. They surely ran way ahead of themselves, but wildly overvalued?

Most if not ALL of these growth companies are navigating the worst economic downturn that anyone will ever experience. Yet they are maintaining profitability and in some cases are still growing. These are strong businesses that will only get stronger as time goes on. They are delivering in a business climate where bankruptcies are growing.

The naysayers have warned about investing in many of these growth names for over 10+ years now because they have been deemed to be overvalued. The rewards of owning these companies far outweigh the volatile short-term pullbacks that everyone warns about.

I expected consolidation in the market, and boy did we get it very quickly. The situation is always a lot simpler than what many investors realize. One either concentrates on the negatives centered around the "virus" narrative or one looks at the positives that sparked the rally off the lows. Then there is the choice to sit this one out and watch from the sidelines. So as the stock market digests the news or perhaps suffers another period of indigestion in the form of a severe correction, this period could last a few weeks/months. However, it is important to remember why the markets had engaged the risk-on rally in the first place. Now that begs another opinion, was all of that real or imagined? Fact-based or sheer hope?

How one answers those questions should dictate their strategy. Investors have seen and experienced a lot of "firsts" here in 2020. From the shutting of an economy to the quickest and largest market decline on record. Followed by the quickest market recovery form that type of destruction on record. Here is another first that is quite ironic. No matter what your opinion might be on this investment scene, there are real and genuine pockets of strength being exhibited.

I am not referring to the three-day wonders or the "bankruptcy trade" that has gripped the crowd who is addicted to trading platforms that promote strategies that are the furthest thing from "investing". Instead, I'm referring to real strength, based on superior fundamentals that are in place while an economy was locked down. A strength that is rarely seen when fear prompts these severe bouts of volatility that have been on display.

In what can only be called a horrific fundamental backdrop, we see select parts of the economy thriving. I would go so far to say there is a one of a kind unique opportunity being presented to those that are paying attention to what matters most, using some common sense and watching price action.

So we come back to the beginning of the conversation, what mindset an investor decides to take on now is crucial.

I've always been pulled towards following real strength, that deals with fact-based reality. This time is no different.

Please allow me to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. I provide investment advice to clients and members of my marketplace service. Each week I strive to provide an investment backdrop that helps investors make their own decisions. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore, it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation.

In different circumstances, I can determine each client's personal situation/requirements and discuss issues with them when needed. That is impossible with readers of these articles. Therefore I will attempt to be helpful in forming an opinion without crossing the line into specific advice. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to Everyone!

Be well!

If you have been chasing the "recovery trade" you just received a dose of reality. Savvy investors see the situation differently. Our focus is on a universe of companies beating earnings estimates, raising guidance, and are beneficiaries of the new COVID economy. Focusing on what "might be" versus "what IS" has been a winning strategy. I don't watch headlines, I watch price action. An investor NEEDS information at a moment's notice. The Savvy Investor Marketplace service has offered "Daily" updates since the March meltdown. "Elliot Wave" analysis is one part of the puzzle that helps develop our strategy. The time to join is now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY STOCK/ETF IN THE SAVVY PLAYBOOK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place.



This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me.



IT IS NOT A BUY AND HOLD STRATEGY. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as each individual situation is unique.



Hopefully, it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel calmer, putting them in control.



The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.



As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die.



Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time. The goal of this article is to help you with your thought process based on the lessons I have learned over the last 35+ years. Although it would be nice, we can't expect to capture each and every short-term move.