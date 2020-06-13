In this article, we want to look at the “macro/industry” trends for tax filing and how that would affect H&R Block’s (HRB) revenue in the coming quarters. Without going too much into the details of the breakdown of the company’s expenses and cash flows, we believe that the company’s financials for FY20 and FY21 would be drastically different because of the government-imposed tax filing delay of at least 90 days (15th July). We recommend investors to look at this defensive stock again once the company releases its next earnings report on 16th June before making any investments. With that being said, we expect revenues to continue to be stable and recurring in the long run and our target price is $26.26 which represents a 47.5% upside to the current price of $17.80.

Source: WSJ

Company Overview

The company primarily provides assisted, DIY and virtual tax preparation solutions and other related services and products to the general public of the US, Canada and Australia. In addition, HRB distributes H&R Block branded products and services through their franchisees and derives royalty revenues through these channels.

Data: Company Annual Report

93% of the company's revenues originates from the US while the international market only makes up 7%. Thus, we will be gearing our analysis and content towards the US market.

Data: Company Annual Report

In FY19, the company and its franchisees prepared 23.6mm tax returns worldwide, representing a 1.2% increase from the 23.3mm prepared in FY18. The company achieves this through retail and online operations where tax professionals assist and guide customers in filing their taxes, which gets notoriously complicated in the US. In recent years, the government has strived to make this process simpler and HRB responded by coming up with a DIY tax filing service where an AI-based program would assist taxpayers in filing the forms. I will not delve too much into the details of their products, but you can find more information on the company’s annual report (pg 14) and their website.

On 1st July 2019, the company completed its acquisition of Wave, a financial solutions platform that assists small business owners in managing their financials. Wave brought in $25.7mm of revenue for the first 3 quarters of FY20, making up 3.1% of the total revenue for that period.

Recession Resistant

Tax filing has been and will always be a necessity in any economic condition. Looking at the share price movement, we can see that the share price rose in the 00/01 crisis and traded sideways in 08/09 with a slight general downtrend.

Data: TradingView

Looking at revenue, we can see the figures were growing even in recessionary periods. From 2010 onwards, revenues seem to stabilize at around $2.5-3bn as the company completed its restructuring process. Since then, revenue has grown from $2.4bn in 2010 to $2.7bn in 2019. Stable revenue growth is always a plus and further adds to our thesis of resilience.

Data: Company Annual Reports

Macro & Industry Trends

Through our analysis, we found that the company’s revenue is closely correlated to the number of income taxes filed in the US (reported by the IRS). We performed a regression analysis looking at the service revenue figures, and the total number of individual income tax filed from 2009 to 2019 (both for 12 months ending April) to derive an R-square value of 0.866703. This means that 86.7% of the firm’s services revenue can be explained by the number of income taxes filings received by the IRS. This may seem obvious, but it is critical that the data backs our hypothesis. Next, we performed the same analysis for the firm’s total revenue and against the total number of individual income tax filed from 2009 to 2019 to derive an R-square value of 0.667011. This translates to 66.7% of the total revenue that can be explained by the number of tax filing, which is still substantial.

Thus, we could use the individual income tax filed to project the company’s service revenue for the last quarter of FY20. From the table below, we can see that the numbers for the 12 months ending April took a substantial hit. This is predominantly because of the US government allowing taxpayers to file their taxes 90 days later than the original deadline.

Data: IRS

We modeled this into projections for the taxes filed, including the spillover of taxes to be filed in the first quarter (May to July) of FY21 instead. We did this by first projecting the number of taxes filed if the delay did not occur. We used an average historical growth rate of 0.71%, which is pretty conservative. Now we have the difference between the filings without delay and the actual number of filings to estimate the number of delayed filings. We then added this number to the estimated number of filings for FY21 (without the delay).

Data: IRS, Author’s Analysis

Data: IRS, Author’s Analysis

Financials

Looking at the company financials, we can see that revenues and profits have been stable over the past 5 years. We expect this trend to continue, other than a disruption in FY20 and FY21 for the reasons mentioned above.

Data: Company Annual Reports

Zooming in into the quarterly financials of the company, we can see that there is a pattern which follows the tax filing seasons. We see the greatest number of tax filings occurring in January to April, evident by the company’s peak revenues during that quarter. As a result, profits are usually negative in the first 3 quarters of each fiscal year and peaks in the last quarter. Due to the aforementioned delay of tax filing for FY20, we expect a disruption in this pattern where the peak revenues expected in the last quarter will be spilled over to the first quarter of FY21 (shown in the next section).

Data: Company Annual Reports

As mentioned previously, the company’s services revenue is closely tied to the number of incomes taxes filed. Thus, we established a factor between these variables and found that we have a ratio that has been constant over the past 10 years (other than in 2009).

Data: Company Annual Reports, Author’s Analysis

With the above assumptions in place, we built our revenue model and extended the company’s stable margins. From this graph, you can see that FY20 Q4 revenue and profits are adversely affected and spilled over to the following quarter (FY21 Q1). This forms a disruption to the pattern where the first quarters of each fiscal year historically did not produce positive earnings.

Data: Company Annual Reports, Author’s Analysis

Our projections give us an FY20 EPS of $1.27 (vs. $2.1 in FY19) and FY21 EPS of $3.49. The delay of tax filings also shows an impact to EPS where a substantial portion of FY20’s earnings spilled over to FY21.

Data: Company Annual Reports, Author’s Analysis

Valuation

Looking at the company’s historical multiples over the past few years, we performed a relative valuation to determine a possible price range of the company’s shares. As you can see, the price would range from a low of $12.13 to a high $35.35 depending on the results released next week. The current share price is at $17.80, which suggests that our range of valuation presents more upside to the company shares than down. Regardless of the composition of revenues and profits over the next 2 quarters, we believe that the company’s shares could face some weakness when the company reports “lower than expected” earnings for FY20 Q4 next week. That could be a great opportunity for investors to pick up some shares at a discount.

Source: Author’s Analysis

Looking at the figures, we decided that performing a relative valuation may not be the most optimal choice. Thus, we built a quick and dirty DCF model, assuming stable revenue growth of 0.7% and FCFF margin of 14-15% based on historical trends. We used a WACC of 7.07% based on latest capitalization structure and an extremely conservative 0.7% terminal growth rate (taken from historical growth rate of number of income taxes filed). We derived a target price of $26.26, representing a 47.5% upside.

Source: Author’s Analysis

We then did a sensitivity analysis to test the underlying assumptions for WACC and terminal growth. The results showed that all of our scenarios present an upside to the current price of $17.80.

Source: Author’s Analysis

Credit Analysis

The company has always been striving towards an optimal capital structure. We can see that the debt-to-capital ratio has historically always been over 20% and has recently spiked up in 2017. However, ever since the new CEO took over in 2018, that ratio has gone down.

Data: Company Annual Reports

Coming 1st October this year, the company has a senior note due with a principal amount of US$650mm. This is a substantial portion of debt, about 3.38x of the current cash position. Based on historical trends, it is likely that the company would want to refinance this note. The company has $750mm of undrawn RCF which they might use to refinance temporarily. While we believe that the company should have no issues refinancing, investors should note that S&P Global Ratings has recently revised HRB’s outlook from stable to negative while maintaining its BBB rating. We recognize this risk and investors who might be worried about the refinancing should keep this in mind.

Data: Company Annual Reports

Dividends and Share Buybacks

The company has committed to paying regular dividends and purchasing its own shares. Dividends have been increasing consecutively for 4 years and is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. Cuts to dividends and share buybacks are unlikely unless the company has issues refinancing. If the economic slowdown persists, we believe that the strong and consistent dividend payouts of HRB would be a compelling reason to buy into the stock.

Data: Company Annual Reports

Data: Company Quarterly Report

Bottom Line

The key investor takeaway is that we have a defensive stock with stable dividends, albeit the slight disruptions to earnings in FY20 Q4 and FY21 Q1. Our DCF valuation projects a strong upside case for the company and we recommend investors with a long-term horizon to consider adding HRB to their portfolio once share prices show weakness when FY20 Q4 earnings are released next week. More risk-averse investors with shorter investment horizons might want to wait for the FY21 Q1 earnings release and further updates on the company’s ability to refinance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HRB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.