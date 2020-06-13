We believe that the current price is an attractive opportunity entry because of cheap relative valuation and upside potential.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) is the fourth largest bank in Peru and provides financial products and services in the country. Its main divisions are banking, insurance, and wealth management. The stock price decreased by 32% year-to-date (YTD), in line with its Latin American peers (-25% YTD). We believe that the current price is an attractive opportunity entry because of cheap relative valuation and upside potential.

Slowdown more than priced by the market

In general, the Peruvian financial system has strong capital and liquidity levels. According to the Peruvian regulator, in 2019, the banking system's asset quality had a ratio of past-due loans to total gross loans of 3.0%, a ratio of impairment allowance for loans to past-due loans of 152.1%, and a capitalization ratio of 14.6%.

If we also consider monetary and fiscal actions made by the government since the beginning of the pandemic, we expect Peruvian banks will overcome the current situation next year. We anticipate an 11.2% ROAE in 2020, down from 19.4% in 2019. However, we expect 17% in 2021 and an 18% long-term ROAE. Currently, the market is pricing a long-term ROAE of 13.5% (this ROAE will make our base case target price equal to the market price). IFS has an ROAE higher than the banking system thanks to its balanced consumer loan portfolio.

We believe economic growth in Peru will return in the mid-term, expanding the middle class and increasing the penetration of financial services. This penetration is lower in comparison to other countries in the region. In 2019 0.2M mortgages were outstanding in Peru for a population of 32.5M compared to 1.6M mortgages outstanding in Chile for a population of 19.1M. Similarly, insurance penetration in Peru (premiums-to-GDP) in 2018 was 1.7%, which is lower than the average ratio of 3.4% for the group of peer countries in Latin America. It is also less than half the ratio of 4.6% for Chile, according to the Swiss Re Sigma 2019 Report.

This pandemic is an opportunity to overcome the low penetration of financial services. Peruvian population is moving to digital channels in a faster way. For example, IFS reported last quarter that the percentage of digital users increased from 57% in 1Q19 to 69% in 1Q20. The rate of products sold digitally increased from 38% (1Q19) to 47% (1Q20).

Base case scenario main assumptions

We are expecting loans to grow by ~0%. The key drivers that help to avoid loan growth to move to negative territory are the decrease in central bank reference rate by 200bp to 0.25% and capital injection through social programs. The most important are S/ 30B for Reactiva Perú Program, which represents 10% financial system total loans, S/ 900M available for SME in Fondo Crecer, S/ 800M to support SME, and S/ 7B for credit guarantee program for households and companies.

In 2021 and 2022, we expect loans to grow 2x GDP (3.5x average 5y). We use the same multiplier for funding. We do not expect a strong impact in deposits from the new law approved by the congress, which allows pension fund participants to withdraw up to 25% of private retirement assets. IFS's management mentioned that pension funds' relevance in the financial system deposits is at the lowest level.

We believe future NIM will decrease and will not return to previous levels. Based on BCRP data, we can appreciate a decrease in the average monthly rates. Also, the cost of risk has been increasing, especially from informal clients. In December 2019, the informal employment in Peru was 66.4%. Efficiency ratio will be impacted by loans rescheduling up to six months, fee suspensions, increase in telephone operators, partial home office, new protocols for business continuity under current circumstances, among others.

In addition to all these measures, IFS obtained extra soles and dollars liquidity from the Central Bank and international banks and increased capitalization of 2019 earnings and capitalized 1Q20 earnings to strengthen CET1 and TCR. We assume a lower dividend payout for this year (30% vs. 51% average 5y).

Relative Valuation

IFS looks cheap in comparison to its peers, and we do not believe there is a fundamental reason for that discount. Banco Davivienda (PFDAVVND) is another bank that looks attractive under relative comparison.

Target price

After analyzing the financial statements and defining our base case scenario, we get a target price per share of USD 41 or a 51% upside. This target price is the average of a multiple and DDM valuation, where an 18% long-term ROE, 11.5% COE, and 3.5% sustainable growth are the key valuation metrics. These three metrics create a target PB of 1.8x

Besides, we included a football chart with scenario analysis and different valuation approaches for reference. The lower and upper limit to each valuation methodology represents our bear and bull scenario to the base case assumptions.

Market consensus

Based on Capital IQ consensus data, our DVDS, EPS, and BVS are lower. An average analyst needs to update their number to show the current environment.

Risks

The most significant risk is that macroeconomic condition in Peru deteriorates more than our base scenario or the recovery takes longer. This scenario will have a direct impact on loan and deposit growth, efficiency metrics, and cost of risk.

Conclusion

IFS is undervalued in comparison to its peers and offers an attractive upside opportunity. The market is discounting a 13.5% long-term ROAE, which does not reflect the company's fundamentals.

