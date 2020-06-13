Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning. A podcast of Stocks to Watch is also available on Sundays on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

The week ahead sees a report on May retail sales report land on the lap of investors, with economists expecting a 5.1% increase over April's depressed level. Energy investors will be watching for developments out of a two-day OPEC meeting on supply cuts and compliance. The monthly OPEC oil market is also due out on June 17. Also next week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is making the DC rounds with appearances before the Senate banking committee and House Financial Services Committee. On the corporate front, there could be some dramatic news on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) if the European Union presses ahead with antitrust charges over how the company treats third-party sellers. Of course, COVID-19 news is still in the mix as the impact of re-openings filters through the system. Of note, hospitalizations have been rising enough in states like Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, Utah and Arizona to create concern. Finally, there is the curious case of Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) to track. Hertz is up over 500% from its post-bankruptcy low and landed a green light from a bankruptcy judge to sell up to $1B worth of shares. That's a sentence we never thought we would write.

Earnings spotlight: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) on June 15; Lennar (NYSE:LEN), Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on June 16; Carnival (NYSE:CCL) and Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) on June 17; Kroger (NYSE:KR), Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI), At Home (NYSE:HOME) and Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) on June 18, CarMax (NYSE:KMX) and Jabil (NYSE:JBL) on June 19.

Go deeper: See Seeking Alpha's complete list of earnings reporters

IPO watch: Royalty Pharma (RPRX) is expected to price its IPO on June 16. The analyst quiet periods expire on June 15 for SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT), Windtree Therapeutics (OTCQB:WINT) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI), while IPO lockups end on Indonesia Energy (NYSEMKT:INDO) and Monopar (NASDAQ:MNPR) on June 18. Across the Pacific, JD.com's (NASDAQ:JD) secondary offering in Hong Kong will begin trading on June 18. The company is looking to raise as much as $2B.

Go deeper: Catch up on all the latest IPO news.

M&A tidbits: Shareholders vote on the Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB)-FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) merger on June 15. On the same day, the Yageo acquisition of KEMET (NYSE:KEM) closes. Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) will be watched to see if an informal outreach evolves into formal talks, while Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) still trades as if the LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) is far from a sure thing.

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): Keep an eye out for more retail companies coming in with dividend payout resumptions to follow in the path of Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS). Citing strong sales, Dick's fired back up its $0.3125 quarterly payout. For the week ahead, projected dividend changes include John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) to $0.35 from $0.34, Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) to $0.25 from $0.40, Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) to $0.12 from $0.18 and Empire Company (OTCPK:EMLAF) to C$0.13 from C$0.12.

Spotlight on EVs: The week ahead could be another volatile one for the electric vehicle industry with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) scheduled to start taking binding orders for its "first edition" ID.3 electric car at a list price of €40K ($45.5K). The German automaker expects to start making some European deliveries in September and sending out full-featured ID.3s by the end of the year as the company's broad goal to be a mass EV producer accelerates. EV buzz is picking up in general after Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) crossed the $1,000 per share threshold and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) soared in its public debut. Investors also have been putting a charge into EV-related stocks like Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO), Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV), Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS), Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) and Nio (NYSE:NIO), Aptiv (NYSE:APTV), Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) and to name a few. Of course, chipmakers like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) also benefit from the increased focus on EVs.

Healthcare watch: Presentations at the ADA Scientific Sessions running through June 16 include updates from Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Merck (NYSE:MRK) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN). PDUFA dates are on the calendar for Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) with Tazverik and Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) with Gimoti.

Analyst meetings and business updates: Pfizer leads off a busy week of investor events with a call on June 15 to discuss recent data presentations. Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) is holding a virtual analyst event on June 16. Principia's management will discuss the company's technology platform, BTK opportunity and review data presented at the American Academy of Dermatology and the European Hematology Association. Also next week, CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) is hosting an investor update on June 16 and KBR (NYSE:KBR) has an investor event with a focus on government solutions. Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) CEO JJ Ruest and CFO Ghislain Houle are part of a fireside chat with TD Securities on June 17 to discuss how the company is well-positioned to continue delivering long-term shareholder value after the pandemic ends. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has its 3rd Annual Health For Humanity webcast scheduled for June 18 and Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) has a R&D investor event scheduled for June 19 with key ADA presentations and a general pipeline update planned.

Business updates: Target (NYSE:TGT) CEO Brian Cornell will discuss how the retailer is "facing pain with purpose" in the wake of the pandemic and recent protests in a webinar hosted by the National Retail Federation. A credit check of sorts takes place next week with U.S. consumers when American Express (NYSE:AXP), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Capital One (NYSE:COF), Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) all post charge-off and delinquency reports.

Tech: The up and down nature of the market could give tech investors a crack at long-term theme stocks, according to Wedbush Securities. "There will be headline risk and speed bumps over the next 3 to 6 months as we navigate the next step in this re-opening which we believe creates opportunities to own the tech secular winners for the next few years," advises analyst Dan Ives. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are identified as the economic rebound names, while the cloud and work-from-home boom is also seen as a positive for Amazon, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM), DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS), Slack (NYSE:WORK). "With 33% of workloads on the cloud today poised to hit 55% by 2022, we believe this WFH shift could clearly accelerate the cloud trend by roughly a year as more CIOs are now being forced to face the new normal/reality for their respective organizations looking ahead," notes Ives.

Conferences rundown: The week ahead includes the JPMorgan Energy, Power & Renewables Virtual Conference on June 16-17 with a full slate of energy companies due to talk, including Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP), MRC Global (NYSE:MRC), Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), EOG Resources EOG, Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP), Black Hills (NYSE:BKH), TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) and Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL). Participating companies at the Evercore ISI Virtual Consumer & Retail Summit 2020 on June 16 include Skechers (NYSE:SKX), Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) and Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK). The Wells Fargo 5G Forum on June 18 will include Zoom meetings with Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS). Another one to watch is the Nasdaq Virtual 42nd London Investor Conference 2020 on June 15 with Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP), Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG), PTC (NASDAQ:PTC), Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), Nvidia (NVDA), Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA), Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS), Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) all providing updates.

Volatility check: Investors have had a strange fascination with the stocks of bankrupt companies like Hertz Global (HTZ) and J.C. Penney, restructuring candidates like Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), as well as a variety of Chinese fintech/education names like Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN), Wins Finance Holdings (NASDAQ:WINS), China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC), Wah Fu Education (NASDAQ:WAFU), Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU), Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) and Ambow Education (NYSEMKT:AMBO). There is no reason to think those momentum plays will slow down next week or extend in different directions. Heading into next week, stocks with a short interest percentage higher than 40% of float include GameStop (NYSE:GME), Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH), SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC), AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK), while the biggest position adds on Robin Hood over the last few days include Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS), XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA), Nikola, Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS).

Shipping: Marine Money Week runs next week in a virtual format. Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) CEO Anthony Gurnee is part of a panel discussing the trillion-dollar opportunity in decarbonizing the shipping industry and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) President Hamish Norton will talk about potential entry points in dry bulk stocks. Also of interest for shipping investors is the Capital Link 10th Annual Operational Excellence in Shipping Forum 2020 from June 16 to 17. Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization Kitack Lim will deliver the keynote address. Special attention will be paid to the operational challenges from the COVID-19 reality, sustainability and ESG considerations, as well as new challenges on ship safety, security and human resources. Other speakers include execs from Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC), Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP), Euronav (NYSE:EURN), Synergy Marine Group, Ardmore Shipping, Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP), Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK), Eagle Bulk (NASDAQ:EGLE) and International Seaways (NYSE:INSW).

Data dump: Reports on containerboard and boxboard pricing are due out next week. Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON), Greif (NYSE:GEF), International Paper (NYSE:IP), and WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) are some names that could move off the pricing report. Nielsen data will also be closely watched to see Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR), Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), Conagra (NYSE:CAG), Danone North America (OTCQX:DANOY), Dean Foods (NYSE:DF), Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO), Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Hain Celestial (HAIN), Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), Hershey (NYSE:HSY), Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), Mondelez International (MDLZ), McCormick (NYSE:MKC), J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) and Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN).

Notable annual meetings: General Motors (NYSE:GM) is hosting a virtual annual shareholder meeting on June 16. Other companies with annual meetings next week include Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE), ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) and French retailer Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA (OTCPK:CGUIF) with a bright spotlight on its corporate governance policies.

Barron's mentions: A detailed look at how the pandemic has impacted the dividend world yields Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Johnson & Johnson, Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), McDonald's, NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) as eight companies that should have the financial strength to keep their dividends intact or even raise them. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is run out as an interesting pick to consider. Goldman is seen as well positioned for the current environment, with a corporate and institutional focus and little exposure to consumer and small-business lending. The publication notes that stay-at-home orders have forced people to stay put, which means fewer car accidents and fewer insurance claims to pay for companies like Progressive (NYSE:PGR). Shares of Progressive are only up 1% over the last three months and trade at 14X forward earnings estimates.

Sources: Bloomberg, Engadget, Reuters, CNBC, EDGAR